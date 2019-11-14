Carnarvon Petroleum : AGM 2019 Presentation 0 11/14/2019 | 11:35pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A UNIQUE EXPOSURE TO THE WORLD CLASS DORADO DISCOVERY NOVEMBER 2019 DISCLAIMER The resource estimates outlined in this Presentation are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation prepared by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a member of the society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears. All contingent and prospective resources presented in this report are prepared as at 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019 pursuant to the Company's ASX announcements released to ASX on 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019. The estimates of contingent and prospective resources included in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS. Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this Presentation continue to apply and have not materially changed. Carnarvon used deterministic and probabilistic methods to prepare the estimates of these contingent resources. These contingent resources have been aggregated by arithmetic summation and hence the aggregate 1C may be a very conservative estimate and the 3C may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas reserve engineering and resource assessment are subjective processes of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. This Presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" which involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies including those risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry, many of which are outside the control of, change without notice, and may be unknown to Carnarvon, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely" "propose", "will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, the future performance of the Company. No representation, warranty or assurance, express or implied, is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement. In particular no representation, warranty or assumption, express or implied, is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward looking statement will be achieved. Actual and future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements were based, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risks such as changes in market conditions and regulations. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this Presentation. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this Presentation is wholly at the reader's own risk. Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective directors, partners, employees, agents and advisors disclaim any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damages suffered by a person or persons as a result of relying on any statement in, or omission from, this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX, Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information in this Presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward looking statements or any such change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements were based. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. This document, and the information contained within it, does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, you should consider seeking independent professional advice before seeking to take any action based on the information contained in this document. This presentation has been prepared by Carnarvon. No party other than Carnarvon has authorised or caused the issue of this document, or takes responsibility for, or makes any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation. 2 Key messages Dorado resource large and de-risked Successfully appraised in 2019 Dorado development phase commenced Basis of Design ahead of FEED in 2020 Rich portfolio of growth potential Opportunities being progressively matured Strong financial position with $133m cash Plus Dorado debt capacity and other assets 3 SECTION 1 DORADO RESOURCE Results confirm hydrocarbons across the field Dorado-1Dorado-2Dorado-3 2018 2019 2019 Sand 1 Caley Sand 2 Baxter Sand 3 Crespin Not expected Sand 4 Milne - = Hydrocarbon objectives achieved 5 Large resource delineated at Dorado 344 +22% Million Increase barrels in volume on of oil 2018 equivalent1 estimate 1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resource, CVN 20% 6 Field contains both liquids (oil & condensate) and gas 344 162 Million barrels of liquids (mmbbls)1 Million barrels of oil equivalent 748 (mmboe)1 Billion cubic feet of gas (Bcf)1 1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resource, CVN 20% 7 Additional upside in combining the Roc resource 422 162 + 20 = 188 Million barrels of liquids1 Million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe)1 748 + 322 = 1080 Billion cubic feet of gas1 1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resources, CVN 20% 8 Commercial flow rates confirmed Dorado-3 Caley interval is the main oil leg 11,100 bbls / day liquids & 21 mmscf / day gas1&2 30,000 bbls / day / well in production setting2 Dorado-3 Baxter gas & condensate interval 4,500 bbls / day liquids & 48 mmscf / day gas1&3 Roc-2 Caley gas and condensate interval 2,943 bbls / day liquids & 51 mmscf / day gas1&4 All flow rates reached the maximum achievable with the equipment available on the rig Refer ASX announcement on 8 October 2019 Refer ASX announcement on 19 September 2019 Refer ASX announcement on 19 October 2016 9 Section 1 - key messages Hydrocarbon resource de-risked across four reservoir intervals Large hydrocarbon resource delineated

344 mmboe: being 162 mmbbls and 748 Bcf 1 Commercial oil field flow rates ~30,000 bbls/day per well from Dorado Caley2 Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resources, CVN 20% Refer ASX announcement on 8 October 2019 10 SECTION 2 DORADO DEVELOPMENT Development stages 2019 to 2025  Resource confirmation - highest risk phase Basis of Design - now

