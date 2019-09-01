Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ('CVN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CVN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Request for Trading Halt

2 September 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado- 3 well results.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 4 September 2019 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For all enquiries please contact:

Mr Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

