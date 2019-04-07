Carnarvon Petroleum : Quarterly Report March 2019 0 04/07/2019 | 07:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Q3 Quarterly Report 31 March 2019 Q3 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED 31 March 2019 Quarter Highlights: •Dorado appraisal planning and preparation progressed with the well to commence in May 2019. •Roc South-1 exploration well added to the 2019 drill program. •Completion of A$50m (before fees) capital raising to institutional and sophisticated shareholders. •A$93.3m held in cash at the end of the quarter after A$1.2m exploration spend. Managing Director's Comments I am pleased to provide shareholders with an update on our activities this quarter which has placed Carnarvon in an excellent position to continue with what is poised to be an important year for the Company. During the quarter, Carnarvon and its Joint Venture partner, Santos, significantly advanced preparations to appraise the world class Dorado discovery. The Dorado-2 appraisal well is expected to commence in May 2019. The Noble Tom Prosser drill rig has been contracted for the 2019 drill program and is currently in the nearby Carnarvon basin drilling a well before it moves to the Dorado location. We were pleased to announce during the quarter, that the Roc South-1 exploration well will be added to the 2019 drill program and will commence immediately after the Dorado-2 well. The Roc South prospect is located 13km from the Dorado discovery and contains very similar characteristics. This gives Roc South a relatively high chance of success by industry standards and a successful result would mean these resources could be included in a Dorado development. The addition of the Roc South-1 well to the drill program provides the potential to add to the hydrocarbons which have already been discovered at Dorado and Roc and highlights the Joint Ventures' continued focus on exploration. Following the Roc South-1 well, the Dorado-3 appraisal well will provide further information on the Dorado discovery. The results from this upcoming drill campaign will be instrumental in achieving a Final Investment Decision (FID) toward the end of the next calendar year. Moving to Capital matters, Carnarvon completed a A$50m (before fees) placement to institutional and sophisticated investors during the quarter. The capital raising received significant interest and will ensure that Carnarvon has a robust financial position for the highly anticipated 2019 exploration and appraisal program. Carnarvon has also materially completed its negotiations with the Government of Timor-Leste with regards to the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). With the fundamental terms of the PSC agreed in principal, Carnarvon now awaits the finalisation of the Maritime Boundary Treaty between the Governments of Australia and Timor-Leste. The Company also advanced its plans to redevelop the Buffalo oil field with the submission of exploration and appraisal drilling plans to government authorities during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Carnarvon held a strong cash balance of A$93.3 million following the capital raise. The exploration expenditure during the quarter of A$1.2 million included technical work, planning and long lead items for the 2019 Dorado and Roc South drill campaign and preparatory work on the Buffalo oil field redevelopment project. Finally, I wish to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and I look forward to seeing those shareholders who are able to attend the general meeting on the 12th April 2019. Q3 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED 31 March 2019 Phoenix Project (Carnarvon 20%-30%; Santos is the Operator) Carnarvon and its Joint Venture partner, Santos, have moved quickly to appraise the Dorado discovery made in the third quarter of the 2018 calendar year. The Dorado-2 appraisal well is expected to commence in May 2019, which will be the first of three wells planned for the Joint Venture's 2019 drill campaign. Nobel's Tom Prosser drill rig has been contracted for the program and is currently drilling in the Carnarvon Basin before it moves to the Dorado location. The Tom Prosser was previously utilised by the Joint Venture to drill the Roc-1 discovery in 2016. The Dorado-2 well is targeting the hydrocarbon columns in a down-dip location from the Dorado-1 discovery. This is to provide more information on the extent of the hydrocarbon accumulations and further calibrate the reservoir and fluid properties. The Roc South-1 exploration well was added to the drill program and will be drilled immediately following the completion of the Dorado-2 well. Roc South is within close proximity to Dorado, just 13km away from the Dorado crest and is estimated by Carnarvon to contain 74 million barrels of oil equivalent (Pmean, gross) (see ASX announcement 15 October 2018). Roc South has a very similar geological trap structure to Dorado and like Dorado is situated up-dip of the Roc structure. With very similar characteristics and what is anticipated to be an identical oil sourcing mechanism, the Roc South prospect has a relatively high chance of success of 63%. Given its proximity to Dorado, success at Roc South could result in this structure being developed alongside the Dorado field. Following the Roc South-1 exploration well, the final firm well of the 2019 drill campaign is the Dorado-3 appraisal well. Dorado-3 plans to include drill stem tests which will be critical to understand reservoir performance and obtain the fluid samples required for the design of the Dorado production facilities. The results from these wells will also be instrumental in preparing for a Final Investment Decision (FID) which the Joint Venture is targeting for late in the 2020 calendar year. There are also two additional standout oil prospects near Dorado which have been de-risked following the Dorado discovery. The Pavo and Apus prospects are estimated by Carnarvon to contain 82 million barrels and 612 million barrels respectively of oil recoverable (Gross Pmean) (refer to ASX announcement on 15 October 2018). Carnarvon expects to provide further information on these prospects as the work progresses. Top Triassic 3D depth visualtion of Carnarvon's well locations, discoveries and prospects in the Bedout Sub-basin. Q3 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED 31 March 2019 Buffalo Project - WA-523-P (Carnarvon 