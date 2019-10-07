Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Carnarvon Petroleum Limited    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/04
0.38 AUD   +1.33%
12:02aCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Trading Halt
PU
10/01CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Update
AQ
09/30CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Petroleum : Trading Halt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 12:02am EDT

Market Announcement

7 October 2019

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited (ASX: CVN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ('CVN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of CVN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 9 October 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sandra Wutete

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

7 October 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Request for Trading Halt

7 October 2019

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) requests an immediate trading halt, pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Dorado- 3 well results.

The Company requests that the trading halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 9 October 2019 or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should note be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt.

For all enquiries please contact:

Mr Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Phone: (08) 9321 2665

Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au

Yours faithfully

Thomson Naude

Company Secretary

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 04:01:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
12:02aCARNARVON PETROLEUM : Trading Halt
PU
10/01CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Update
AQ
09/30CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Update
PU
09/19CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Successful Baxter Flow Test in Dorado-3
AQ
09/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM : RIU GoodOil Presentation September 2019
AQ
09/12CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Drilling Update
AQ
09/11CARNARVON PETROLEUM : RIU GoodOil Presentation September 2019
PU
09/11CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Dorado-3 Drilling Update
PU
09/05CARNARVON PETROLEUM : S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2019 Quarterly R..
PU
09/04CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : - Dorado-3 Wireline Results Support Flow Testing
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -11,2 M
Net income 2020 -8,40 M
Finance 2020 106 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -69,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -84,4x
EV / Sales2020 infx
EV / Sales2021 infx
Capitalization 594 M
Chart CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,60  AUD
Last Close Price 0,38  AUD
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter James Leonhardt Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Thomson Naude CFO, Joint Co-Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED15.38%411
CNOOC LIMITED-5.10%68 102
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.19%63 256
EOG RESOURCES INC.-18.68%43 074
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-29.83%39 778
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.31%31 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group