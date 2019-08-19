Carnarvon Petroleum : Share Purchase Plan Closed

Share Purchase Plan Closed

19 August 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or the "Company"; ASX:CVN) is pleased to advise that its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") has now closed. The SPP raised approximately $3.5 million in addition to the Company's successful $79 million capital raising announced on 25 July 2019.

Allotment of shares issued under the SPP is to occur on Friday, 23 August 2019, with holding statements and confirmation advices to be dispatch on Monday, 26 August 2019. All shares issued under the SPP rank equally with existing Carnarvon shares.

Yours Faithfully

Adrian Cook

Managing Director