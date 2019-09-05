Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance of the S&P/ASX Indices

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 23, 2019. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.

S&P/ASX 20 - No change.

S&P/ASX 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX 100 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

NHF

NIB Holdings Limited

Removal

PDL

Pendal Group Limited

S&P/ASX 200 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

CKF

Collins Foods Limited

Addition

GOR

Gold Road Resources Limited

Addition

JIN

Jumbo Interactive Limited

Addition

NWL

Netwealth Group Limited

Addition

PNV

Polynovo Limited

Addition

SLR

Silver Lake Resources Limited

Removal

ALG

Ardent Leisure Group Limited

Removal

API

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Removal

ECX

Eclipx Group Limited

Removal

EHL

Emeco Holdings Limited

Removal

PGH

Pact Group Holdings Ltd

Removal

SIG

Sigma Healthcare Limited

S&P/ASX 300 Index - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

AD8

Audinate Group Limited

Addition

AQG

Alacer Gold Corp.

Addition

AVH

Avita Medical Ltd

Addition

BGL

Bellevue Gold Limited

Addition

BUB

Bubs Australia Limited

Addition

CDA

Codan Limited

Addition

CIA

Champion Iron Limited

Addition

CNI

Centuria Capital Group

Addition

DTL

Data#3 Limited

Addition

IAP

Investec Australia Property Fund

Addition

ISX

Isignthis Ltd

Addition

LIC

Lifestyle Communities Limited

Addition

NIC

Nickel Mines Limited

Addition

PET

Phoslock Environmental Technologies Limited

Addition

SM1

Synlait Milk Limited

Addition

WAF

West African Resources Limited

Addition

Z1P

Zip Co Limited

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Removal

AJM

Altura Mining Limited

Removal

ARQ

ARQ Group Limited

Removal

CL1

Class Limited

Removal

CLQ

Clean Teq Holdings Limited

Removal

LNG

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

Removal

MLX

Metals X Limited

Removal

OMH

OM Holdings Limited

Removal

PPS

Praemium Limited

Removal

RIC

Ridley Corporation Limited

Removal

SLK

Sealink Travel Group Limited

Removal

WGN

Wagners Holding Company Limited

S&P/ASX All Australian 50 - No change.

S&P/ASX All Australian 200 - Effective at the Open on September 23, 2019

Action

Code

Company

Addition

AVH

Avita Medical Ltd

Addition

CVN

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

Addition

INA

Ingenia Communities Group

Addition

JIN

Jumbo Interactive Limited

Removal

ECX

Eclipx Group Limited

Removal

IFN

Infigen Energy

Removal

SWM

Seven West Media Limited

Removal

SYR

Syrah Resources Limited

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices index_services@spglobal.com

INDEX ANNOUNCEMENT

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
09/05CARNARVON PETROLEUM : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly R..
PU
09/04CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
AQ
09/03CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
PU
09/03CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Trading Halt
AQ
09/03CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Buffalo PSC Signed and Treaty Ratified
AQ
09/01CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Trading Halt
PU
09/01CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Buffalo PSC Signed & Treaty Ratified
PU
08/30CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
AQ
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
PU
08/29CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Drilling Update
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -10,5 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M
Finance 2020 62,9 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -62,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -46,9x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 586 M
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,60  AUD
Last Close Price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED12.31%388
CNOOC LTD-2.63%66 865
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.29%59 171
EOG RESOURCES INC.-13.31%43 858
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.00%38 981
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-5.37%28 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group