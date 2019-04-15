Carnarvon Petroleum : Appendix 3Y Foster

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED ABN 60 002 688 851

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director WILLIAM ARTHUR FOSTER Date of last notice 8 JUNE 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Foster Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 15 April 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 737,302 ordinary shares 500,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.15 Expiring 20 November 2020 Foster Pty Ltd Nil Class Ordinary shares Number acquired 113,636 ordinary shares Number disposed N/A

+See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1