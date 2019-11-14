Log in
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/15
0.355 AUD   -1.39%
11/14CARNARVON PETROLEUM : AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
10/15CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
10/15CARNARVON PETROLEUM : CVN Annual Report 2019
PU
News

Carnarvon Petroleum : AGM 2019 Presentation

0
11/14/2019

A UNIQUE EXPOSURE TO THE WORLD CLASS DORADO DISCOVERY

NOVEMBER 2019

DISCLAIMER

The resource estimates outlined in this Presentation are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation prepared by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a member of the society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears.

All contingent and prospective resources presented in this report are prepared as at 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019 pursuant to the Company's ASX announcements released to ASX on 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019. The estimates of contingent and prospective resources included in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS. Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this Presentation continue to apply and have not materially changed. Carnarvon used deterministic and probabilistic methods to prepare the estimates of these contingent resources. These contingent resources have been aggregated by arithmetic summation and hence the aggregate 1C may be a very conservative estimate and the 3C may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation.

There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas reserve engineering and resource assessment are subjective processes of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.

This Presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" which involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies including those risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry, many of which are outside the control of, change without notice, and may be unknown to Carnarvon, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely" "propose", "will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, the future performance of the Company.

No representation, warranty or assurance, express or implied, is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement. In particular no representation, warranty or assumption, express or implied, is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward looking statement will be achieved. Actual and future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements were based, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risks such as changes in market conditions and regulations.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this Presentation. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this Presentation is wholly at the reader's own risk.

Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective directors, partners, employees, agents and advisors disclaim any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damages suffered by a person or persons as a result of relying on any statement in, or omission from, this Presentation.

To the maximum extent permitted by law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX, Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information in this Presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward looking statements or any such change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements were based.

Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. This document, and the information contained within it, does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, you should consider seeking independent professional advice before seeking to take any action based on the information contained in this document.

This presentation has been prepared by Carnarvon. No party other than Carnarvon has authorised or caused the issue of this document, or takes responsibility for, or makes any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation.

2

Key messages

  1. Dorado resource large and de-riskedSuccessfully appraised in 2019
  2. Dorado development phase commenced Basis of Design ahead of FEED in 2020
  3. Rich portfolio of growth potential Opportunities being progressively matured
  4. Strong financial position with $133m cash Plus Dorado debt capacity and other assets

3

SECTION 1 DORADO RESOURCE

Results confirm hydrocarbons across the field

Dorado-1Dorado-2Dorado-3

2018 2019 2019

Sand 1 Caley

Sand 2 Baxter

Sand 3 Crespin

Not

expected

Sand 4 Milne

-

= Hydrocarbon objectives achieved

5

Large resource delineated at Dorado

344

+22%

Million

Increase

barrels

in volume on

of oil

2018

equivalent1

estimate

1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resource, CVN 20%

6

Field contains both liquids (oil & condensate) and gas

344

162

Million barrels of liquids (mmbbls)1

Million barrels

of oil equivalent

748

(mmboe)1

Billion cubic feet of gas (Bcf)1

1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resource, CVN 20%

7

Additional upside in combining the Roc resource

422

162 + 20 = 188

Million barrels of liquids1

Million barrels of oil equivalent

(mmboe)1

748 + 322 = 1080

Billion cubic feet of gas1

1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resources, CVN 20%

8

Commercial flow rates confirmed

Dorado-3 Caley interval is the main oil leg

11,100 bbls / day liquids & 21 mmscf / day gas1&2 30,000 bbls / day / well in production setting2

Dorado-3 Baxter gas & condensate interval

4,500 bbls / day liquids & 48 mmscf / day gas1&3

Roc-2 Caley gas and condensate interval

2,943 bbls / day liquids & 51 mmscf / day gas1&4

  1. All flow rates reached the maximum achievable with the equipment available on the rig
  2. Refer ASX announcement on 8 October 2019
  3. Refer ASX announcement on 19 September 2019
  4. Refer ASX announcement on 19 October 2016

9

Section 1 - key messages

  1. Hydrocarbon resource de-riskedacross four reservoir intervals
  2. Large hydrocarbon resource delineated
    344 mmboe: being 162 mmbbls and 748 Bcf1
  3. Commercial oil field flow rates

~30,000 bbls/day per well from Dorado Caley2

  1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides, gross 2C resources, CVN 20%
  2. Refer ASX announcement on 8 October 2019

