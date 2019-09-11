Carnarvon Petroleum : RIU GoodOil Presentation September 2019

CEO Adrian Cook said: "These events mark significant progress in the Company's evolution. Last year was all about the discovery of the Dorado field. In 2019 our focus has been on its appraisal and advancing the Buffalo project. The aim for 2020 is finalise development plans for the Dorado project and to test the Buffalo resource

Carnarvon Petroleum CEO Adrian Cook was in Dili a fortnight ago to sign the Buffalo Production Sharing Contract (PSC) with the Timor-Leste Government. The PSC is on Australian fiscal equivalent terms as was agreed with the Australian Government as part of a change in the maritime boundary between the two countries.

In the Baxter reservoir, a secondary target, the wireline logging also confirmed that a hydrocarbon column was encountered with no water contact identified. Pressure data also indicates the column is in communication with the equivalent reservoirs encountered in the Dorado-1 and Dorado-2 wells.

In the Caley reservoir, being the primary target, the Dorado-3 well intersected predominantly oil bearing hydrocarbons in high-quality reservoir. Pressure data indicates the reservoir is in communication with the equivalent reservoirs encountered in the Dorado-1 and Dorado-2 wells.

so that it too can proceed to development phase. Overall, the Company is in a very strong position with a robust balance sheet and a line of sight to multiple development projects that are expected to generate substantial production outcomes for Carnarvon in the future."

