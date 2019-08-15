Log in
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
0.38 AUD   -1.30%
CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Drilling Update
PU
08/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Drilling Update
AQ
08/11CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Drilling Update
PU
News 
News

Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado-3 Drilling Update

0
08/15/2019 | 09:07pm EDT

Dorado-3 drilling update

16 August 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "Company") (ASX:CVN) is pleased to provide the following update on the drilling of the Dorado-3 appraisal well.

Progress

The 12-1/4" hole was drilled down to a depth of approximately 3,878 metres Measured Depth ("MD") and the rig is preparing operations in order to set and cement the 9-5/8" liner.

Forward Plan

After the 9-5/8" liner is set in place the well be drilled down to around 3,940 metres MD in 8-1/2" hole and approximately 230 metres of whole bore core will then be acquired. Due to the nature of the coring operations, information available while coring will be limited. Details of the reservoirs and hydrocarbons encountered will not be able to be assessed until after this coring operation is complete. The well will then be deepened before a further 150 metres of whole bore core is acquired over the lower reservoir sections.

Once the core has been acquired, wireline logging is then expected to be undertaken ahead of flow test operations.

Well Objective

The Dorado-3 well is the second appraisal of the Dorado oil and gas field which was discovered in 2018. The field is located approximately 160km north-northeast of Port Hedland in the Bedout Sub-basin in around 95 metres water depth.

The Dorado-1 exploration well discovered hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs in the Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne Members of the Lower Keraudren Formation.

The Dorado-2 appraisal well, located around 2.2km north east of the Dorado-1 well, confirmed hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs in the Caley, Baxter and Milne and importantly demonstrated connectivity within each reservoir between the two wells.

The Dorado-3 appraisal well is located approximately 900 metres north west of the Dorado-1 discovery location.

The Dorado-3 well has been designed to enhance the Joint Venture's confidence in the subsurface characteristics and confirm reservoir productivity. Dorado-3 is planned to conduct 2, and potentially up to 3, flow tests targeting the Caley, Baxter and Milne reservoirs, as well as acquire approximately 380 metres of full- bore core in the Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne Members. This will result in a significant amount of new data to further characterise the Dorado field.

The Dorado oil and gas field resides in WA-437-P in which Carnarvon holds a 20% interest.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Figure 1 - Map of WA-437-P showing the Dorado field

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 01:06:09 UTC
