Carnarvon Petroleum : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED ABN 60 002 688 851

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TIME: 2:00pm (AWST) DATE: Friday, 12 April 2019 PLACE: Level 6, Brookfield Place Tower 2 123 St Georges Terrace Perth Western Australia

This Notice of Meeting and the accompanying Explanatory Statement set out important details regarding the resolution that will be put to Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited. You should read all of the documents carefully.

If you are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should seek independent advice from your accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary, Mr Thomson Naude on (+61 8) 9321 2665.

CONTENTS PAGE Time and Place of Meeting and How to Vote [2-4] Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (setting out the proposed resolution) [5] Explanatory Statement (explaining the proposed resolution) [6-7] Glossary [8] TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING AND HOW TO VOTE VENUE

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 2:00pm (AWST) on Friday, 12 April 2019 at Level 6, Brookfield Place Tower 2, 123 St Georges Terrace, Perth Western Australia.

MEETING DOCUMENTS

ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE

In accordance with Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that the persons eligible to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, will be those persons who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 5.00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 10 April 2019.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT

The business of the Extraordinary General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. If you are in doubt as to how you should vote, you should seek independent advice from your accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

HOW TO VOTE

You may vote by attending the Extraordinary General Meeting in person, by proxy or attorney, or by an authorised representative (if you are a body corporate).

VOTING IN PERSON

To vote in person, attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.

VOTING BY PROXY

A Shareholder has the right to appoint a proxy (who need not be a Shareholder). A proxy can be an individual or a body corporate.

If you are entitled to cast two or more votes at the meeting, you may appoint up to two proxies and you may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise. Where two proxies are appointed, a separate form should be used for each.

You are requested to show on the form a specified proportion of your voting rights which a proxy may exercise. If you appoint two proxies and the appointment does not specify the number or proportion of votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half the votes.

A Shareholder can direct its proxy to vote for, against or abstain from voting on the resolution by marking the appropriate box in the voting directions section of the proxy form. If a proxy holder votes, they must cast all votes as directed. Any directed proxies that are not voted will automatically default to the Chairman, who must vote the proxies as directed.

The Chairman intends to vote all undirected proxies in favour of Resolution 1.

To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed proxy form and return it (together with the original of any power of attorney or other authority, if any, or a certified copy of that power of attorney or other authority under which the proxy form is signed) in accordance with the instructions below.

Proxy forms should be returned to Link Market Services Limited in accordance with the instructions on the enclosed proxy form by 2:00pm (AWST) Wednesday, 10 April 2019.

Proxy forms received later than the time specified above will be invalid.

The following methods of delivery for proxies are specified:

By post:

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14

Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia

Online:

www.linkmarketservices.com.au.

Select 'Investor Login' and enter Carnarvon Petroleum Limited or the ASX code (CVN) in the Issuer name field, your Security Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) (which is shown on the front of your proxy form), postcode and security code which is shown on the screen and click 'Login'. Select the 'Voting' tab and then follow the prompts. You will be taken to have signed your Proxy Form if you lodge it in accordance with the instructions given on the website.

By facsimile: (+61 2) 9287 0309 (from overseas)

(02) 9287 0309 (from Australia)

By delivery:

Link Market Services Limited 1A Homebush Bay Drive

Rhodes NSW 2138

VOTING BY CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE

A body corporate which is a Shareholder, or which has been appointed as a proxy, is entitled to appoint an individual to act as its representative at the EGM in accordance with section 250D of the Corporations Act.

To appoint a corporate representative, a body corporate must provide the Company with a letter or certificate executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising that person to act as the corporate Shareholder's representative at the Meeting. The certificate of appointment of a corporate representative must be lodged with the Company and/or the Share Registrar, Link Market Services Limited, before the EGM or at the registration desk on the day of the EGM. Certificates of appointment of corporate representatives are available on request by contacting Link Market Services Limited on telephone number +61 1300 554 474 or shareholders can download and fill out the 'Appointment of Corporate Representation' form from the website of the share registry of the Company at www.linkmarketservices.com.au select the "Resources" tab and click on "Forms".

KEY DATES

Event Date Deadline for lodgement of proxy forms 2:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 Determination of voting eligibility 5.00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 Extraordinary General Meeting 2:00pm (AWST) on Friday, 12 April 2019

ENQUIRIES

Shareholders are asked to contact the Company Secretary, Mr Thomson Naude, on (+61 8) 9321 2665 if they have any queries in respect of the matters set out in these documents.

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the EGM. The Explanatory Statement forms part of this Notice of Meeting.

Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary.

AGENDA

Special Business

RESOLUTION 1 - RATIFICATION OF PREVIOUS ALLOTMENT AND ISSUE OF PLACEMENT SHARES TO

INSTITUTIONAL AND SOPHISTICATED INVESTORS

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue and allotment of 151,600,000 Shares to institutional and sophisticated investors on the terms set out in the Explanatory Statement."

Voting Exclusion

The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf:

a) b)a person who participated in the issue; or an associate of that person.

However, the Company need not disregard a vote if:a)

it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

b)

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.

Dated: 13 March 2019 By order of the Board

Company Secretary

