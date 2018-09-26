Log in
CARMILA (CARM)
  Report  
OFFRE

Carmila : Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/09/2018 to 21/09/2018

09/26/2018 | 05:51pm CEST

Statement of transactions in own shares from 17/09/2018 to 21/09/2018

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 277 Keuro carried out from 17 September, 2018 to 21 September, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on 10 September, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity

Day of transaction

Identifier)Identification code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *

Market (MIC Code)

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

17/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,378

22.26

XPAR

CARMILA CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

18/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,478

22.16

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

19/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,500

21.92

XPAR XPAR

CARMILA CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

20/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,901

21.97

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

21/09/2018

FR0010828137

2,267

21.94

XPAR XPAR

* Two-digit rounding after the decimal

TOTAL

12,524

22.05

The detailed list of transaction is available on carmila.com in the section Regulated information.

*******

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centres anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As of 30 June 2018, Its portfolio consists of 214 shopping centres in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.3 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices.

Contacts: Marie-Flore Bachelier - General Secretary - marie_flore_bachelier@carmila.com / +33 6 20 91 67 79

Details per transaction

Name of issuer

Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of Investment Services Provider

Identification code of Investment Services

Provider

Day/time of transaction

(CET)

Identification code of financial instrument

Price per transaction

Currency

Acquired volume

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of transaction

Purpose of buy back

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

18/09/2018 10:12:48

18/09/2018 10:12:48

18/09/2018 12:03:37

18/09/2018 14:27:30

18/09/2018 14:27:30

18/09/2018 14:27:30

18/09/2018 14:27:30

18/09/2018 15:39:42

18/09/2018 16:55:46

18/09/2018 17:24:02

18/09/2018 17:24:02

19/09/2018 09:09:47

19/09/2018 09:19:53

19/09/2018 11:08:08

19/09/2018 11:08:08

19/09/2018 11:08:08

19/09/2018 14:04:40

19/09/2018 16:20:49

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

22,25

22,25

22,15

22,20

22,20

22,20

22,20

22,10

22,05

21,95

21,95

21,95

22,00

21,95

21,95

21,95

21,90

21,90

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

395

227

394

417

108

44

44

275

484

21

69

149

293

30

210

390

632

21

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

00178358533EXPA0

00178358534EXPA0

00178379687EXPA0

00178410953EXPA0

00178410954EXPA0

00178410955EXPA0

00178410956EXPA0

00178433069EXPA0

00178466151EXPA0

00178480925EXPA0

00178480926EXPA0

00178490542EXPA0

00178491646EXPA0

00178512829EXPA0

00178512830EXPA0

00178512831EXPA0

00178541172EXPA0

00178576033EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

19/09/2018 16:20:49

19/09/2018 16:20:49

19/09/2018 16:20:49

19/09/2018 17:15:30

19/09/2018 17:19:40

19/09/2018 17:29:11

19/09/2018 17:35:12

20/09/2018 09:40:11

20/09/2018 09:40:11

20/09/2018 09:40:11

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

21,90

21,90

21,90

21,85

21,85

21,85

21,80

21,90

21,90

21,90

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

219

8

364

58

6

119

1

131

206

293

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

00178576035EXPA0

00178576036EXPA0

00178576037EXPA0

00178596613EXPA0

00178598557EXPA0

00178603575EXPA0

00178605724EXPA0

00178615700EXPA0

00178615701EXPA0

00178615702EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

20/09/2018 11:18:01

20/09/2018 11:18:31

20/09/2018 13:50:20

20/09/2018 15:56:25

20/09/2018 15:56:25

20/09/2018 15:56:25

20/09/2018 17:06:43

20/09/2018 17:20:10

20/09/2018 17:24:01

20/09/2018 17:24:04

17/09/2018 09:01:03

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

21,95

22,00

22,00

22,00

22,00

22,00

21,95

22,00

22,00

22,00

22,30

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

129

511

626

374

157

91

98

137

106

42

119

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

00178637082EXPA0

00178637289EXPA0

00178661810EXPA0

00178695544EXPA0

00178695545EXPA0

00178695546EXPA0

00178724463EXPA0

00178731574EXPA0

00178733804EXPA0

00178733906EXPA0

00178262134EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/09/2018 10:06:40

17/09/2018 10:06:40

17/09/2018 10:06:43

17/09/2018 12:04:14

17/09/2018 13:25:27

17/09/2018 13:49:01

17/09/2018 16:06:11

17/09/2018 16:06:11

17/09/2018 16:06:11

17/09/2018 16:07:29

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

22,30

22,30

22,35

22,20

22,20

22,25

22,20

22,20

22,20

22,25

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

141

51

386

292

12

572

45

37

130

58

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

00178270127EXPA0

00178270128EXPA0

00178270130EXPA0

00178285689EXPA0

00178295425EXPA0

00178297995EXPA0

00178320048EXPA0

00178320049EXPA0

00178320050EXPA0

00178320284EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

17/09/2018 16:07:29

17/09/2018 16:07:29

17/09/2018 17:20:06

17/09/2018 17:24:02

17/09/2018 17:24:02

21/09/2018 09:02:22

21/09/2018 09:02:22

21/09/2018 10:40:15

21/09/2018 13:24:20

21/09/2018 13:24:20

21/09/2018 13:24:20

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

FR0010828137

22,25

22,25

22,20

22,20

22,20

21,95

21,95

22,00

21,95

21,95

21,95

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

EUR

105

212

103

84

31

93

213

635

537

55

34

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

XPAR

00178320285EXPA0

00178320286EXPA0

00178337351EXPA0

00178338412EXPA0

00178338413EXPA0

00178743218EXPA0

00178743219EXPA0

00178768465EXPA0

00178802729EXPA0

00178802731EXPA0

00178802732EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

Delivery of shares to employees

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

CARMILA

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

Exane SA

969500UP76J52A9OXU27

21/09/2018 15:28:51

FR0010828137

21,90

EUR

467

XPAR

00178824123EXPA0

21/09/2018 16:55:13

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

36

XPAR

00178850958EXPA0

21/09/2018 16:57:25

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

139

XPAR

00178851502EXPA0

21/09/2018 17:04:51

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

36

XPAR

00178854009EXPA0

Delivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employeesDelivery of shares to employees

21/09/2018 17:08:09

FR0010828137

21,85

EUR

22

XPARDelivery of 00178855145EXPA0 shares to employees

Disclaimer

Carmila SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:50:01 UTC