Engineering Design - FEED in 2020 Final Investment Decision Construction phase First production

12 Development concepts Basis of Design work is in progress1 Oil & condensate field (leading development option)  Comprises a facility producing the oil & condensate initially  Gas production forms a second stage of the development 1. Development image is for illustrative purposes only 13 Subsurface management ~90m Water Depth Enhanced subsurface management and recoveries are possible with multiple reservoirs and hydrocarbon fluid types1 WHP Upper Caley Caley Baxter Crespin Milne Reservoir image and facility design is for illustrative purposes only Green sections in the image represents oil and red represents gas 14 Section 2 - key messages Development phase has commenced Basis of Design is in progress FEED expected to commence in 2020 Final Investment Decision before construction 3. Production is a key goal for Carnarvon Material earnings and cash flow generation 15 SECTION 3 GROWTH PORTFOLIO Phoenix Sth-1 well (2014) Roc-1 well Roc-2 well Phoenix Sth-2 well Dorado-1 well Phoenix Sth-3 Dorado-2 well Roc Sth-1 well Dorado-3 well CVN share price years) (5 creation value driven Exploration 17 Prospects near Dorado Large number of prospects identified including Pavo (CVN 30%) and Apus (CVN 20-30%) Enhanced with new Keraudren 3D seismic data covering Dorado and near field prospects

Potential to be highly valuable especially if utilising Dorado production facilities 18 Significant opportunity within Carnarvon's permits Large holding in new basin Five permits cover ~27,000km 2

Prospect rich region in a proven petroleum system Nearby permits awarded to Santos, BP and Equinor Outline of Carnarvon's five permits 19 Buffalo progress Secured Timor-Leste PSC & EP approval to drill 3 Buffalo field wells targeting 31 mmbbls of oil 1

Timor-Leste PSC & EP Process commenced to explore partner joining the oil field project

Advancing new prospects particularly in the Australian permit 1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides Australian permit 20 Update on other projects Labyrinth farm out process in progress

Condor & Eagle farm out process just commenced

Buffalo Australian prospect maturity work is in progress

Continuing focus on high grading opportunities 21 Section 3 - key messages Dorado near field prospects Significant and valuable Important new petroleum basin discovered Offers significant opportunity beyond Dorado Buffalo advancing With Timor-Leste and Australian opportunities 4. Other projects Progressing within the strategic plan 22 SECTION 4 FINANCIAL STRENGTH Corporate Balance sheet strength maintained Cash of $133 million held at Sept 2019 1 expected to comfortably fund CY2020 activities

Banks have expressed strong interest to provide debt funding for Dorado development Increasing institutional interest reflects strong nature of the underlying assets 1. Refer ASX announcement on 14 October 2019 (quarterly Report) 24 Oil price upside around 2024/25 US shale production growth weakening credit squeeze and accelerating decline rates 1

