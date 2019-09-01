Carnarvon Petroleum : Buffalo PSC Signed & Treaty Ratified

Buffalo PSC Signed & Treaty Ratified

2 September 2019

Highlights

Production Sharing Contract signed in Dili

Maritime Boundary Treaty between Australia and Timor-Leste ratified on 30 th August 2019

Timor-Leste ratified on 30 August 2019 Carnarvon achieved conditions equivalent to those under Australian regulatory regime

Clarifies way forward on drilling and development for Buffalo oil field redevelopment

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) is pleased to provide an update on the Buffalo project following signing of the Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") and ratification of the Maritime Boundary Treaty ("MBT") by the governments of Australia and Timor-Leste.

On 6 March 2018, the governments of Australia and Timor-Leste signed the MBT (see ASX announcement of 7 March 2018), that altered the maritime boundary between the two countries affecting the WA-523-P permit in which Carnarvon has 100% equity. The WA-523-P exploration permit has now been split in two with a portion (including the Buffalo oil field) changing from its Australian jurisdiction to being exclusively in the Timor-Leste jurisdiction (see Map Figure 1).

Following extensive negotiations with the governments of Timor-Leste and Australia, and in consultation with the respective government regulators, Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo e Minerais ("ANPM") and National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator ("NOPTA"), Carnarvon successfully signed a PSC confirming ongoing title to the Buffalo oil field and the surrounding exploration acreage.

Carnarvon MD Mr Adrian Cook, who signed the PSC on behalf of the Company, said

"we are pleased to have secured this next phase in the Buffalo oil field re-development with the signing of the PSC. Enjoying equivalent terms as to those in Australia allows Carnarvon to continue to work towards drilling a Buffalo well and achieving first oil in this field as soon as practical.

The team at Carnarvon are looking forward to a close working relationship with the Timor-Leste authorities as together we bring this field into production.

In the meantime, Carnarvon is set to grow its office in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste, and invest in this country which has been so welcoming to our Company and our people.

The Buffalo project and the Dorado project in Australia are two exciting advancements for Carnarvon and its shareholders and are expected to provide substantial interest for all stakeholders in the years ahead."

Following the signing of the PSC this week, the governments of Australia and Timor-Leste exchanged diplomatic notes on the 30th August 2019 confirming the ratification of the MBT and bringing into force the revised maritime boundaries between the two countries.