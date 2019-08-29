Carnarvon Petroleum : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
30 August 2019
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Carnarvon Petroleum ("The Company") (ASX:CVN) advises that Mr Alex Doering has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.
Mr Doering is a qualified Chartered Accountant, an Associate of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Financial Controller at Carnarvon Petroleum.
Mr Thomson Naude continues in his role as Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary.
Managing Director Adrian Cook said
"Alex has been a valuable member of the Carnarvon team for a long time and his appointment will bring additional depth to the Company Secretary function of the business during an exciting growth period at Carnarvon"
Yours Faithfully
Adrian Cook
Managing Director
Investor inquiries:
Media inquiries:
Thomson Naude
Luke Derbyshire
Company Secretary
Managing Director, Spoke Corporate
Phone: (08) 9321 2665
Phone: 0488 664 246
Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au
Email: luke@spokecorporate.com
