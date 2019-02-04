Carnival : Michaels Partners with Carnival Cruise Line® to Take Creativity to the Seas

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) today announced a new
partnership with Carnival Cruise Line as the exclusive arts and crafts
provider fleet-wide for guests sailing on the line’s 26-ship fleet.
The partnership is designed to provide a memorable and entertaining
experience for guests who set sail on Carnival Cruise Line every year.
Kids and adults alike will be inspired to be creative and encouraged to
test their imagination and bring their vision to life with the help of
Michaels.
“As we continue our mission to make it easy for parents to provide their
kids with more mindful, screen-free fun, we are excited to partner with
Carnival Cruise Line to inspire creativity at sea,” said Steve Carlotti,
Michaels EVP of Marketing. “Carnival carries more than 5.2 million
guests every year, including 800,000 kids, and this program will give
guests of all ages a new and creative way to interact with our brand. As
the number one player in the arts and crafts space, we are the preferred
destination for making and creative play, and this new partnership is
another way we are solidifying our leadership position.”
Michaels, the largest arts and crafts retail chain in North America,
will also feature Carnival Cruise Line-themed in-store classes this
spring across their 1,200 stores nation-wide. These classes have
successfully entertained and inspired creativity in more than one
million participants yearly. Guests of all ages vacationing with
Carnival Cruise will now have the opportunity to engage and create
together through the “Make It With Michaels” experience onboard the
line’s ships, featuring seasonally-changing crafts and creative,
nostalgic mementos including key chains, bracelets, picture frames, and
more.
“At Carnival, we are committed to providing guests of all ages with the
widest variety of choices at sea, and we are delighted to partner with
Michaels to create this inspiring and experiential program,” said Chris
Nelson, Vice President of Entertainment at Carnival Cruise Line. “We are
always on the lookout for ways to enhance our onboard experiences,
particularly as it relates to the family market, and this new
partnership will provide a memorable, fun and creative outlet for our
guests to make wonderful vacation memories together.”
To kick off the program with fanfare and encourage guests to explore the
art of fun, Carnival and Michaels are offering cruise and craft lovers a
chance to win one of five cruises now until April 30, 2019. To learn
more about the sweepstakes, visit www.carnival.com/Michaels.
About The Michaels Companies, Inc.:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. is North America's largest specialty
provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal
merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators. The Company
owns and operates more than 1,200 stores in 49 states and Canada under
the brands Michaels and Pat Catan’s. Additionally, the Company serves
customers through Michaels.com, consumercrafts.com and
aaronbrothers.com. The Michaels Companies, Inc., also owns Artistree, a
manufacturer of high quality custom and specialty framing merchandise,
and Darice, a premier wholesale distributor in the craft, gift and decor
industry. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit www.michaels.com
or download the Michaels app.
About Carnival Cruise:
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;
NYSE: CUK), is "The World's Most Popular Cruise Line®" with 26 ships
operating three- to 24-day voyages to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mexican
Riviera, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, New England, Bermuda, Cuba, Europe,
Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia. The line
currently has three new ships scheduled for delivery – Carnival
Panorama™ in 2019, Mardi Gras in 2020 and an as-yet-unnamed ship
in 2022.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005115/en/