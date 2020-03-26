CarMax : Response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - March 26, 2020) - At CarMax, the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities is very important to us. We've put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

We are actively monitoring developments, adhering to all governmental mandates, and will continue to take action to reduce the spread of the virus.

We have temporarily closed the stores below, organized by state:

California - 27 stores: All closed as of 3/20/20 until further notice Colorado - 6 stores: All closed as of 3/26/20 through 4/11/20 Connecticut - 3 stores: All closed as of 3/23/20 through 4/22/20 Delaware - 1 store: Closed as of 3/24/20 through 5/14/20 Georgia - 1 store: 8989 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA, as of 3/25/20 through 4/7/20 Illinois - 9 stores: All closed as of 3/23/20 through 4/8/20 Kansas - 1 store: 6801 East Frontage Road, Merriam, KS, as of 3/23/20 through 4/23/20 Kentucky - 2 stores: All closed as of 3/23/20 until further notice Louisiana - 4 stores: All closed as of 3/23/20 through 4/12/20 Maine - 1 store: Closed as of 3/24/20 through 4/7/20 Massachusetts - 4 stores: All closed as of 3/24/20 through 4/7/20 Michigan - 1 store: Closed as of 3/24/20 through 4/14/20 Mississippi - 1 store: 3147 Tom Watson Dr., Saltillo, MS, as of 3/23/20 through 3/29/20 Missouri - 1 store: 19010 East Valley View Parkway, Independence, MO, as of 3/23/20 through 4/23/20 Nevada - 4 stores: All closed as of 3/18/20 through 4/17/20 New Jersey - 2 stores: All closed as of 3/22/20 until further notice New Mexico - 2 stores: All closed as of 3/24/20 until further notice New York - 3 stores: All closed as of 3/22/20 through 4/19/20 North Carolina - 2 stores 10510 Cadillac Street, Pineville, NC, as of 3/24/20 until further notice

7700 Krefeld Dr, Charlotte, NC as of 3/25/20 until further notice Pennsylvania - 5 stores: All closed as of 3/17/20 through 3/27/20 Texas - 7 stores: 8400 Anderson Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX, as of 3/23/20 until further notice

4700 River Ranch Blvd., Ft. Worth, TX, as of 3/23/20 until further notice

12715 LBJ Freeway, Garland, TX, as of 3/24/20 through 4/3/20

780 Grapevine Hwy, Hurst, TX as of 3/24/20 through 4/3/20

3100 Spur 482, Irving, TX as of 3/24/20 through 4/3/20

4200 S I-35E, Denton, TX, as of 3/24/20 through 3/31/20

6410 66th St., Lubbock, TX, as of 3/25/20 through 4/3/20 Washington - 5 stores: All closed as of 3/25/20 through 4/8/20 Click to

CarMax stores remain open where possible to take care of our customers

Where we can, we are keeping our stores open to support our customers' essential needs for reliable vehicles.

Reliable transportation is critically important right now, and we support customers who need to buy a vehicle, get repairs, or sell us their car if necessary.

Customers can test drive a vehicle alone at all open locations.

Many CarMax stores offer expedited pickup, so customers can do more of the car buying process online in advance and spend less time in store.

We also offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers can choose to complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

We are working to keep six feet of distance between anyone in our stores. As a result, customers may be asked to explore our display lot to ensure we maintain appropriate distance inside our stores.

We are currently 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) customers: CAF customers who have been negatively impacted by illness due to COVID-19 and need additional assistance with their account should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612.

CAF customers who have been negatively impacted by illness due to COVID-19 and need additional assistance with their account should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612. CarMax Auctions customers: We have closed some auctions, moved some to simulcast (virtual auction format that enables us to sell vehicles online), and are changing procedures in other locations to encourage social distancing.

Taking care of our associates and communities

We remain committed to living our values of doing the right thing and putting people first during this unprecedented and challenging time.

By choosing to keep our doors open where we can, we are providing jobs for associates who are depending on us now and in the future.

Any associate who is not comfortable or able to come to work can stay home. It's our associates' choice whether to decide to come to work, and we are not currently assessing points for absences under CarMax's time and attendance policy.

Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are paid under our short-term disability plan and other applicable benefits policies.

We are currently paying our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.

We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. When an associate donates to the American Red Cross, Good360 or the CarMax Associate Disaster Fund, The CarMax Foundation matches that donation 2:1 through our Matching Gifts Program.

Precautions we are taking

Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.

Implementing new social distancing guidelines in all locations including modifying procedures and operations to enable associates to maintain six feet of distance between associate and customer interactions.

Going 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.

Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

Following CDC procedures and guidance regarding quarantines in all locations.

Prohibiting all associate business air and train travel until further notice.

Prohibiting all associate conference and large event attendance, as well as cancelling internal events.

Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.

Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