Lack of mega project sanctioning and non-OPEC field production declines1 Low sulfur crude demand increase for shipping to under IMO2020 rules 1. Concepts taken from Goldman Sachs report titled "The End of Non-OPEC Growth" on 16 October 2019 25 WRAP UP & QUESTIONS Wrap up and questions Excellent results achieved on Dorado It is a world class project! Dorado development phase commenced Basis of Design being finalized for FEED Rich portfolio of growth opportunities intended to be progressively matured Strong financial position with $133m cash Plus Dorado debt capacity and other assets 27 ANNEXURE INFORMATION Corporate ORDINARY SHARES ON ISSUE 1,562 million MARKET CAPITALISATION $563 million CASH (AS OF 30 SEPT 2019) $133 million DEBT NIL ENTERPRISE VALUE $430 million NET 2C RESOURCES 116 mmboe1 1. Refer to resource information contained in annexure slides 29 Oil & gas volume summary (contingent resources) Gross Resources (100% basis) Oil & Condensate Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent1 MMbbl BCF MMboe 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C Dorado 86 162 285 367 748 1,358 176 344 614 Roc 12 20 35 205 332 580 48 78 137 Phoenix Project Sub-Total 98 182 320 572 1,080 1,938 224 422 751 Buffalo 15 31 48 - - - 15 31 48 Net Resources (CVN's share) Oil & Condensate Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent1 MMbbl BCF MMboe 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C Dorado 17 32 57 73 150 272 35 69 123 Roc 2 4 7 41 66 116 10 16 27 Phoenix Project Sub-Total 20 36 64 114 216 388 45 85 150 Buffalo 15 31 48 - - - 15 31 48 30 Oil & gas volume summary (selected prospective resources) Gross Resources (100% basis) Light Oil Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent MMbbl BCF MMboe P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 Pavo 11 63 82 179 3 31 108 249 11 68 101 223 Apus Caleyi 12 91 125 279 3 44 163 373 12 98 154 344 Apus Baxteri 6 52 105 278 2 27 139 302 6 57 129 331 Apus Crespini 7 103 161 391 2 48 212 474 7 111 198 474 Apus Milnei 32 163 221 483 8 82 291 654 34 177 272 598 Phoenix Project Total 68 472 694 1610 18 232 913 2,052 70 511 854 1,970 Net Resources (CVN's share) Light Oil Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent MMbbl BCF MMboe P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 Pavo 3 19 25 54 1 9 32 75 3 20 30 67 Apus Caleyi 2 18 25 56 1 9 33 75 2 20 31 69 Apus Baxteri 1 12 24 63 - 6 31 68 1 13 29 74 Apus Crespini 2 25 39 96 1 12 52 116 2 27 49 116 Apus Milnei 8 41 55 121 2 21 73 164 8 44 68 149 Phoenix Project Total 16 115 168 390 5 57 221 498 16 124 207 475 Pg % 34% 21% 21% 21% 21% Pg % 34% 21% 21% 21% 21% 31 TOP TRIASSIC 3D DEPTH VISUALISATION 32 3D seismic over Dorado, Roc and Phoenix South 33 Strong commercial flow test results Dorado-3 flow tests

flow tests Caley interval flow test result indicated very high potential flow rates of around 30,000 barrels per day per well Caley interval flow tested at maximum equipment capacity of 11,100 barrels per day of oil per day and 21 mmscf of gas per day through a 68/64" choke with only 220 psi drawdown (ASX announcement on 8 October 2019) Dorado-3 flow tested the Baxter interval at maximum equipment capacity of 48 mmscf of gas per day and 4,500 barrels per day of condensate (ASX announcement on 19 September 2019)

Roc-2 flow test

flow test Caley interval flow test reported rates of 51 mmscf of gas per day and 2,943 barrels of condensate per day (ASX announcement on 19 October 2016) Rates achieved the maximum possible under the capacity of the testing equipment on board of the rig (similar to the Dorado-3 tests) Flow rates achieved through a 96/64" choke The rate is comparable to an approximate 11,476 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Roc is approximately 20 kilometres from Dorado

34 Buffalo utilised the latest in seismic processing technologies Crossline through Buffalo-1 Buffalo-1 Johnson Fm Turnstone Fm Fenelon Fm 3262m depth slice Buffalo-7 Buffalo-3 GibsonFm Woolaston Fm Up Jamieson Fm Buffalo-1 Buffalo-2 3000m 3500m W Darwin Fm Up Echuca Shoals Up Vulcan Lwr Vulcan Plover Fm Total Depth ~60m Interval Velocity Outline of version 4 attic 3262m 1.5k m 3262m depth slice 3262m= highest known perforation (Buffalo 7) FWI processing technology improves seismic quality for interpretation E 35 A UNIQUE EXPOSURE TO THE WORLD CLASS DORADO DISCOVERY HEAD OFFICE Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road West Perth WA 6005 T. +61 8 93212665 admin@cvn.com.au Attachments Original document

