CarMax : Response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - March 28, 2020) - At CarMax, the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities is very important to us. We've put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We are actively monitoring developments, adhering to all governmental mandates, and will continue to take action to reduce the spread of the virus. Stores listed below are temporarily closed or only serving customers by appointment: California - 27 stores closed: Bakersfield closed until further notice

Costa Mesa closed until further notice

Duarte closed until further notice

Fairfield closed until further notice

Fremont closed until further notice

Fresno closed until further notice

Irvine closed until further notice

Buena Park (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Canoga Park (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

LAX (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Murrieta (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Ontario (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Oxnard (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Palmdale (Los Angeles closed until further notice

Riverside (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Torrance (Los Angeles) closed until further notice

Modesto closed until further notice

Palm Springs closed until further notice

Pleasant Hill closed until further notice

Pleasanton closed until further notice

Roseville closed until further notice

Sacramento closed until further notice

Escondido (San Diego) closed until further notice

Kearny Mesa (San Diego) closed until further notice

San Francisco closed until further notice

San Jose closed until further notice

Santa Rosa closed until further notice Colorado - 6 stores closed: Colorado Springs closed through 4/11/20

Loveland (Denver) closed through 4/11/20

Parker (Denver) closed through 4/11/20

South Broadway (Denver) closed through 4/11/20

West 104th Ave (Denver) closed through 4/11/20

Golden closed through 4/11/20 Connecticut - 3 stores open by appointment: East Haven open by appointment only through 4/22/20

Hartford open by appointment only through 4/22/20

Waterbury open by appointment only through 4/22/20 Delaware - 1 store closed: Newark closed through 5/14/20 Georgia - 1 store closed: Savannah through 4/7/20 Illinois - 9 stores open by appointment: Bloomington open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Hillside (Chicago) open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Oak Lawn (Chicago) open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Schaumburg (Chicago) open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Tinley Park (Chicago) open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Glencoe open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Naperville open by appointment only through 4/8/20

Springfield open by appointment only through 4/8/20

St. Louis open by appointment only through 4/8/20 Kansas - 1 store closed: Merriam closed through 4/23/20 Kentucky - 2 stores open by appointment: Lexington open by appointment only until further notice

Louisville open by appointment only until further notice Louisiana - 1 store closed; 3 open by appointment: Kenner closed through 4/12/20

Baton Rouge open by appointment only through 4/12/20

Lafayette open by appointment only through 4/12/20

Shreveport open by appointment only through 4/12/20 Maine - 1 store closed: South Portland closed through 4/7/20 Massachusetts - 4 stores closed: Danvers closed through 4/7/20

North Attleboro closed through 4/7/20

Norwood closed through 4/7/20

Westborough closed through 4/7/20 Michigan - 1 store closed: Grand Rapids closed through 4/14/20 Missouri - 1 store closed: Independence closed through 4/23/20 Nevada - 4 stores closed: Centennial (Las Vegas) closed through 4/17/20

Henderson closed through 4/17/20

Reno closed through 4/17/20

West Sahara (Las Vegas) closed through 4/17/20 New Jersey - 2 stores closed: Albuquerque closed until further notice

Santa Fe closed until further notice New Mexico - 2 stores closed: Maple Shade closed until further notice

Turnersville closed until further notice New York - 3 stores open by appointment: Albany open by appointment only through 4/19/20

Buffalo open by appointment only through 4/19/20

Rochester open by appointment only through 4/19/20 North Carolina - 3 stores closed South Boulevard (Pineville) closed until further notice

Independence Boulevard (Charlotte) closed until further notice

Greensboro closed until further notice Pennsylvania - 5 stores closed: Easton closed until further notice

King of Prussia closed until further notice

Lancaster closed until further notice

Langhorne closed until further notice

Mechanicsburg closed until further notice Texas - 7 stores closed: Arlington/Fort Worth closed until further notice

Hulen Mall (Ft. Worth) closed until further notice

Garland closed through 4/3/20

Hurst closed through 4/3/20

Texas Stadium (Irving) closed through 4/3/20

Denton closed through 3/31/20

Lubbock closed through 4/3/20 Washington - 5 stores closed: Lynnwood closed through 4/8/20

Puyallup closed through 4/8/20

Renton closed through 4/8/20

Spokane closed through 4/8/20

Vancouver closed through 4/8/20 Click to CarMax stores remain open where possible to take care of our customers Where we can, we are keeping our stores open to support our customers' essential needs for reliable vehicles.

Reliable transportation is critically important right now, and we support customers who need to buy a vehicle, get repairs, or sell us their car if necessary.

Customers can test drive a vehicle alone at all open locations.

Many CarMax stores offer expedited pickup, so customers can do more of the car buying process online in advance and spend less time in store.

We also offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers can choose to complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

We are working to keep six feet of distance between anyone in our stores. As a result, customers may be asked to explore our display lot to ensure we maintain appropriate distance inside our stores.

We are currently 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) customers: CAF customers who have been negatively impacted by illness due to COVID-19 and need additional assistance with their account should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612.

CAF customers who have been negatively impacted by illness due to COVID-19 and need additional assistance with their account should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612. CarMax Auctions customers: We have closed some auctions, moved some to simulcast (virtual auction format that enables us to sell vehicles online), and are changing procedures in other locations to encourage social distancing. Taking care of our associates and communities We remain committed to living our values of doing the right thing and putting people first during this unprecedented and challenging time.

By choosing to keep our doors open where we can, we are providing jobs for associates who are depending on us now and in the future.

Any associate who is not comfortable or able to come to work can stay home. It's our associates' choice whether to decide to come to work, and we are not currently assessing points for absences under CarMax's time and attendance policy.

Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are paid under our short-term disability plan and other applicable benefits policies.

We are currently paying our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.

We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. When an associate donates to the American Red Cross, Good360 or the CarMax Associate Disaster Fund, The CarMax Foundation matches that donation 2:1 through our Matching Gifts Program. Precautions we are taking Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.

Implementing new social distancing guidelines in all locations including modifying procedures and operations to enable associates to maintain six feet of distance between associate and customer interactions.

Going 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.

Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

Following CDC procedures and guidance regarding quarantines in all locations.

Prohibiting all associate business air and train travel until further notice.

Prohibiting all associate conference and large event attendance, as well as cancelling internal events.

Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.

Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. About CarMax CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 210 stores nationwide, and during FY19 sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Media Contact Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations

pr@carmax.com Attachments Original document

Disclaimer CarMax Inc. published this content on 28 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 19:52:00 UTC