Carnarvon Petroleum : Investor Presentation March 2020 0 03/09/2020 | 09:04pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation 10 March 2020 Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "Company") (ASX:CVN) advises that its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Adrian Cook and Head of Exploration, Stephen Molyneux will present the attached at the Euroz Securities' Institutional Investor Conference. The following overview of the presentation is provided for the benefit of all Carnarvon shareholders and other interested parties. BUSINESS SNAPSHOT The Carnarvon Board and its management team have built a valuable business based on a strategy focused on exploration in the North West Shelf of Western Australia. Over the last five years the Business has grown to around $530 million in value (as at 31 December 2019) which has delivered a compound annual growth rate of around 18% per annum (based on the share price increase from 31 December 2014 to 31 December 2019). Throughout this period the Board has ensured its operations were conducted in a financially prudently manner whilst presenting shareholders with material value generating opportunities. The current cash balance of $119 million, as at 31 December 2019, is forecast to comfortably cover the Company's 2020 operations and ensure a strong financial position exists at the end of the 2020 calendar year. The importance of a prudent financial strategy is particularly appropriate today as we witness the world and global equity markets dealing with the Covid-19 virus issue and spot oil price uncertainty. Carnarvon's strong financial position and medium term focus on production and exploration mitigate the impact of these global issues on the Company in the short term. Whilst a great deal of activity currently centres around Dorado, it is worth remembering that it was the focus and foresight Carnarvon and its first partner that originally secured the opportunity. While the partners have come and gone, Carnarvon has remained stead fast in its vision of the potential for this region. Consequently, the Company now owns a very valuable asset in the Dorado development and owns some very exciting opportunities that reside very close by. DORADO HIGHLIGHTS It is the combination of a range of factors that makes the Dorado field so attractive. The large resource of liquids, gas and LPG's have attracted headlines throughout 2018 and 2019, as have the significant flow rates achieved from the Baxter and Caley intervals. But as we consider developing the resource and entering the production phase, it is the low risk and strong economic profile of the asset that is particularly attractive from an investment perspective. There are very few conventional OECD resources of this scale, residing in less than 100 metre water depths and less than 150 kilometres from major port, infrastructure and industry services. Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road T: (08) 9321 2665 West Perth WA 6005 W: www.carnarvon.com.au We have also been fortunate in discovering resources that have very little impurities and a very low CO2 content. We currently envisage these types of fuel properties becoming particularly important in the future. DORADO DEVELOPMENT The preferred development concept for this field is an initial phase of oil and condensate production followed by a future phase of gas export. The re-injection of the gas initially is expected to result in high flow rates and recovery factors for the liquids with the Dorado-3 flow test results confirming this high flow deliverability. The characteristics of this asset outlined earlier allow for a relatively simple staged development with only 8 to 10 wells necessary to produce the high flow rates into a Floating Production Storage and Offtake ("FPSO") vessel. The Joint Venture is currently working towards the commencement of Front End Engineering Design ("FEED") work in the second quarter of calendar 2020. Whilst a first production date has not been announced, the operator has indicated a goal for this field to be in production by calendar 2025. THE PATH TO DORADO Over the years the joint venture partners have changed but Carnarvon has remained as the one core constant since the beginning of the modern journey of unlocking this frontier region, namely the Bedout sub-basin. During this period nine wells have been drilled with eight successes, a success strike rate of almost 90%. This is quite an incredible result for a frontier basin. And while the results from the Dorado discovery and appraisal have been remarkable, we believe there to be further potential to be unlocked in the coming years. THE PATH TO MORE DORADO'S Ongoing exploration initiatives are seeking to identify and test additional opportunities within the permits that Carnarvon holds in the Bedout sub-basin. In 2019 the Keraduren 3D seismic survey was acquired over an area attracting particular near term interest by the Joint Venture. The objective is to advance a number of the best targets within the area for drilling in the 2021 calendar year. At the current time, the Pavo and Apus prospects are the lead contenders for these drilling slots. We have also seen significant industry interest in the Dorado acreage and the surrounding area within the industry. A number of parties have begun to secure their positions. This is likely to produce additional activity, information and news that we hope generates additional success and further interest in time. REGIONAL VISION AROUND DORADO One of those organisations, who happens to be our partner, is Santos who has taken a strong initiative in securing a controlling position around the "world class" Dorado discovery. Their views echo our own in that, in the Bedout sub-basin that is covered by our four shared permits, it is a rare world class opportunity of significant importance and value. We also have a tremendous opportunity to develop the liquids project initially