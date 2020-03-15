Log in
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
0.15 AUD   -11.76%
09:32pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Shareholder Update
PU
03/09CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Investor Presentation March 2020
PU
03/09CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Appendix 3Y Cook
PU
Carnarvon Petroleum : Shareholder Update

03/15/2020 | 09:32pm EDT

Shareholder update

16 March 2020

  • Dorado development work progressing with the focus on starting FEED as planned
  • New seismic data interpretations over Dorado and nearby prospects are showing positive results
  • Carnarvon's strong cash balance will comfortably cover all 2020 expenditure and beyond

Dear shareholders,

We have witnessed a dramatic global response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to the fall in oil prices. Both events and their immediate consequences are serious matters and your Board and management have undertaken a series of actions to mitigate their impact on the business.

In relation to the virus issue, Carnarvon staff are actively avoiding potential virus bearing situations and key management personnel are rotating in teams between working from home and the office to ensure the business operates seamlessly should the virus enter the business.

Carnarvon's strategy has intentionally targeted projects that have the potential to produce in low cost environments and thereby absorb extreme economic events such as we're experiencing at present.

The sheer size and nature of the Dorado field means that it is a strong and robust project which is expected to produce at globally competitive capital and operating costs per barrel.

On the Dorado field work, the Carnarvon team is working closely with the operator on a variety of components that are required to formerly enter the Front End Engineering and Design ("FEED") phase. At this time there is nothing preventing the commencement of FEED nor its ongoing work throughout this and next year. This is a priority for Carnarvon and the recent global events have not affected this position.

The exploration prospects around Dorado, such as Pavo and Apus, are looking attractive on the new Keraduren 3D seismic data. There are also new prospects showing up on the 3D seismic data, which we look forward to maturing for presentation to shareholders in due course.

Carnarvon is of the view that the current spot prices for oil do not represent longer term prices expected to be realised in 'normal' market conditions. The Company has considered this situation carefully, particularly having regard to when the business expects first production from Dorado, and is confident that it makes sense to proceed with the businesses' plans unchanged.

Carnarvon's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Cook said:

"We have a very strong suite of assets and opportunities in our business, most particularly in and around the Dorado field.

We have experienced market volatility in the past, such as with oil prices falling in 2015. During those times we also carefully assessed the situation and felt confident to remain active, working through the uncertainty and volatility that was present at the time.

Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road

T: (08) 9321 2665

West Perth WA 6005

W: www.carnarvon.com.au

Taking this considered approach put the Company in an incredibly strong position that resulted in the discovery of the Dorado field in 2018.

We have once again taken the time to carefully assess market conditions. Our strong conviction is that the COVID-19 virus issue and low oil prices will be resolved in time. We are of the view that the most appropriate course of action at the current time is to continue to focus on the delivery of our plans, and that includes supporting the operator in advancing the Dorado development.

Importantly, through careful management, we are in a position to proceed with our plans because of the very strong financial position of the Company.

At 31 December 2019 we reported cash of $119 million. Since this time, we have been very prudent with our outlays and we will have more than enough financial resources available to cover our 2020 expenditure. Based on our current forecasts, we will also have more than enough to reach the Final Investment Decision for the Dorado liquids development."

Approved by

Adrian Cook

Managing Director

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Thomson Naude

Luke Derbyshire

Company Secretary

Managing Director, Spoke Corporate

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Phone: 0488 664 246

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Email: luke@spokecorporate.com

This document may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-ups. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward- looking statements will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 01:31:01 UTC
