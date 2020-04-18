Log in
CarMax : Response to COVID-19

04/18/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - April 18, 2020) - At CarMax, the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities is very important to us. We've put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

We are actively monitoring developments, adhering to all governmental mandates, and will continue to take action to reduce the spread of the virus.

In accordance with government mandates, the following stores are open for service and repair only. These stores are not able to serve customers who are buying or selling a car at this time:

Click to

California - 14 stores open for service and repair only:

  • Duarte
  • Fremont
  • Fresno
  • Burbank (Los Angeles)
  • LAX (Los Angeles)
  • Oxnard (Los Angeles)
  • Palmdale (Los Angeles)
  • Torrance (Los Angeles)
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Pleasanton
  • Roseville
  • San Francisco (Serramonte)
  • San Jose (Capitol Expressway)
  • Santa Rosa

Colorado - 1 store open for service and repair only:

  • Loveland (Denver)

Delaware - 1 store open for service and repair only:

  • Newark

Maine - 1 store open for service and repair only:

  • South Portland

Massachusetts - 4 stores open for service and repair only:

  • Danvers
  • North Attleboro
  • Norwood
  • Westborough

Michigan - 1 store open for service and repair only:

  • Grand Rapids

New Mexico - 2 stores open for service and repair only:

  • Albuquerque
  • Santa Fe

Pennsylvania - 5 stores open for service and repair only:

  • Easton
  • King of Prussia
  • Lancaster
  • Langhorne
  • Mechanicsburg

Texas - 1 store open for service and repair only:

  • Lubbock

Washington - 5 stores open for service and repair only:

  • Lynnwood
  • Puyallup
  • Renton
  • Spokane
  • Vancouver

In accordance with government mandates, the stores listed below are open for sales and service with modified operations to serve customers by appointment or curbside pickup:

Click to

California - 13 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Bakersfield
  • Costa Mesa
  • Fairfield
  • Irvine
  • Buena Park (Los Angeles)
  • Murrieta (Los Angeles)
  • Ontario (Los Angeles)
  • Riverside (Los Angeles)
  • Modesto
  • Palm Desert
  • Elk Grove (Sacramento)
  • Escondido (San Diego)
  • Kearny Mesa (San Diego)

Colorado - 5 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Colorado Springs
  • Parker (Denver)
  • South Broadway (Denver)
  • West 104th Ave (Denver)
  • Golden

Connecticut - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • East Haven
  • Hartford
  • Waterbury

Illinois - 9 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Bloomington
  • Hillside (Chicago)
  • Oak Lawn (Chicago)
  • Schaumburg (Chicago)
  • Tinley Park (Chicago)
  • Glencoe
  • Naperville
  • Springfield
  • St. Louis

Kentucky - 2 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Lexington
  • Louisville

Louisiana - 4 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Kenner
  • Baton Rouge
  • Lafayette
  • Shreveport

Maryland - 7 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Brandywine
  • Ellicott City
  • Frederick
  • Gaithersburg
  • Laurel
  • Salisbury
  • White Marsh

Minnesota - 2 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Brooklyn Park
  • Maplewood

Missouri - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Independence
  • Mid Rivers Mall (St. Louis)
  • South Lindbergh (St. Louis)

Nevada - 4 stores open for curbside pickup:

  • Centennial (Las Vegas) open for curbside pickup only
  • Henderson open for curbside pickup only
  • Reno open for curbside pickup only
  • West Sahara (Las Vegas) open for curbside pickup only

New Jersey - 2 stores open for curbside pickup:

  • Maple Shade open for curbside pickup only
  • Turnersville open for curbside pickup only

New York - 3 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Albany
  • Buffalo
  • Rochester

North Carolina - 4 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • South Boulevard (Pineville)
  • Independence Boulevard (Charlotte)
  • Greensboro
  • Wilmington

Rhode Island - 1 store open by appointment and curbside pickup:

  • Warwick

Texas - 6 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup; 1 store open for curbside pickup only:

  • Arlington/Fort Worth open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Denton open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Hulen Mall open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Garland open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Texas Stadium (Irving) open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Pharr open by appointment and curbside pickup
  • Tyler open for curbside pickup only

CarMax stores remain open where possible to take care of our customers

  • Where we can, we are keeping our stores open to support our customers' essential needs for reliable vehicles.
  • Reliable transportation is critically important right now, and we support customers who need to buy a vehicle, get repairs, or sell us their car if necessary.
  • CarMax Curbside is now available at most open stores, including 'appointment only' stores. Contactless curbside pickup enables customers to complete the car buying and selling experience without having to come inside the store and with adherence to social distancing practices. Customers are able to complete most of the process online in advance - including selecting a vehicle, getting pre-approved for financing, and getting a trade-in offer on an existing vehicle, if applicable.
  • Customers have the option to take a solo test drive prior to purchase without a CarMax associate present in the vehicle.
  • We continue to offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.
  • At some CarMax stores, customers are required to schedule appointments before visiting, in accordance with government mandates. Occupancy restrictions vary by locality.
  • We are working to keep six feet of distance between anyone in our stores. As a result, customers may be asked to explore our display lot to ensure we maintain appropriate distance inside our stores.
  • We are currently 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.
  • To support our customers and increase peace of mind, we are providing an extension on all CarMax 90-day limited warranties, effective 3/16/20 on all cars purchased on or after 12/17/19. Please note that this extends the warranty timeframe but not the 4,000-mile mileage cap.
  • CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) customers: For customers who are struggling to make payment, CarMax Auto Finance is offering payment assistance options and waiving late fees for March and April. Customers should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612 to determine eligibility.
  • CarMax Auctions customers: All open CarMax Auctions are virtual as of April 13.

Taking care of our associates and communities

  • By choosing to keep our doors open where permitted, we are providing as many jobs as possible for our associates.
  • Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are paid under our short-term disability plan and/or other applicable benefits policies.
  • We are currently paying our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.
  • We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. When an associate donates to the American Red Cross, Good360 or the CarMax Associate Disaster Fund, The CarMax Foundation matches that donation 2:1 through our Matching Gifts Program.

Precautions we are taking

  • Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.
  • Sanitizing high-touch areas of vehicles, including during appraisals and before and after test drives and vehicle repairs.
  • Implementing new social distancing guidelines in all locations including modifying procedures and operations to enable associates to maintain six feet of distance between associate and customer interactions.
  • Going 'handshake-free' with customers and visitors.
  • Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.
  • Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.
  • Following CDC procedures and guidance regarding quarantines in all locations.
  • Prohibiting all associate business air and train travel until further notice.
  • Prohibiting all associate conference and large event attendance, as well as cancelling internal events.
  • Encouraging associates in corporate locations who can work from home to do so.
  • Encouraging associates to keep us informed of international and cruise travel.
  • Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and now the majority of its customers can enjoy a personalized car buying experience, including the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 215 stores nationwide, and during the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.


Media Contact

Jennifer Bartusiak, CarMax Public Relations
pr@carmax.com

Disclaimer

CarMax Inc. published this content on 18 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2020 18:40:18 UTC


