Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/03
0.58 AUD   -0.85%
08:08pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
PU
07/04CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
07/02CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 drilling update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : Roc South-1 drilling update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:08pm EDT

Roc South-1 drilling update

8 July 2019

Progress to Date

  • Roc South-1 exploration well is endeavouring to add tie-in resources to the nearby Dorado field
  • The Caley and Baxter reservoir intervals in the Roc South-1 well were intersected as expected
  • These reservoir intervals are interpreted on wireline logs as not containing producible hydrocarbons
  • The wireline data does improve regional understanding, particularly for reservoir
  • Crespin and Milne intervals to be assessed next in this well before the rig moves to Dorado-3

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or "Company") (ASX:CVN) provides the following progress update in relation to the drilling of the Roc South-1 exploration well.

Progress and Forward Plan

An 8.5" hole has been drilled to a depth of approximately 4,508 metres Measured Depth ("MD") with the interpretation of wireline logs indicating no producible hydrocarbons across the Caley and Baxter sands. Based on the Dorado-1 and 2 reservoir results, the Company believes there is sufficient potential in the deeper Crespin and Milne intervals to drill to the planned TD of approximately 5,100 metres MD. Operations to run a 7" liner are currently underway, after which this final section will be drilled in 6" hole.

Commentary

Carnarvon Managing Director, Adrian Cook said "our tremendous success to date has occurred through making significant discoveries, most particularly around Dorado and Roc. As we unlock this new basin on the North West Shelf we will find results that are unexpected and not as we should wish. The Roc South-1 result in the Caley and Baxter intervals is a case in point in that it will not build upon our current resource pool. That said, we should not lose focus on the fact that we have discovered a significant volume of resources to date, we are working on plans to bring the Dorado liquids (oil and condensate) into production as soon as possible and we have ongoing intentions to make new discoveries in the future. We will now test the deeper sections in the Roc South-1 well before the rig moves to the Dorado-3 appraisal well where it will conduct a flow test from the Dorado reservoirs that proved successful in the Dorado-1 and 2 wells."

As evidenced by the results in the Dorado field, each reservoir interval is capable of being charged with different hydrocarbons and varying levels of fill. Accordingly, the Company believes there is sufficient potential in the deeper Crespin and Milne structures to continue drilling.

The objective of the Roc South well was to determine if additional hydrocarbons existed that were capable of being tied-in and produced with the Dorado liquids (oil and condensate) and gas production facilities. The development plans for Dorado will not be impacted by the Roc South results in the Caley and Baxter intervals.

In relation to the other exploration prospects in the area, the final Roc South-1 result is expected to assist in their refinement. However, the new 3D seismic data that is currently being acquired is expected to provide more relevant information over both the Dorado development area and a number of key prospects nearby.

Dorado, Roc and Roc South reside in WA-437-P in which Carnarvon holds a 20% interest.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Roc

South-1

Figure 1 - Map of WA-437-P showing the approximate location of Roc South-1

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
08:08pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
PU
07/04CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Request for Trading Halt
AQ
07/02CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 drilling update
AQ
06/24CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 Drilling Update
AQ
06/20CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Australias Carnarvon Begins Drilling
AQ
06/18CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Roc South-1 Drilling Commenced
AQ
06/02CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Santos to Acquire New 3D Seismic over Dorado, Roc & Near-F..
AQ
05/31CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - New 3D Seismic Survey
AQ
05/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-2 Drilling Update
AQ
05/23CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Provices Update on Dorado-2 Well
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 783 M
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,65  AUD
Last Close Price 0,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED78.46%546
CNOOC LTD9.70%76 388
CONOCOPHILLIPS-3.93%67 698
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%51 399
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-19.89%36 876
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.95%35 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About