CarMax : Response to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Virginia (UPDATED - July 29, 2020) - At CarMax, the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities is very important to us. We've put significant measures in place to reduce the risk of exposure and further spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

All CarMax stores nationwide are open in some capacity. We are actively monitoring developments, adhering to all governmental mandates, and will continue to take action to reduce the spread of the virus.

In accordance with government mandates, the stores listed below have modified operations at this time.

New Mexico - 2 stores open by appointment and curbside pickup: Albuquerque

Santa Fe Click to

CarMax stores are open to take care of our customers

CarMax Curbside is available at most open stores, including 'appointment only' stores. Contactless curbside pickup enables customers to complete the car buying and selling experience without having to come inside the store and with adherence to social distancing practices. Customers are able to complete most of the process online in advance - including selecting a vehicle, getting pre-approved for financing, and getting a trade-in offer on an existing vehicle, if applicable.

Customers who would like to test drive a vehicle will do so alone, without a CarMax associate present in the vehicle.

All CarMax associates are required to wear cloth masks while working closely with others, working with a customer, and when in customer facing areas.

CarMax requests that customers wear masks inside all CarMax locations. Free disposable masks are available for customer use. Please also note that in many CarMax locations, government mandates are in place that require customers to wear masks while inside the store.

We continue to offer home delivery at many of our locations, where customers complete the car-buying experience from home and have the vehicle delivered by a CarMax associate.

At some CarMax stores, customers are required to schedule appointments before visiting, in accordance with government mandates. Occupancy restrictions vary by locality.

We are working to keep six feet of distance between anyone in our stores. As a result, customers may be asked to explore our display lot to ensure we maintain appropriate distance inside our stores.

CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) customers: For customers who are struggling to make payment, CarMax Auto Finance is offering payment assistance options and waiving late fees through May 31. Customers should contact our customer service team at 800-925-3612 to determine eligibility.

CarMax Auctions customers: All open CarMax Auctions are virtual.

Taking care of our associates and communities

Associates who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are paid under our short-term disability plan and/or other applicable benefits policies.

We are currently paying our associates for up to 14 days if we must close any locations or if associates are required to be quarantined.

We are partners with the American Red Cross and Good360 and support them in their response to COVID-19. When an associate donates to the American Red Cross, Good360 or the CarMax Associate Disaster Fund, The CarMax Foundation matches that donation 2:1 through our Matching Gifts Program.

Precautions we are taking

Requiring associates to wear cloth masks while working closely with others, working with a customer, and when in customer facing areas. CarMax also requests that customers wear masks inside all CarMax locations.

Implementing enhanced cleaning measures using a powerful sanitizer with targeted focus on high-touch areas, including tabletops, waiting areas, children's play areas, door handles, restrooms, and other high traffic areas.

Sanitizing high-touch areas of vehicles, including during appraisals and before and after test drives and vehicle repairs.

Implementing new social distancing guidelines in all locations including modifying procedures and operations to enable associates to maintain six feet of distance between associate and customer interactions.

Requiring associates to complete a symptom self-screen each day before coming to work.

Instructing associates to stay home if they feel ill.

Requiring associates to alert us if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 so we can assist them and help protect other associates and our customers.

Following CDC procedures and guidance regarding quarantines in all locations.

Providing associates with practical advice to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including frequent handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

