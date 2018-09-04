Carnival : A Royal Princess is Coming to Los Angeles

In 200 Days, Princess Cruises' Royal Princess Will Make Her West Coast Debut in March 2019 and Begin Sailings from the Port of Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises started with a single ship sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles to Mexico in 1965. In 200 days, the cruise line welcomes Royal Princess, one of its new large ships recognized around the world for having been officially named in 2013 by Her Royal Highness, Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge. Royal Princess will arrive with great fanfare to the City of Angels and embark on her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera on March 23, 2019.

"The anticipation of the arrival of Royal Princess is growing as we officially announce the 200-day countdown that will welcome one of our newest, most elegant ships in our global fleet to the U.S. west coast and long-term home at the Port of Los Angeles," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Now guests have the opportunity to experience this exquisite floating resort, our world-class service and best-in-class dining to sought-after destinations like the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, Hawaii and Alaska."

About Royal Princess

The 3,560-guest Royal Princess first debuted in Southampton in June 2013 and was officially christened by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge. Significant to this ceremony was the fact that her mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales, christened the original Royal Princess in 1984.

Award-winning features aboard Royal Princess include the large atrium or "Piazza," offering enticing entertainment and culinary delights; the overwater SeaWalk – a 60-foot-long glass walkway standing 128 feet above the ocean; an expansive Lotus Spa with The Enclave, home to Princess' largest-ever thermal suite and a dramatic hydro-therapy pool with a cascading rain shower and therapeutic air jets as well as an array of services and secluded couples treatment rooms; a live television studio; adults-only Retreat Pool and Sanctuary; and newly re-branded Camp Discovery youth center.

Before Royal Princess makes her West Coast debut, the ship will undergo a "wet dock" renovation and receive several new features, including new equipment in the Lotus Spa and fitness center as well as the arrival of the cruise line's recognized "Princess Luxury Bed," created in collaboration with board-certified Sleep Doctor Michael Breus and HGTV Designer Candice Olson to all cabins.

Guests sailing aboard Royal Princess can also marvel at the "Royal" display case, featuring memorabilia from the naming ceremony with The Duchess of Cambridge, including the scissors and rope she used to officially send the ceremonial bottle of Champagne smashing against the ship's hull, a replica of the Champagne bottle, several photos and even a copy of the Dalmatian-print dress she wore by British designer Hobbs.

Royal Princess West Coast Itineraries and Dates

Recently named "Top Cruise Line in the Mexican Riviera" in Cruise Critic's Cruisers' Choice Destination Awards, Royal Princess will sail on a series of cruises from Los Angeles (San Pedro) to the Mexican Riviera with port calls in Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, giving cruisers the chance to experience the local vibrant culture and flavors. Inaugural spring 2019 voyages include:

March 23, 2019

March 30, 2019

April 6, 2019 April 13, 2019

April 20, 2019

April 27, 2019

From Los Angeles, Royal Princess will sail up the Pacific Coast on a seven-day Coastal voyage departing May 4, 2019 to Vancouver to begin her maiden voyages to bucket-list destination Alaska.

The Alaska season begins on May 11, 2019 and Royal Princess will offer 18 "Voyage of the Glaciers," seven-day cruises, sailing between Vancouver and Anchorage (Whittier) with port stops in Ketchikan, Skagway and Juneau with scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, plus an additional glacier viewing experience at either Hubbard Glacier or College Fjord. Guests can also spend time in the interior of Alaska with a variety of cruisetour offerings, with stays at Princess Wilderness Lodges and visit Denali National Park. In 2019, Princess Cruises celebrates 50 years of cruising in Alaska and takes more guests to the Great Land than any other cruise line.

Royal Princess will depart Vancouver on September 14, 2019 on a three-day Coastal cruise, returning to Los Angeles on September 17, 2019 to offer a 12-day roundtrip cruise to Alaska, including Glacier Bay. September 29, 2019 marks the return of Royal Princess to Los Angeles for cruises to the Mexican Riviera with several five-, seven- and 10-day options; seven-day California Coastal cruises and shorter four-day West Coast Getaway voyages, visiting Catalina Island.

Royal Princess ends her 2019/2020 season with a seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruise from Los Angeles to Vancouver departing on May 9, 2020.

Book a Royal Princess Voyage

Interested cruisers can contact a professional travel agent, call 1-800-PRINCESS or visit the company online at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019 and Enchanted Princess in 2020. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Newsroom:

Additional media information is available at princess.com/news.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-royal-princess-is-coming-to-los-angeles-300706628.html

SOURCE Princess Cruises