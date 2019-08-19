Log in
Carnarvon Petroleum : Share Purchase Plan Closed

08/19/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Share Purchase Plan Closed

19 August 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon" or the "Company"; ASX:CVN) is pleased to advise that its Share Purchase Plan ("SPP") has now closed. The SPP raised approximately $3.5 million in addition to the Company's successful $79 million capital raising announced on 25 July 2019.

Allotment of shares issued under the SPP is to occur on Friday, 23 August 2019, with holding statements and confirmation advices to be dispatch on Monday, 26 August 2019. All shares issued under the SPP rank equally with existing Carnarvon shares.

Yours Faithfully

Adrian Cook

Managing Director

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 04:16:00 UTC
