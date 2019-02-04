Carnival : Michaels Partners with Carnival Cruise Line® to Take Creativity to the Seas

The arts and crafts specialty retailer makes crafting easier for guests on all of the line’s 26 cruise ships

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced a new partnership with Carnival Cruise Line as the exclusive arts and crafts provider fleet-wide for guests sailing on the line’s 26-ship fleet.

The partnership is designed to provide a memorable and entertaining experience for guests who set sail on Carnival Cruise Line every year. Kids and adults alike will be inspired to be creative and encouraged to test their imagination and bring their vision to life with the help of Michaels.

“As we continue our mission to make it easy for parents to provide their kids with more mindful, screen-free fun, we are excited to partner with Carnival Cruise Line to inspire creativity at sea,” said Steve Carlotti, Michaels EVP of Marketing. “Carnival carries more than 5.2 million guests every year, including 800,000 kids, and this program will give guests of all ages a new and creative way to interact with our brand. As the number one player in the arts and crafts space, we are the preferred destination for making and creative play, and this new partnership is another way we are solidifying our leadership position.”

Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America, will also feature Carnival Cruise Line-themed in-store classes this spring across their 1,200 stores nation-wide. These classes have successfully entertained and inspired creativity in more than one million participants yearly. Guests of all ages vacationing with Carnival Cruise will now have the opportunity to engage and create together through the “Make It With Michaels” experience onboard the line’s ships, featuring seasonally-changing crafts and creative, nostalgic mementos including key chains, bracelets, picture frames, and more.

“At Carnival, we are committed to providing guests of all ages with the widest variety of choices at sea, and we are delighted to partner with Michaels to create this inspiring and experiential program,” said Chris Nelson, Vice President of Entertainment at Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always on the lookout for ways to enhance our onboard experiences, particularly as it relates to the family market, and this new partnership will provide a memorable, fun and creative outlet for our guests to make wonderful vacation memories together.”

To kick off the program with fanfare and encourage guests to explore the art of fun, Carnival and Michaels are offering cruise and craft lovers a chance to win one of five cruises now until April 30, 2019. To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit www.carnival.com/Michaels.

About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company owns and operates more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada under the brands Michaels and Pat Catan’s. Additionally, the Company serves customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise, and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com or download the Michaels app.

About Carnival Cruise:

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship in 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005115/en/