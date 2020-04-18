CarMax : Response to COVID-19 0 04/18/2020 | 02:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - April 18, 2020) - At CarMax, the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities is very important to us. We've put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We are actively monitoring developments, adhering to all governmental mandates, and will continue to take action to reduce the spread of the virus. In accordance with government mandates, the following stores are open for service and repair only. These stores are not able to serve customers who are buying or selling a car at this time: California - 14 stores open for service and repair only: Duarte

Fremont

Fresno

Burbank (Los Angeles)

LAX (Los Angeles)

Oxnard (Los Angeles)

Palmdale (Los Angeles)

Torrance (Los Angeles)

Pleasant Hill

Pleasanton

Roseville

San Francisco (Serramonte)

San Jose (Capitol Expressway)

Santa Rosa Colorado - 1 store open for service and repair only: Loveland (Denver) Delaware - 1 store open for service and repair only: Newark Maine - 1 store open for service and repair only: South Portland Massachusetts - 4 stores open for service and repair only: Danvers

North Attleboro

Norwood

Westborough Michigan - 1 store open for service and repair only: Grand Rapids New Mexico - 2 stores open for service and repair only: Albuquerque

Santa Fe Pennsylvania - 5 stores open for service and repair only: Easton

King of Prussia

Lancaster

Langhorne

Mechanicsburg Texas - 1 store open for service and repair only: Lubbock Washington - 5 stores open for service and repair only: Lynnwood

Puyallup

Renton

Spokane

Vancouver Click to In accordance with government mandates, the stores listed below are open for sales and service with modified operations to serve customers by appointment or curbside pickup: California - 13 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Bakersfield

Costa Mesa

Fairfield

Irvine

Buena Park (Los Angeles)

Murrieta (Los Angeles)

Ontario (Los Angeles)

Riverside (Los Angeles)

Modesto

Palm Desert

Elk Grove (Sacramento)

Escondido (San Diego)

Kearny Mesa (San Diego) Colorado - 5 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Colorado Springs

Parker (Denver)

South Broadway (Denver)

West 104th Ave (Denver)

Golden Connecticut - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: East Haven

Hartford

Waterbury Illinois - 9 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Bloomington

Hillside (Chicago)

Oak Lawn (Chicago)

Schaumburg (Chicago)

Tinley Park (Chicago)

Glencoe

Naperville

Springfield

St. Louis Kentucky - 2 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Lexington

Louisville Louisiana - 4 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Kenner

Baton Rouge

Lafayette

Shreveport Maryland - 7 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Brandywine

Ellicott City

Frederick

Gaithersburg

Laurel

Salisbury

White Marsh Minnesota - 2 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Brooklyn Park

Maplewood Missouri - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Independence

Mid Rivers Mall (St. Louis)

South Lindbergh (St. Louis) Nevada - 4 stores open for curbside pickup: Centennial (Las Vegas) open for curbside pickup only

Henderson open for curbside pickup only

Reno open for curbside pickup only

West Sahara (Las Vegas) open for curbside pickup only New Jersey - 2 stores open for curbside pickup: Maple Shade open for curbside pickup only

Turnersville open for curbside pickup only New York - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Albany

Buffalo

Rochester North Carolina - 4 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: South Boulevard (Pineville)

Independence Boulevard (Charlotte)

Greensboro

Wilmington Rhode Island - 1 store open by appointment and curbside pickup: Warwick Texas - 6 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup; 1 store open for curbside pickup only: Arlington/Fort Worth open by appointment and curbside pickup

Denton open by appointment and curbside pickup

Hulen Mall open by appointment and curbside pickup

Garland open by appointment and curbside pickup

Texas Stadium (Irving) open by appointment and curbside pickup

Pharr open by appointment and curbside pickup

Tyler open for curbside pickup only Click to CarMax stores remain open where possible to take care of our customers Where we can, we are keeping our stores open to support our customers' essential needs for reliable vehicles.

Reliable transportation is critically important right now, and we support customers who need to buy a vehicle, get repairs, or sell us their car if necessary.

CarMax Curbside is now available at most open stores, including 'appointment only' stores. Contactless curbside pickup enables customers to complete the car buying and selling experience without having to come inside the store and with adherence to social distancing practices. Customers are able to complete most of the process online in advance - including selecting a vehicle, getting pre-approved for financing, and getting a trade-in offer on an existing vehicle, if applicable.

Customers have the option to take a solo test drive prior to purchase without a CarMax associate present in the vehicle.

We continue to offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

At some CarMax stores, customers are required to schedule appointments before visiting, in accordance with government mandates. Occupancy restrictions vary by locality.

We are working to keep six feet of distance between anyone in our stores. As a result, customers may be asked to explore our display lot to ensure we maintain appropriate distance inside our stores.

We are currently 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

To support our customers and increase peace of mind, we are providing an extension on all CarMax 90-day limited warranties, effective 3/16/20 on all cars purchased on or after 12/17/19. Please note that this extends the warranty timeframe but not the 4,000-mile mileage cap.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) customers: For customers who are struggling to make payment, CarMax Auto Finance is offering payment assistance options and waiving late fees for March and April. Customers should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612 to determine eligibility.

For customers who are struggling to make payment, CarMax Auto Finance is offering payment assistance options and waiving late fees for March and April. Customers should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612 to determine eligibility. CarMax Auctions customers: All open CarMax Auctions are virtual as of April 13. Taking care of our associates and communities By choosing to keep our doors open where permitted, we are providing as many jobs as possible for our associates.

Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are paid under our short-term disability plan and/or other applicable benefits policies.

We are currently paying our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.

We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. When an associate donates to the American Red Cross, Good360 or the CarMax Associate Disaster Fund, The CarMax Foundation matches that donation 2:1 through our Matching Gifts Program. Precautions we are taking Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.

Sanitizing high-touch areas of vehicles, including during appraisals and before and after test drives and vehicle repairs.

Implementing new social distancing guidelines in all locations including modifying procedures and operations to enable associates to maintain six feet of distance between associate and customer interactions.

Going 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.

Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.

Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

Following CDC procedures and guidance regarding quarantines in all locations.

Prohibiting all associate business air and train travel until further notice.

Prohibiting all associate conference and large event attendance, as well as cancelling internal events.

Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.

Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. About CarMax CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and now the majority of its customers can enjoy a personalized car buying experience, including the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 215 stores nationwide, and during the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

Media Contact Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations

pr@carmax.com Attachments Original document