10

SECTION 2

DORADO DEVELOPMENT

Development stages

2019 to 2025

Resource confirmation - highest risk phase

  • Basis of Design - now
    • Engineering Design - FEED in 2020
      • Final Investment Decision
        • Construction phase
          • First production

12

Development concepts

Basis of Design work is in progress1

Oil & condensate field

(leading development option) Comprises a facility

producing the oil & condensate initially

Gas production forms a second stage of the development

1. Development image is for illustrative purposes only

13

Subsurface management

~90m Water Depth

Enhanced subsurface management and recoveries are possible with multiple reservoirs and hydrocarbon fluid types1

WHP

Upper Caley

Caley

Baxter

Crespin

Milne

  1. Reservoir image and facility design is for illustrative purposes only
  2. Green sections in the image represents oil and red represents gas

14

Section 2 - key messages

  1. Development phase has commenced Basis of Design is in progress
  2. FEED expected to commence in 2020

Final Investment Decision before construction

3. Production is a key goal for Carnarvon Material earnings and cash flow generation

15

SECTION 3

GROWTH PORTFOLIO

Phoenix Sth-1 well (2014)

Roc-1 well

Roc-2 well

Phoenix Sth-2 well

Dorado-1 well

Phoenix Sth-3

Dorado-2 well

Roc Sth-1 well

Dorado-3 well

CVN share price years) (5

creation value driven Exploration

17

Prospects near Dorado

  • Large number of prospects identified

including Pavo (CVN 30%) and Apus (CVN 20-30%)

  • Enhanced with new Keraudren 3D seismic data covering Dorado and near field prospects
  • Potential to be highly valuable

especially if utilising Dorado production facilities

18

Significant opportunity within Carnarvon's permits

  • Large holding in new basin Five permits cover ~27,000km2
  • Prospect rich region

in a proven petroleum system

  • Nearby permits awarded to Santos, BP and Equinor

Outline of

Carnarvon's five permits

19

Buffalo progress

  • Secured Timor-Leste PSC & EP approval to drill 3 Buffalo field wells targeting 31 mmbbls of oil1
  • Process commenced to explore partner joining the oil field project
  • Advancing new prospects particularly in the Australian permit

1. Refer to resources information contained in annexure slides

Australian permit

20

Update on other projects

  • Labyrinth farm out process in progress
  • Condor & Eagle farm out process just commenced
  • Buffalo Australian prospect maturity work is in progress
  • Continuing focus on high grading opportunities

21

Section 3 - key messages

  1. Dorado near field prospects Significant and valuable
  2. Important new petroleum basin discovered Offers significant opportunity beyond Dorado
  3. Buffalo advancing

With Timor-Leste and Australian opportunities

4. Other projects

Progressing within the strategic plan

22

SECTION 4 FINANCIAL STRENGTH

Corporate

  • Balance sheet strength maintained Cash of $133 million held at Sept 20191 expected to comfortably fund CY2020 activities
  • Banks have expressed strong interest

to provide debt funding for Dorado development

  • Increasing institutional interest

reflects strong nature of the underlying assets

1. Refer ASX announcement on 14 October 2019 (quarterly Report)

24

Oil price upside around 2024/25

  • US shale production growth weakening credit squeeze and accelerating decline rates1
  • Lack of mega project sanctioning

and non-OPEC field production declines1

  • Low sulfur crude demand increase for shipping to under IMO2020 rules

1. Concepts taken from Goldman Sachs report titled "The End of Non-OPEC Growth" on 16 October 2019

25

WRAP UP

& QUESTIONS

Wrap up and questions

  1. Excellent results achieved on Dorado It is a world class project!
  2. Dorado development phase commenced Basis of Design being finalized for FEED
  3. Rich portfolio of growth opportunities intended to be progressively matured
  4. Strong financial position with $133m cash Plus Dorado debt capacity and other assets

27

ANNEXURE INFORMATION

Corporate

ORDINARY SHARES ON ISSUE

1,562 million

MARKET CAPITALISATION

$563 million

CASH (AS OF 30 SEPT 2019)

$133 million

DEBT

NIL

ENTERPRISE VALUE

$430 million

NET 2C RESOURCES

116 mmboe1

1. Refer to resource information contained in annexure slides

29

Oil & gas volume summary (contingent resources)

Gross Resources (100% basis)

