CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/29
0.38 AUD   -1.30%
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
PU
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Drilling Update
AQ
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Ryan
PU
Carnarvon Petroleum : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

08/29/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Appointment of Joint Company Secretary

30 August 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.1, Carnarvon Petroleum ("The Company") (ASX:CVN) advises that Mr Alex Doering has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr Doering is a qualified Chartered Accountant, an Associate of the Governance Institute of Australia and the Financial Controller at Carnarvon Petroleum.

Mr Thomson Naude continues in his role as Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary.

Managing Director Adrian Cook said

"Alex has been a valuable member of the Carnarvon team for a long time and his appointment will bring additional depth to the Company Secretary function of the business during an exciting growth period at Carnarvon"

Yours Faithfully

Adrian Cook

Managing Director

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 03:00:00 UTC
