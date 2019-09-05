Carnarvon Petroleum : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly Rebalance

SYDNEY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019: S&P Dow Jones Indices announced today the changes in the S&P/ASX indices, effective at the open of trading on September 23, 2019. At this rebalance, the S&P/ASX 300 index hierarchy and the S&P/ASX All Australian indices were reviewed.

Any changes to constituent share data can be viewed in the proforma files delivered to client SFTP accounts after market close today.

