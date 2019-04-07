Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/05
0.42 AUD   --.--%
07:38pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B March 2019
PU
07:38pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report March 2019
PU
03/13CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Ryan
PU
Carnarvon Petroleum : Appendix 5B March 2019

04/07/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

60 002 688 851

31 March 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(1,198)

(17,035)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d)

staff costs

(352)

(1,593)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(600)

(1,884)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

342

881

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,808)

(19,631)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

(17)

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(9 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

-

(17)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

47,139

47,139

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

50

601

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

47,189

47,740

activities

4.Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

48,281

63,596

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,808)

(19,631)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

-

(17)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

47,189

47,740

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

(304)

1,670

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

93,358

93,358

period

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5.Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

17,588

7,386

5.2

Call deposits

75,770

40,895

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

93,358

48,281

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

280

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments include managing director's remuneration and non-executive directors' fees.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

6,960

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

350

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

1,380

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

8,690

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

-

-

-

-

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

-

-

-

-

tenements and

petroleum tenements

acquired or increased

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

1This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

............................................................Date: 8 April 2019

(Company secretary)

Print name: Thomson Naude

Notes

1.The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2.If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3.Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 23:37:05 UTC
