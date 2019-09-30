Log in
09/19CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Successful Baxter Flow Test in Dorado-3
AQ
09/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM : RIU GoodOil Presentation September 2019
AQ
09/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Drilling Update
AQ
Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado-3 Update

09/30/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Dorado-3 drilling update

1 October 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "Company") (ASX:CVN) provides the following update on the drilling of the Dorado-3 appraisal well.

Progress

The Baxter well test, including the multi-rate flow tests and pressure build-ups, has now been completed.

The second well test, over the primary Caley oil reservoir, is expected to commence in the coming week.

Well Objective

The Dorado-3 well is the second appraisal of the Dorado oil and gas field which was discovered in 2018. The field is located approximately 160km north-northeast of Port Hedland in the Bedout Sub-basin in around 95 metres water depth.

The Dorado-1 exploration well discovered hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs in the Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne Members of the Lower Keraudren Formation.

The Dorado-2 appraisal well, located around 2.2km north east of the Dorado-1 well, confirmed hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs in the Caley, Baxter and Milne and importantly demonstrated connectivity within each reservoir between the two wells.

The Dorado-3 appraisal well is located approximately 900 metres north west of the Dorado-1 discovery location.

The Dorado-3 well has been designed to enhance the Joint Venture's confidence in the subsurface characteristics and confirm reservoir productivity. Dorado-3 is planned to conduct 2 flow tests targeting the Caley and Baxter reservoirs, as well as acquiring full-bore core in the Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne Members. This will result in a significant amount of new data to further characterise the Dorado field.

The Dorado oil and gas field resides in WA-437-P in which Carnarvon holds a 20% interest.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Figure 1 - Map of WA-437-P showing the Dorado field

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:47:00 UTC
