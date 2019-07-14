Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado Contingent Resources 0 07/14/2019 | 08:45pm EDT Send by mail :

Dorado-2 appraisal well success materially de-risked the Dorado development

appraisal well success materially de-risked the Dorado development Final Investment Decision for development targeting the end of 2020 Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or the "Company") (ASX:CVN) engaged international energy expert ERC Equipoise Pty Ltd ("ERCE") to independently review the Dorado resource following the Dorado-2 appraisal well. ERCE has carried out this work using the June 2018 SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) as the standard for classification and reporting. (https://secure.spee.org/sites/spee.org/files/prmgmtsystem_final_2018.pdf). ERCE's work, summarised in the table below, confirms a major resource in the Dorado discovery containing oil, condensate, free and associated gas. Gross Unrisked Contingent Resources 1C 2C 3C Oil and condensate ("liquids") (million barrels) 86 162 285 Free and associated gas ("gas") (billion standard cubic feet) 367 748 1,358 Liquids and gas combined (million barrels of oil equivalent) 176 344 614 Carnarvon's previous volume estimate following Dorado-1 result 128 283 566 (million barrels of oil equivalent) Refer to ASX announcement of 20 August 2018 Notes: "Gross Contingent Resources" are 100% of the volumes estimated to be recoverable from the discovery without any economic cut-off being applied. Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects, but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable owing to one or more contingencies. It is not certain that the discovery will be developed or that the volumes reported as Contingent Resources will be recovered. Totals shown are the deterministic addition of the probabilistic resources estimated for each reservoir. Assuming a degree of independency between reservoirs, deterministic addition will underestimate the low estimate and overestimate the high estimate. Volumes reported here are "unrisked" in the sense that no adjustment has been made for the risk that the project may not be developed in the form envisaged or may not go ahead at all (i.e. no Chance of Development factor has been applied). Chance of Development for the Contingent Resources shown here has been estimated to be 75%. This is based on further appraisal, development being at concept select phase and distance to existing gas infrastructure. Contingent Resources have been sub-classified as "Development Unclarified" under the PRMS. Natural gas volumes include inert gas (CO 2 and N 2 ) volumes of approximately 2% estimated from reservoir sampling. Conversion from gas to barrels of oil equivalent is based on Gross Heating Value. The conversion is based on composition of gas in each reservoir and is 4.07 Bscf/MMboe, 3.85 Bscf/MMboe, 4.16 Bscf/MMboe, 4.45 Bscf/MMboe, and 3.87 Bscf/MMboe for the Upper Caley, Caley associated gas, Crespin, Baxter and Milne reservoirs, respectively. Dorado is located in WA-437-P in which Carnarvon holds a 20% interest. Net Unrisked Contingent Resources 1C 2C 3C Liquids (million barrels) 17 32 57 Gas (billion standard cubic feet) 73 150 272 Liquids and gas combined (million barrels of oil equivalent) 35 69 123 Carnarvon's previous estimate following Dorado-1 result 26 57 113 (million barrels of oil equivalent) Refer to ASX announcement of 20 August 2018 See Notes below previous table The work undertaken by ERCE is outlined in the attached report. This work included a review of the seismic data, reservoir engineering data, recovery factors, interpretation of porosity, hydrocarbon saturation and net reservoir thickness from the wireline logging program, analysis of potential hydrocarbon columns from the pressure data and a review of the fluid properties derived from the oil, gas and condensate samples. ERCE has identified the remaining key contingencies that are required to be addressed prior to the recoverable volumes at Dorado being classified as Reserves. These include the drilling of the planned Dorado-3 appraisal well, selection of the field development concept and determination of commerciality. Carnarvon Managing Director Adrian Cook said "we engaged ERCE to provide us with a robust assessment of the recoverable volumes from the Dorado structure and we are comfortable that the results of ERCE's review support the Company's views on the development potential for this project. As ERCE note in point 3 on the previous page, a deterministic methodology may underestimate the low case and over estimate the high case outcomes relative to a probabilistic method. Carnarvon would typically assess its volumes on this project at this time using the probabilistic methodology. However, the more conservative approach by ERCE for the low side case only strengthens