CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/26
0.34 AUD   +1.49%
CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y PMoore
PU
11/25CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Cook
PU
11/25CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y - Cook
PU
Carnarvon Petroleum : Appendix 3Y PMoore

11/26/2019 | 07:48pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

ABN

60 002 688 851

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

PETER STANLEY MOORE

Date of last notice

11 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

1.

Direct

2.

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

1.

N/A

(including registered holder)

2.

Moore Family Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

26 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

1.

500,000 unlisted options exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 20 November 2020

2.

420,232 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

44,000 ordinary shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$14,959.52

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

1.

500,000 unlisted options exercisable

at $0.15 expiring 20 November 2020

2.

464,232 ordinary shares

Nature of change

On market purchase.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/A to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 00:47:01 UTC
