Carmila : Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/09/2018 to 21/09/2018

Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/09/2018 to 21/09/2018

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 277 Keuro carried out from 17 September, 2018 to 21 September, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on 10 September, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity

Day of transaction

Identifier)Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

17/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,378

22.26

XPAR

CARMILA CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

18/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,478

22.16

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

19/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,500

21.92

XPAR XPAR

CARMILA CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

20/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,901

21.97

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

21/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,267

21.94

XPAR XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

12,524

22.05

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information.

*******

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio consists of 214 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

Contacts: Marie-Flore Bachelier - General Secretary - marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com / +33 6 20 91 67 79

Details per transaction

Name of issuer Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of Investment Services Provider Identification code of Investment Services Provider Day/time of transaction (CET) Identification code of financial instrument Price per transaction Currency Acquired volume Market (MIC Code) Reference number of transaction Purpose of buy back CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 18/09/2018 10:12:48 18/09/2018 10:12:48 18/09/2018 12:03:37 18/09/2018 14:27:30 18/09/2018 14:27:30 18/09/2018 14:27:30 18/09/2018 14:27:30 18/09/2018 15:39:42 18/09/2018 16:55:46 18/09/2018 17:24:02 18/09/2018 17:24:02 19/09/2018 09:09:47 19/09/2018 09:19:53 19/09/2018 11:08:08 19/09/2018 11:08:08 19/09/2018 11:08:08 19/09/2018 14:04:40 19/09/2018 16:20:49 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 22,25 22,25 22,15 22,20 22,20 22,20 22,20 22,10 22,05 21,95 21,95 21,95 22,00 21,95 21,95 21,95 21,90 21,90 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 395 227 394 417 108 44 44 275 484 21 69 149 293 30 210 390 632 21 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00178358533EXPA0 00178358534EXPA0 00178379687EXPA0 00178410953EXPA0 00178410954EXPA0 00178410955EXPA0 00178410956EXPA0 00178433069EXPA0 00178466151EXPA0 00178480925EXPA0 00178480926EXPA0 00178490542EXPA0 00178491646EXPA0 00178512829EXPA0 00178512830EXPA0 00178512831EXPA0 00178541172EXPA0 00178576033EXPA0 Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 19/09/2018 16:20:49 19/09/2018 16:20:49 19/09/2018 16:20:49 19/09/2018 17:15:30 19/09/2018 17:19:40 19/09/2018 17:29:11 19/09/2018 17:35:12 20/09/2018 09:40:11 20/09/2018 09:40:11 20/09/2018 09:40:11 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 21,90 21,90 21,90 21,85 21,85 21,85 21,80 21,90 21,90 21,90 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 219 8 364 58 6 119 1 131 206 293 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00178576035EXPA0 00178576036EXPA0 00178576037EXPA0 00178596613EXPA0 00178598557EXPA0 00178603575EXPA0 00178605724EXPA0 00178615700EXPA0 00178615701EXPA0 00178615702EXPA0 Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 20/09/2018 11:18:01 20/09/2018 11:18:31 20/09/2018 13:50:20 20/09/2018 15:56:25 20/09/2018 15:56:25 20/09/2018 15:56:25 20/09/2018 17:06:43 20/09/2018 17:20:10 20/09/2018 17:24:01 20/09/2018 17:24:04 17/09/2018 09:01:03 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 21,95 22,00 22,00 22,00 22,00 22,00 21,95 22,00 22,00 22,00 22,30 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 129 511 626 374 157 91 98 137 106 42 119 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00178637082EXPA0 00178637289EXPA0 00178661810EXPA0 00178695544EXPA0 00178695545EXPA0 00178695546EXPA0 00178724463EXPA0 00178731574EXPA0 00178733804EXPA0 00178733906EXPA0 00178262134EXPA0 Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/09/2018 10:06:40 17/09/2018 10:06:40 17/09/2018 10:06:43 17/09/2018 12:04:14 17/09/2018 13:25:27 17/09/2018 13:49:01 17/09/2018 16:06:11 17/09/2018 16:06:11 17/09/2018 16:06:11 17/09/2018 16:07:29 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 22,30 22,30 22,35 22,20 22,20 22,25 22,20 22,20 22,20 22,25 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 141 51 386 292 12 572 45 37 130 58 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00178270127EXPA0 00178270128EXPA0 00178270130EXPA0 00178285689EXPA0 00178295425EXPA0 00178297995EXPA0 00178320048EXPA0 00178320049EXPA0 00178320050EXPA0 00178320284EXPA0 Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA Exane SA 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 969500UP76J52A9OXU27 17/09/2018 16:07:29 17/09/2018 16:07:29 17/09/2018 17:20:06 17/09/2018 17:24:02 17/09/2018 17:24:02 21/09/2018 09:02:22 21/09/2018 09:02:22 21/09/2018 10:40:15 21/09/2018 13:24:20 21/09/2018 13:24:20 21/09/2018 13:24:20 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 FR0010828137 22,25 22,25 22,20 22,20 22,20 21,95 21,95 22,00 21,95 21,95 21,95 EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR EUR 105 212 103 84 31 93 213 635 537 55 34 XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR XPAR 00178320285EXPA0 00178320286EXPA0 00178337351EXPA0 00178338412EXPA0 00178338413EXPA0 00178743218EXPA0 00178743219EXPA0 00178768465EXPA0 00178802729EXPA0 00178802731EXPA0 00178802732EXPA0 Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/09/2018 15:28:51

FR0010828137

21,90

EUR

467

XPAR

00178824123EXPA0

21/09/2018 16:55:13

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

36

XPAR

00178850958EXPA0

21/09/2018 16:57:25

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

139

XPAR

00178851502EXPA0

21/09/2018 17:04:51

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

36

XPAR

00178854009EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employees

21/09/2018 17:08:09

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

22

XPARDelivery of 00178855145EXPA0 shares to employees