CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/13
0.44 AUD
0.44 AUD   --.--%
03/13CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Ryan
PU
03/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Placement Cleansing Statement
AQ
Carnarvon Petroleum : Appendix 3Y Ryan

03/13/2019 | 11:54pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

ABN

60 002 688 851

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

GAVIN RYAN

Date of last notice

7 NOVEMBER 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Kathryn Jane Ryan (Spouse)

Date of change

13 March 2019

12 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

70,000 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

114,800 ordinary shares 44,440 ordinary shares

Number disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$49,938.00 $19,998.00

  • No. of securities held after change

114,800 ordinary shares 114,440 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 03:53:05 UTC