Carnarvon's comfort in the commercial rigidity of this project. The independently evaluated best case estimate of 162 million barrels (gross, 2C basis) for the Dorado liquids resource confirms we have discovered a very large field and a significant asset on the North West Shelf. The oil and gas-condensate found in the different reservoirs in Dorado are very similar in nature. Work to date indicates that the development facilities, production and the value of the saleable product for oil and condensate are likely to be similar." The 1C liquids volume estimates provide the Joint Venture with a high degree of confidence to advance the field development concept evaluation work. A second appraisal well (Dorado-3) is scheduled in late 2019 to further assess reservoir connectivity and carry out flow testing before commencement of the Front End Engineering Design ("FEED"). A number of development concepts are currently being studied to develop the field. This includes the production of the oil and condensate and re-injection of the gas to enhance liquid recoveries before the gas is then subsequently produced. The gas volume of 748 billion cubic feet is also a large resource, particularly when combined with the nearby Roc resource of 332 billion cubic feet (Gross 2C Contingent Resources disclosed in Carnarvon's ASX announcement dated 23 April 2018, unaudited by ERCE). Carnarvon sees a broad range of options for the development of the gas given that over one trillion cubic feet has been confirmed on a gross 2C basis. Gas assets of this scale are appealing in their ability to generate stable long-term cash flows. The ERCE Contingent Resources estimates for Dorado are summarised in the tables above. Compared with the Company's previous estimates following the Dorado-1 result, the ERCE estimates (which are based on the additional results from the Dorado-2 well) are different due primarily to: The determination of the oil water contact ("OWC") in the Caley formation in Dorado-2. The OWC was encountered as predicted and within the pre-drill range of outcomes albeit around 25 metres higher than Carnarvon's mid-case estimate. This had the consequence of reducing the estimate of recoverable oil from this reservoir; There is an increase in the gas volumes due to two factors. Firstly, certain portions of the field outside the Caley reservoir have been reclassified from oil to condensate rich gas. ERCE undertook an independent review of the fluid types and have generally aligned with the operator's classifications at this stage, which are generally gas and condensate weighted. These classifications may be refined further following laboratory testing and additional well results. Secondly, in the Baxter and Milne reservoirs, the Dorado-2 well did not encounter a hydrocarbon- water contact thereby increasing the estimates of gas for these intervals. In summary, the Dorado-2 well results have confirmed that all the reservoirs intersected in this well are in pressure communication with equivalent reservoirs in Dorado-1 approximately 2 kilometres away. This has enabled further refinement on possible hydrocarbon-water contacts particularly in the Caley oil reservoir, thus improving the definition of the range of volume estimates and increasing certainty for future development. While the mid case (2C) as calculated by ERCE is broadly similar to the pre-drill estimates of Carnarvon, the increase in confidence in the 1C Contingent Resources estimate is important for development funding purposes and consequently the result is an important and positive outcome for Carnarvon. The above Contingent Resources do not include those from the Roc field which comprise an additional 332 bcf of gas and 20 million barrels of condensate (Gross 2C Contingent Resources, refer to Carnarvon's ASX announcement on 23 April 2018 for detailed information on this resource). Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Roc resource information and believes that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. ERCE have not undertaken an independent review of the Roc resources. Nomenclature and Units 1C Denotes low estimate of Contingent Resources. 2C Denotes best estimate of Contingent Resources. 3C Denotes high estimate of Contingent Resources. Barrels One barrel is equal to 159 litres Standard cubic feet Standard cubic feet measured at 14.7 pounds per square inch and 60 degrees Fahrenheit Investor inquiries: Media inquiries: Thomson Naude Luke Derbyshire Company Secretary Managing Director, Spoke Corporate Phone: (08) 9321 2665 Phone: 0488 664 246 Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au Email: luke@spokecorporate.com Annexure Competent Person Statement Information The resource estimates outlined in this report were compiled by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears. Forward Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-ups. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. 