and time the development of the gas and LPG's, and any future discoveries, using the operating free cash flows from the liquids production. This is a typical industry path where a resource is fortunate enough to host both liquids and gas resources. CATALYSTS The expected commencement of FEED for Dorado next quarter will represent a key catalyst in the journey to bringing the project into its production phase. As this journey progresses, we will update shareholders and mid-way through FEED we expect to have more detailed information on the planned form and timelines for the development. While this work is in train, we expect to announce the progress in maturing the key exploration prospects to drill near Dorado. We'll also be looking to secure a drilling rig this year before commencing the actual drilling in the new calendar year. And we will continue to advance the Buffalo project which we believe contains important value for Carnarvon with drilling and development of the former BHP oil field a priority for the Business. VALUE As we opened the presentation, your Board and management have delivered shareholders a CAGR of around 18% p.a. over the five years to 31 December 2019. Currently the business has a number of important and valuable assets to mature in the coming years. While market conditions change over time, as they did in the last five years, with a strong strategic plan we aim to replicate our past success by remaining very focused on delivering value from the assets that already exist within the business. Approved by Adrian Cook Managing Director Investor inquiries: Media inquiries: Thomson Naude Luke Derbyshire Company Secretary Managing Director, Spoke Corporate Phone: (08) 9321 2665 Phone: 0488 664 246 Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au Email: luke@spokecorporate.com Institutional investor conference presentation 10 March 2020 DISCLAIMER AND RESOURCE INFORMATION The resource estimates outlined in this Presentation are based on and fairly represent information and supporting documentation prepared by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a member of the society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears. All contingent and prospective resources presented in this report are prepared as at 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019 pursuant to the Company's ASX announcements released to ASX on 28 August 2017, 23 April 2018, 20 August 2018, 15 October 2018 and 15 July 2019. The estimates of contingent and prospective resources included in this Presentation have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS. Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this Presentation and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this Presentation continue to apply and have not materially changed. Carnarvon used deterministic and probabilistic methods to prepare the estimates of these contingent resources. These contingent resources have been aggregated by arithmetic summation and hence the aggregate 1C may be a very conservative estimate and the 3C may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas reserve engineering and resource assessment are subjective processes of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. This Presentation contains certain "forward looking statements" which involve subjective judgment and analysis and are subject to significant uncertainties, risks and contingencies including those risk factors associated with the oil and gas industry, many of which are outside the control of, change without notice, and may be unknown to Carnarvon, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretation of market conditions. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward looking words such as "anticipate", "expect", "likely" "propose", "will", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "propose", "will", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "target", "outlook", "guidance" and other similar expressions within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions and include, but are not limited to, the future performance of the Company. No representation, warranty or assurance, express or implied, is given or made in relation to any forward looking statement. In particular no representation, warranty or assumption, express or implied, is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward looking statement will be achieved. Actual and future events may vary materially from the forward looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward looking statements were based, because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and future results are subject to known and unknown risks such as changes in market conditions and regulations. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements, and should rely on their own independent enquiries, investigations and advice regarding information contained in this Presentation. Any reliance by a reader on the information contained in this Presentation is wholly at the reader's own risk. Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective directors, partners, employees, agents and advisors disclaim any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or damages suffered by a person or persons as a result of relying on any statement in, or omission from, this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law or any relevant listing rules of the ASX, Carnarvon and its related bodies corporate and affiliates and their respective and its directors, officers, employees, advisors, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the information in this Presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward looking statements or any such change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements were based. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. This document, and the information contained within it, does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, you should consider seeking independent professional advice before seeking to take any action based on the information contained in this document. This presentation has been prepared by Carnarvon. No party other than Carnarvon has authorised or caused the issue of this document, or takes responsibility for, or makes any statements, representations or undertakings in this presentation. 2 CONTENTS Dorado-1 well 1. Business snapshot 2. 5. Dorado Catalysts highlights & value 4. Another Dorado 3. Dorado development 3 1. BUSINESS SNAPSHOT Financial Five year share price CAGR of 18% p.a. (to Dec 2019) Cash of $119 million with no debt (at Dec 2019) Market value of $530 million (at Dec 2019) Business Oil and gas exploration and production (via Dorado) Our niche is offshore Western Australia (NWS) Strategy to get into new ideas and positions early record Co-originators in Dorado acreage (~90% drill success) Dorado commercial and early basin play opener Track Plus portfolio of new opportunities already secured 4 2. DORADO HIGHLIGHTS Large Three strong flow resource tests Quality operator Liquids, Attractive Standard gas & LPG's OECD risk profile Conventional Shallow reservoirwater development Valuable products 5 3. DORADO DEVELOPMENT Priority to first production High margin project Over 150 million barrels1 High production rates Liquids project initially Staged build Low capital cost/bbl 1. Refer resource information contained in Annexure slides 6 4. THE PATH TO DORADO Unequivocal success in unlocking a new basin on the North West Shelf Dorado-1 Phoenix South-1 Dorado-2+3 Roc-2Roc-1 Phoenix South-2&3 C B C M Dorado-3 oil Dorado-3 flow test in Caley interval 11,100 bopd and 21 mmscf/d (ASX report on 8 Oct 2019) Dorado-3 flow test in Baxter interval Phoenix 48 mmscf/d and 4,500 bopd (ASX report on 19 Sep 2019) South-1 oil Roc-2 flow test in Caley interval 51 mmscf/d and 2,943 bopd (ASX report on 19 Oct 2016) 7 4. THE PATH TO MORE DORADO'S Over 100 prospects and leads identified within the four permits shared with Santos 100% 30% 20% Keraudren 3D (2021+) Phoenix South 20% Roc Dorado PAVO 30% APUS Indicative future wells 8 4. REGIONAL VISION AROUND DORADO Develop the gas & LPG's Discovered Develop Appraised Flow tested the liquids Quality asset Quality operator Attractive location Discover new resources Sparsely explored area Liquids rich gas Multiple play types 9 5. CATALYSTS Dorado FEED Exploration Q2,2020 Dorado drilling exploration early 2021 targets Catalysts Buffalo Dorado mid-FEED dealing progress Dorado rig for exploration 10 5. VALUE Dorado liquids development Dorado / Roc gas & LPG's Exploration near Dorado & beyond Buffalo oil field development Portfolio to deliver strong CAGR Research coverage Euroz JP Morgan, Macquarie, Canaccord, RBC & Hartleys 11 DEFINITIONS 2C best estimate of a contingent resource bbl barrels bopd barrels of oil per day CAGR compound annual growth rate cps cents per share FEED front end engineering design Liquids liquid hydrocarbons, particularly condensate and oil LPG liquified petroleum gas mmbbls millions of barrels mmboe millions of barrels of oil equivalent mmscf/d million standard cubic feet per day of gas p.a per annum Q quarter within calendar year 13 OIL & GAS VOLUME SUMMARY - CONTINGENT RESOURCES Gross Resources (100% basis) Oil & Condensate Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent1 MMbbl BCF MMboe 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C Dorado 86 162 285 367 748 1,358 176 344 614 Roc 12 20 35 205 332 580 48 78 137 Phoenix Project Sub-Total 98 182 320 572 1,080 1,938 224 422 751 Buffalo 15 31 48 - - - 15 31 48 Net Resources (CVN's share) Oil & Condensate Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent1 MMbbl BCF MMboe 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C 1C 2C 3C Dorado 17 32 57 73 150 272 35 69 123 Roc 2 4 7 41 66 116 10 16 27 Phoenix Project Sub-Total 20 36 64 114 216 388 45 85 150 Buffalo 15 31 48 - - - 15 31 48 14 OIL & GAS VOLUME SUMMARY - SELECTED PROSPECTIVE RESOURCES Gross Resources (100% basis) Light Oil Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent Pg MMbbl BCF MMboe % P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 Pavo 11 63 82 179 3 31 108 249 11 68 101 223 34% Apus Caleyi 12 91 125 279 3 44 163 373 12 98 154 344 21% Apus Baxteri 6 52 105 278 2 27 139 302 6 57 129 331 21% Apus Crespini 7 103 161 391 2 48 212 474 7 111 198 474 21% Apus Milnei 32 163 221 483 8 82 291 654 34 177 272 598 21% Phoenix Project Total 68 472 694 1610 18 232 913 2,052 70 511 854 1,970 Net Resources (CVN's share) Light Oil Natural Gas Barrels of Oil Equivalent Pg MMbbl BCF MMboe % P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 P90 P50 Mean P10 Pavo 3 19 25 54 1 9 32 75 3 20 30 67 34% Apus Caleyi 2 18 25 56 1 9 33 75 2 20 31 69 21% Apus Baxteri 1 12 24 63 - 6 31 68 1 13 29 74 21% Apus Crespini 2 25 39 96 1 12 52 116 2 27 49 116 21% Apus Milnei 8 41 55 121 2 21 73 164 8 44 68 149 21% Phoenix Project Total 16 115 168 390 5 57 221 498 16 124 207 475 15 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 01:03:01 UTC 0 Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE 09:04p CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Investor Presentation March 2020 PU 01:32a CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Cook PU 03/03 CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Foster PU 02/24 Caltex Australia fields more suitors, appoints temporary CEO RE 02/12 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado 3D Seismic Data Update AQ 02/11 CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado 3D Seismic Data Update PU 01/21 CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report December 2019 PU 01/21 CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B Dec 19 Cashflow PU 01/07 Jamie Ashcroft - Investor deep dive AQ 2019 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado Field Development Update AQ