Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
0.325 AUD   --.--%
01/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report December 2019
PU
01/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B Dec 19 Cashflow
PU
01/07Jamie Ashcroft - Investor deep dive
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado 3D Seismic Data Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:19pm EST

Dorado 3D seismic data update

12 February 2020

  • Preliminary processed data from the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic acquisition has now been received
  • The data quality is a marked improvement over the previous Capreolus 3D data
  • Initial interpretation work has commenced whilst more comprehensive data processing continues
  • The new data is being used to support the Dorado development and further near field exploration

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) advises that it has received the first preliminary data set from the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic survey, and that interpretation of this dataset is underway. Early indications are that the Keraudren 3D has achieved the objective of providing superior quality data over Dorado, and that this will be important for better defining the development of Dorado, and establishing high quality exploration drilling targets in the survey area. Further processing of the Keraudren 3D will occur throughout the year with the final data set due late in 2020, but this will not impede on the use of the data during this time.

The Keraudren 3D data was acquired using a new seismic methodology designed to enhance the quality of the data over the four targeted reservoir intervals discovered and appraised in the three Dorado wells drilled in 2018 and 2019.

Work is progressing towards commencing the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") phase. The new 3D seismic data was acquired to support the subsurface work within this scope, most particularly around the positioning and configuration of wells for future production operations.

The data acquisition area was also extended to include a number of previously identified near field exploration prospects and leads (refer Figure 1). The assessment of these prospects and leads is intended to occur throughout the 2020 calendar year with the intention that, subject to the findings of this work, joint venture approvals and securing a drilling rig, an exploration drilling campaign could commence in the 2021 calendar year.

Carnarvon's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Cook said:

"I'm pleased to report that the new seismic data has delivered significant improvement in data quality over the Dorado development area and surrounding near field opportunities. The seismic interpretation work is now underway for both development and exploration purposes and I'm looking forward to providing further updates as this work matures."

The Keraudren 3D seismic was acquired across a portion of WA-437-P (Carnarvon 20% interest) and WA-438-

  1. (Carnarvon 30% interest). For and on behalf of Carnarvon

Adrian Cook

Managing Director

Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road

T: (08) 9321 2665

West Perth WA 6005

W: www.carnarvon.com.au

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Figure 1 - outline of the 2019 Keraudren 3D seismic area

(dotted line)

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 01:18:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
01/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report December 2019
PU
01/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B Dec 19 Cashflow
PU
01/07Jamie Ashcroft - Investor deep dive
AQ
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado Field Development Update
AQ
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado Field Development Update
PU
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y PMoore
PU
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Cook
PU
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y - Cook
PU
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : AGM 2019 Presentation
PU
2019CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -11,9 M
Net income 2020 -9,83 M
Finance 2020 112 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -47,6x
P/E ratio 2021 -51,5x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 508 M
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,59  AUD
Last Close Price 0,33  AUD
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 80,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Joint Co-Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED-10.81%346
CNOOC LIMITED-4.63%68 979
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.01%66 813
EOG RESOURCES INC.-12.01%44 109
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION1.65%36 260
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.19%34 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group