CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/30
0.365 AUD   -3.95%
Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

09/01/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Market Announcement

2 September 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX: CVN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ('CVN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CVN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Madeleine Green

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

2 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Request for Trading Halt

2 September 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado- 3 well results.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 4 September 2019 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For all enquiries please contact:

Mr Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Yours faithfully

Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 01:16:07 UTC