100% and operator) Discussions on the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) between Carnarvon and the Timor-Leste government agency Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo e Minerais (ANPM) are now materially complete. Both parties have agreed in principal to the fundamental terms of the PSC. Carnarvon now awaits the finalisation of the PSC with the Government of Timor-Leste and the completion of the Maritime Boundary Treaty (Treaty) between the Governments of Timor-Leste and Australia. The discussions have pleasingly highlighted that all parties involved are aligned in their desire to achieve first oil as soon as practical. Carnarvon has advanced all of its work flows to enable it to accelerate the project once the Treaty is finalised. Carnarvon has also continued its farm-out process during the quarter, seeking expressions of interest from potential partners to the Buffalo project. Carnarvon is looking for a partner to enhance the projects' value and assist with funding as Carnarvon progresses towards developing the Buffalo and Dorado projects. With the largest portion of the exploration permit remaining in Australian waters, Carnarvon has also advanced its technical work to identify exploration potential within the permit. The early technical work has been very promising with mapping of the existing seismic identifying numerous prospects and leads. These include mid-Jurassic prospects within the same interval as the Buffalo field. However, the most significant prospects are located in the Triassic interval which is relatively untested in this area. With industry focus shifting to the Triassic interval following Carnarvon's Dorado discovery, ENI's Kanase-1 well, which has commenced drilling nearby, could provide further support for Carnarvon's prospects. Labyrinth Project - WA-521-P (Carnarvon 100% and operator) The Labyrinth project is located in the Bedout Sub-basin in close proximity to Carnarvon's Dorado, Roc and Phoenix South discoveries. Carnarvon has now completed its technical work. The work this quarter included a fault seal study which has assisted in de-risking the prospects within the Labyrinth project. Results from the Phoenix South-3 well in 2018 has also enhanced the confidence of the Labyrinth play type. There is now a higher level of confidence for hydrocarbon charge for reservoirs above the Cossigny Limestone, due to the Phoenix South-3 well intersecting hydrocarbons at this level within the Late Triassic Cuvier Member. The standout target is the Ivory prospect which is estimated to contain 420 million barrels of mean recoverable oil (refer to ASX announcement on 7 February 2018). Including Ivory, Carnarvon's geological analysis has identified 1.5 billion barrels of recoverable prospective resource in the permit (refer to ASX announcement on 7 February 2018). Carnarvon has also commenced planning work to acquire additional 3D seismic over the Ivory prospect which is expected to commence in 2020. Carnarvon is looking to bring a partner into the Labyrinth project for the seismic acquisition and the drilling of the Ivory prospect. Q3 CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED 31 March 2019 Eagle Project - AC/P63(Carnarvon 100% and operator) Carnarvon continued its technical work on the Eagle project during the quarter. The work so far has identified a number of attractive oil prospects and leads. The Eagle project is located in the oil prone Vulcan Sub-basin and with the same structural configuration as the Jabiru and Challis oil fields. The technical work involves detailed mapping of the high-quality Cygnus 3D seismic data which was recently acquired by Polarcus. The analysis will assist in de-risking the reservoir, the presence of oil and the quality of the hydrocarbons. The recent Orchid discovery, nearby to Eagle, has also enhanced the potential of the prospects in this permit. The Eagle project has relatively shallow water and is in close proximity to the Condor project. With the permit awarded to Carnarvon in 2018 with minimal commitments, the Company will continue its technical work in the coming months before looking to bring in a partner to further the project. Condor Project - AC/P62(Carnarvon 100% and operator) During the quarter, Carnarvon continued the geological and geophysical studies within the Condor project. The aim of this work is to firm up and de-risk the identified prospects and leads. In particular, the results of a fault seal analysis were interpreted during the quarter and have assisted in minimizing the geological risk of the presence of faults and has further de-risked the identified prospects. The Condor project lies within the Vulcan Sub-basin which is a world class and proven oil and gas basin featuring the Montara, Jabiru, Skua and Challis oil fields. The basin is currently experiencing a renaissance which is being driven by new 3D seismic data. Carnarvon is utilising the high-quality Cygnus 3D survey to pursue the potential of the 1,512km2 area within the Condor project permit. Corporate / Financial The Company's cash holdings at the end of the quarter were $93.3 million, compared to $48.3 million at the end of the previous quarter. On 14 February 2019, the Company completed a capital raising to institutional and sophisticated investors which raised $47.1m (net of costs, taxes and fees). In addition, interest of $0.3m was received this quarter. During the quarter, A$1.2 million was spent on exploration activities in the North-West Shelf which primarily included planning and long lead item costs for the Dorado-2,Dorado-3 and Roc South-1 wells. The expenditure also included technical work performed on the Buffalo project and Carnarvon's other exploration activities. The Company also spent $0.9 million on business development and corporate costs. The Company's United States Dollar ("USD") holdings at the end of the quarter were US$30.5 million and its Australian Dollar ("AUD") holdings were A$50.4 million. Carnarvon holds a balance between USD and AUD as a natural hedge to expected future expenditures denominated in both USD and AUD. The retention of US dollars influences Carnarvon's reported cash holdings due to AUD / USD exchange rates at each reporting period end. A strengthening of the average Australian Dollar relative to the US dollar during the quarter resulted in a foreign exchange translation adjustment that decreased the Company's reportable cash holdings by A$0.3 million. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

