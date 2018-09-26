Carmila : Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/09/2018 to 21/09/2018

|
Name of issuer
|
Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of Investment Services Provider
|
Identification code of Investment Services
Provider
|
Day/time of transaction
(CET)
|
Identification code of financial instrument
|
Price per transaction
|
Currency
|
Acquired volume
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
Reference number of transaction
|
Purpose of buy back
|
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
|
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
18/09/2018 10:12:48
18/09/2018 10:12:48
18/09/2018 12:03:37
18/09/2018 14:27:30
18/09/2018 14:27:30
18/09/2018 14:27:30
18/09/2018 14:27:30
18/09/2018 15:39:42
18/09/2018 16:55:46
18/09/2018 17:24:02
18/09/2018 17:24:02
19/09/2018 09:09:47
19/09/2018 09:19:53
19/09/2018 11:08:08
19/09/2018 11:08:08
19/09/2018 11:08:08
19/09/2018 14:04:40
19/09/2018 16:20:49
|
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
|
22,25
22,25
22,15
22,20
22,20
22,20
22,20
22,10
22,05
21,95
21,95
21,95
22,00
21,95
21,95
21,95
21,90
21,90
|
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
|
395
227
394
417
108
44
44
275
484
21
69
149
293
30
210
390
632
21
|
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|
00178358533EXPA0
00178358534EXPA0
00178379687EXPA0
00178410953EXPA0
00178410954EXPA0
00178410955EXPA0
00178410956EXPA0
00178433069EXPA0
00178466151EXPA0
00178480925EXPA0
00178480926EXPA0
00178490542EXPA0
00178491646EXPA0
00178512829EXPA0
00178512830EXPA0
00178512831EXPA0
00178541172EXPA0
00178576033EXPA0
|
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
|
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
|
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
19/09/2018 16:20:49
19/09/2018 16:20:49
19/09/2018 16:20:49
19/09/2018 17:15:30
19/09/2018 17:19:40
19/09/2018 17:29:11
19/09/2018 17:35:12
20/09/2018 09:40:11
20/09/2018 09:40:11
20/09/2018 09:40:11
|
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
|
21,90
21,90
21,90
21,85
21,85
21,85
21,80
21,90
21,90
21,90
|
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
|
219
8
364
58
6
119
1
131
206
293
|
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|
00178576035EXPA0
00178576036EXPA0
00178576037EXPA0
00178596613EXPA0
00178598557EXPA0
00178603575EXPA0
00178605724EXPA0
00178615700EXPA0
00178615701EXPA0
00178615702EXPA0
|
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
|
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
|
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
20/09/2018 11:18:01
20/09/2018 11:18:31
20/09/2018 13:50:20
20/09/2018 15:56:25
20/09/2018 15:56:25
20/09/2018 15:56:25
20/09/2018 17:06:43
20/09/2018 17:20:10
20/09/2018 17:24:01
20/09/2018 17:24:04
17/09/2018 09:01:03
|
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
|
21,95
22,00
22,00
22,00
22,00
22,00
21,95
22,00
22,00
22,00
22,30
|
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
|
129
511
626
374
157
91
98
137
106
42
119
|
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|
00178637082EXPA0
00178637289EXPA0
00178661810EXPA0
00178695544EXPA0
00178695545EXPA0
00178695546EXPA0
00178724463EXPA0
00178731574EXPA0
00178733804EXPA0
00178733906EXPA0
00178262134EXPA0
|
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
|
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
|
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/09/2018 10:06:40
17/09/2018 10:06:40
17/09/2018 10:06:43
17/09/2018 12:04:14
17/09/2018 13:25:27
17/09/2018 13:49:01
17/09/2018 16:06:11
17/09/2018 16:06:11
17/09/2018 16:06:11
17/09/2018 16:07:29
|
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
|
22,30
22,30
22,35
22,20
22,20
22,25
22,20
22,20
22,20
22,25
|
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
|
141
51
386
292
12
572
45
37
130
58
|
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|
00178270127EXPA0
00178270128EXPA0
00178270130EXPA0
00178285689EXPA0
00178295425EXPA0
00178297995EXPA0
00178320048EXPA0
00178320049EXPA0
00178320050EXPA0
00178320284EXPA0
|
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
|
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
CARMILA
|
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72
|
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
Exane SA
|
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|
17/09/2018 16:07:29
17/09/2018 16:07:29
17/09/2018 17:20:06
17/09/2018 17:24:02
17/09/2018 17:24:02
21/09/2018 09:02:22
21/09/2018 09:02:22
21/09/2018 10:40:15
21/09/2018 13:24:20
21/09/2018 13:24:20
21/09/2018 13:24:20
|
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
FR0010828137
|
22,25
22,25
22,20
22,20
22,20
21,95
21,95
22,00
21,95
21,95
21,95
|
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
EUR
|
105
212
103
84
31
93
213
635
537
55
34
|
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
XPAR
|
00178320285EXPA0
00178320286EXPA0
00178337351EXPA0
00178338412EXPA0
00178338413EXPA0
00178743218EXPA0
00178743219EXPA0
00178768465EXPA0
00178802729EXPA0
00178802731EXPA0
00178802732EXPA0
|
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees
Delivery of shares to employees