Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/12
0.435 AUD   +1.16%
09:08pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : EGM Results
PU
04/07CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B March 2019
PU
04/07CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report March 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : EGM Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

12 April 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is pleased to advise that the sole resolution considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today was passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the proxy votes and votes cast in respect of the resolution are set out in the attached schedule.

Yours sincerely

Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

& '(

(

"&)

#

!"#

$%&'()*+% $'+,,%-*(*)-%. $ /% $)$* "%%*.%0

!

!%

" #$

"%#

+

678

1&2&313

453&

&44

&1&432

6 %

6 % *-

6

%

8876+ 898

*-)*%

)*%

*-)*%

87

8698+

88

==> */ %. %-*# % %%,%$"%%,%%.-**%*!",?)/-$ ).% *,

6%:;1;::&6

* - "$),*%<<8/$ 8 ,

6.)

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 01:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
09:08pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : EGM Results
PU
04/09CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Santos & Carnarvon to Appraise World Class Dorado Discover..
AQ
04/07CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report March 2019
PU
04/07CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B March 2019
PU
03/13CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Ryan
PU
03/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
02/21CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Placement Cleansing Statement
AQ
02/16CARNARVON PETROLEUM : raises $50m for operations offshore Australia
AQ
02/15CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Capital Raising of $50 million
AQ
02/13CARNARVON PETROLEUM : launches $50 million placement
AQ
More news
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED33.85%414
CNOOC LTD21.05%83 210
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.05%75 114
EOG RESOURCES INC.20.75%57 269
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION9.45%50 242
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD20.70%35 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About