Carnarvon Petroleum Limited RIU Good Oil Conference Presentation

RESOURCE VALUE & EXPLORATION GROWTH



- UNIQUE: Exposure to Australia's most exciting exploration province



- INVESTMENT: Appeal enhanced with over 100 mmboe in discovered resources



- FOCUS: Developing the resources and commencing production



- FUNDING: Broad range of options to fund the significant growth potential



- CATALYSTS: Multiple share-price catalysts over the next 12-18 months



To view the full presentation, please visit:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L65DEW4P







About Carnarvon Petroleum Limited:



Carnarvon Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration company, listed on the Australian stock exchange (ASX:CVN), Frankfurt (FRA:CJB) and US OTC (OTCMKTS:CVONF). Carnarvon has an extensive acreage position in the North West Shelf of Western Australia that is designed to offer investors high alpha leverage to the energy sector. The company's near term focus is on maturing oil, gas and condensate discovered in its Phoenix project, with partner Quadrant Energy, and on bringing into production oil from the Buffalo field.