Oil & Condensate

Natural Gas

Barrels of Oil Equivalent1

MMbbl

BCF

MMboe

1C

2C

3C

1C

2C

3C

1C

2C

3C

Dorado

86

162

285

367

748

1,358

176

344

614

Roc

12

20

35

205

332

580

48

78

137

Phoenix Project Sub-Total

98

182

320

572

1,080

1,938

224

422

751

Buffalo

15

31

48

-

-

-

15

31

48

Net Resources (CVN's share)

Oil & Condensate

Natural Gas

Barrels of Oil Equivalent1

MMbbl

BCF

MMboe

1C

2C

3C

1C

2C

3C

1C

2C

3C

Dorado

17

32

57

73

150

272

35

69

123

Roc

2

4

7

41

66

116

10

16

27

Phoenix Project Sub-Total

20

36

64

114

216

388

45

85

150

Buffalo

15

31

48

-

-

-

15

31

48

30

Oil & gas volume summary (selected prospective resources)

Gross Resources (100% basis)

Light Oil

Natural Gas

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

MMbbl

BCF

MMboe

P90

P50

Mean

P10

P90

P50

Mean

P10

P90

P50

Mean

P10

Pavo

11

63

82

179

3

31

108

249

11

68

101

223

Apus Caleyi

12

91

125

279

3

44

163

373

12

98

154

344

Apus Baxteri

6

52

105

278

2

27

139

302

6

57

129

331

Apus Crespini

7

103

161

391

2

48

212

474

7

111

198

474

Apus Milnei

32

163

221

483

8

82

291

654

34

177

272

598

Phoenix Project Total

68

472

694

1610

18

232

913

2,052

70

511

854

1,970

Net Resources (CVN's share)

Light Oil

Natural Gas

Barrels of Oil Equivalent

MMbbl

BCF

MMboe

P90

P50

Mean

P10

P90

P50

Mean

P10

P90

P50

Mean

P10

Pavo

3

19

25

54

1

9

32

75

3

20

30

67

Apus Caleyi

2

18

25

56

1

9

33

75

2

20

31

69

Apus Baxteri

1

12

24

63

-

6

31

68

1

13

29

74

Apus Crespini

2

25

39

96

1

12

52

116

2

27

49

116

Apus Milnei

8

41

55

121

2

21

73

164

8

44

68

149

Phoenix Project Total

16

115

168

390

5

57

221

498

16

124

207

475

Pg

%

34%

21%

21%

21%

21%

Pg

%

34%

21%

21%

21%

21%

31

TOP TRIASSIC 3D DEPTH VISUALISATION

32

3D seismic over Dorado, Roc and Phoenix South

33

Strong commercial flow test results

  • Dorado-3flow tests
    • Caley interval flow test result indicated very high potential flow rates of around 30,000 barrels per day per well
    • Caley interval flow tested at maximum equipment capacity of 11,100 barrels per day of oil per day and 21 mmscf of gas per day through a 68/64" choke with only 220 psi drawdown (ASX announcement on 8 October 2019)
    • Dorado-3flow tested the Baxter interval at maximum equipment capacity of 48 mmscf of gas per day and 4,500 barrels per day of condensate (ASX announcement on 19 September 2019)
  • Roc-2flow test
    • Caley interval flow test reported rates of 51 mmscf of gas per day and 2,943 barrels of condensate per day (ASX announcement on 19 October 2016)
    • Rates achieved the maximum possible under the capacity of the testing equipment on board of the rig (similar to the Dorado-3 tests)
    • Flow rates achieved through a 96/64" choke
    • The rate is comparable to an approximate 11,476 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
    • Roc is approximately 20 kilometres from Dorado

34

Buffalo utilised the latest in seismic processing technologies

Crossline through Buffalo-1

Buffalo-1

Johnson Fm

Turnstone Fm

Fenelon Fm

3262m depth slice

Buffalo-7

Buffalo-3

GibsonFm

Woolaston Fm

Up Jamieson Fm

Buffalo-1

Buffalo-2

3000m

3500m

W

Darwin Fm

Up Echuca Shoals Up Vulcan

Lwr Vulcan

Plover Fm

Total Depth

~60m

Interval Velocity

Outline of version 4 attic 3262m

1.5k

m

3262m depth slice

3262m= highest known perforation (Buffalo 7)

FWI processing technology improves seismic quality for interpretation

E

35

A UNIQUE EXPOSURE

TO THE WORLD CLASS DORADO DISCOVERY

HEAD OFFICE

Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road West

Perth WA 6005

T. +61 8 93212665

  1. admin@cvn.com.au

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 04:34:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -12,1 M
Net income 2020 -9,89 M
Finance 2020 112 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -51,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -60,0x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 562 M
