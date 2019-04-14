Carnarvon Petroleum : EGM Results

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

12 April 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is pleased to advise that the sole resolution considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting held today was passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), details of the proxy votes and votes cast in respect of the resolution are set out in the attached schedule.

Yours sincerely

Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited