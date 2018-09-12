Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (CVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited RIU Good Oil Conference Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 01:55am CEST
RIU Good Oil Conference Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX:CVN) (OTCMKTS:CVONF) provides the Company's latest presentation at RIU Good Oil Conference.

RESOURCE VALUE & EXPLORATION GROWTH

- UNIQUE: Exposure to Australia's most exciting exploration province

- INVESTMENT: Appeal enhanced with over 100 mmboe in discovered resources

- FOCUS: Developing the resources and commencing production

- FUNDING: Broad range of options to fund the significant growth potential

- CATALYSTS: Multiple share-price catalysts over the next 12-18 months

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L65DEW4P



About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration company, listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX:CVN), Frankfurt (FRA:CJB) and US OTC (OTCMKTS:CVONF). Carnarvon has an extensive acreage position in the North West Shelf of Western Australia that is designed to offer investors high alpha leverage to the energy sector. The company's near term focus is on maturing oil, gas and condensate discovered in its Phoenix project, with partner Quadrant Energy, and on bringing into production oil from the Buffalo field.



Source:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited



Contact:

Investor inquiries:
Thomson Naude
Company Secretary
Phone: +61-8-9321-2665
Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Media inquiries:
Luke Derbyshire
Managing Director, Spoke Corporate
Phone: +61-413-809-404
Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
01:55aCarnarvon Petroleum Limited RIU Good Oil Conference Presentation
AW
01:53aCARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CVN) RIU Good Oil Conference Presentation
AQ
08/31CARNARVON PETROLEUM : progressing one of the largest oil resources ever found on..
AQ
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED (ASX : CVN) Shareholder Update
AQ
08/29Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Shareholder Update
AW
08/28Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
08/28CARNARVON PETROLEUM : to relate its oil and gas story at Proactive CEO Sessions
AQ
08/27CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Santos acquires Quadrant Energy
AQ
08/24CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado Contingent Resources
AQ
08/23CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Santos acquires Quadrant Energy
PU
More news
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED246.94%288
CONOCOPHILLIPS29.62%82 683
CNOOC LTD24.06%77 670
EOG RESOURCES5.94%66 214
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.06%58 792
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.81%39 624
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.