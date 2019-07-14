Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/12
0.465 AUD   -1.06%
08:45pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado Contingent Resources
PU
08:45pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 Update
PU
07/10CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B June 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : Roc South-1 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 08:45pm EDT

Roc South-1 drilling update

15 July 2019

Progress to Date

  • Crespin and Milne reservoirs were intersected, similar to those in the Dorado wells, which supports regional prospectivity
  • There was no evidence of producible hydrocarbons, as interpreted from logs, in this particular Roc South structure
  • The rig is completing operations before preparing to move to the Dorado-3 location

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "Company") (ASX:CVN) provides the following progress update in relation to the drilling of the Roc South-1 exploration well.

Progress and Forward Plan

The 7" liner was set in place as planned and the well was drilled down to total depth of approximately 4,910 metres Measured Depth ("MD") in 6" hole. The well was not drilled as deep as earlier planned due to lack of hydrocarbon indicators. The interpretation from logs indicates no producible hydrocarbons across the Crespin and Milne sands.

The rig will complete operations to secure the well before moving to the Dorado-3 well appraisal location.

Commentary

The Caley, Baxter, Crespin and Milne reservoir sands were of similar quality reservoir in the Roc South-1 well as compared to the nearby Dorado field.

Carnarvon Managing Director, Adrian Cook said "of the eight wells that we have drilled in this new basin, this is the first well to not discover producible hydrocarbons. We will need to analyse the reason for this result, however a strong positive take away is the quality of the reservoir sands found at depths of almost 5,000 metres. As we continue to build our understanding of the area, we will incorporate all of our well results, together with the new Keraudren 3D seismic survey, to refine our prospectivity for future exploration drilling. We remain firmly of the view that we are working in a highly promising new basin with very high-quality prospects to be pursed in the future.

The rig will soon move to the Dorado-3 appraisal well location where it is planned to extract several cores and conduct flow tests from the Dorado reservoirs that have proved successful in both the Dorado-1 and 2 wells. Given our understanding of the Dorado-1 and 2 reservoirs, and the successful flow test at Roc-2, we are looking forward to the Dorado-3 results providing us with strong support for our development plans."

The objective of the Roc South well was to determine if additional hydrocarbons existed that were capable of being tied-in and produced with the Dorado liquids (oil and condensate) and gas production facilities. The development plans for Dorado will not be impacted by the Roc South results.

In relation to the other exploration prospects in the area, the final Roc South-1 result is expected to assist in their refinement. However, the new 3D seismic data that has essentially completed acquisition over the core

area, is expected to provide more relevant information over both the Dorado development area and a number of key prospects nearby.

Dorado, Roc and Roc South reside in WA-437-P in which Carnarvon holds a 20% interest.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Roc

South-1

Figure 1 - Map of WA-437-P showing the approximate location of Roc South-1

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 00:44:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
08:45pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado Contingent Resources
PU
08:45pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 Update
PU
07/10CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 5B June 2019
PU
07/10CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Quarterly Report June 2019
PU
07/08CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 drilling update
AQ
07/07CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
PU
07/04CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
07/02CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 drilling update
AQ
06/24CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 Drilling Update
AQ
06/20CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Australias Carnarvon Begins Drilling
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 628 M
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,63  AUD
Last Close Price 0,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target 72,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED43.08%443
CNOOC LTD10.69%76 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.95%69 461
EOG RESOURCES INC.4.23%52 717
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-17.82%37 744
ANADARKO PETROLEUM64.19%36 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About