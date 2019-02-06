Princess Cruises : Introduces The Reef Family Splash Zone Onboard Caribbean Princess

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Caribbean Princess emerges from drydock in June 2019, for a season of summer cruises to the sun-drenched Caribbean, The Reef Family Splash Zone will debut offering a refined, playful and relaxing area for adults and kids alike to gather and enjoy the sun and water together.

"In our latest effort to enhance our family offerings, this newly reimagined space invites families and kids to experience a multi-functional area to engage, play, reconnect," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "The Reef is the ultimate spot for families of all ages to enjoy spending time together with new water features, recreational activities and lounge areas."

Located aft on deck 17, The Reef will offer many enticing features, including:

Splashpad with Whale Feature – this interactive and inviting water playground features a splash pool, assorted water sprays and showers where families can enjoy a day of splashing, laughing and playing. The focal point is an interactive whale feature, with 'rain" from its fluke.

Game Zone – bringing family competition to a whole new level with oversized backyard games, comfy lounge sectionals, and a kid-friendly bar setting, families can grab some cocktails and mocktails while challenging the kids to a game of Connect Four, Jenga or Cornhole.

New Outdoor Furniture – with a variety of seating and lounging options, from single sun loungers to sectional chairs and couches with tables, he Reef transforms into an inviting space for groups of all sizes aimed to be comfortable and conversational, also featuring new fixtures and finishes.

Shade Canopy and Wind Panels – for guests looking for less sun, a canopy will offer a section of the Reef shade and sun protection while wind panels will be installed throughout the area for all-day comfort.

Upgraded Lighting and Music System – updated lighting to the pool and steps as well as wall lighting installations allow the space to be utilized for evening events and activities.

Refurbished Pool, Jacuzzi and Bar – the existing pool, spa and bar will be updated to match the newly designed space featuring updated signage and contemporary artwork. In addition, just below the Reef on deck 16 in the Camp Discovery outdoor area, kids can interact and explore with a destination themed water table. This educational offering features the many destinations and iconic landmarks Princess visits, including the Sydney Opera House and Golden Gate Bridge and also highlights how a cruise ship moves through water, waves and weather and even how to navigate the Panama Canal locks.

Over the last few years Caribbean Princess has undergone a major revitalization, with many family-oriented features and amenities including breakthrough technology, family accommodations, new dining experiences and entertainment offerings.

Caribbean Princess was the first Princess cruise ship to debut Princess MedallionClass vacations, offering guests a portfolio of experiences specifically designed to enhance their cruise vacation. Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry the OceanMedallion wearable device features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, eliminates friction points and enables interactive entertainment. Offerings include:

Fast ship boarding with OceanReady™ – guests who arrive at the terminal with travel documents (i.e. passports) uploaded to their profile have an expedited check-in process that starts their vacation with ease. Personalization starts pre-cruise by guests becoming OceanReady while at home.

On demand beverages – using smart devices, guests have the ability to order drinks using OceanNow TM and have them delivered directly to their location throughout the ship and even in their stateroom.

The best Wi-Fi at sea: MedallionNet™ – fast, reliable, affordable and unlimited, MedallionNet provides land-like speeds that allow families to stay connected from anywhere on the ship including staterooms which are each equipped with a Wi-Fi access point. With MedallionNet guests easily share vacation experiences with friends and family back home, stream TV shows, movies and sports events, and even make voice and video calls.

Locate and chat with friends and family: OceanCompass™, available on guests' smart devices and portals throughout the ships, leverages the OceanMedallion to enable point-to-point wayfinding throughout the ship. OceanCompass guides guests throughout their journey, providing directional information so they can seamlessly navigate to their next point of interest, as well as easily locate and chat with friends and family on board using ShipMates.

For families looking for immersive, enriching and fun experiences while traveling, Princess Cruises partnered with Discovery Inc. to create "Discovery at SEA" onboard programming that bring to life many of the destinations visited while on a cruise and favorite Discovery and Animal Planet shows. Onboard activities include:

Stargazing at Sea & Voyage to the Stars Indoor Planetarium – Science Channel and Princess Cruises take guests on a cosmic voyage looking at the sky from the top deck on an interactive guided tour with a Stargazing Specialist, identifying major constellations and learning the secrets of the stars and the folklore around them. The indoor "Voyage to the Stars Planetarium" displays real-time images of constellations and planets. Both indoor and outdoor stargazing includes commentary from Discovery at SEA's Science Channel Ambassador Astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi and Kari Bryon from Mythbusters .

Stargazing at Sea & Voyage to the Stars Indoor Planetarium – Science Channel and Princess Cruises take guests on a cosmic voyage looking at the sky from the top deck on an interactive guided tour with a Stargazing Specialist, identifying major constellations and learning the secrets of the stars and the folklore around them. The indoor "Voyage to the Stars Planetarium" displays real-time images of constellations and planets. Both indoor and outdoor stargazing includes commentary from Discovery at SEA's Science Channel Ambassador Astrophysicist Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi and Kari Bryon from Mythbusters .

Camp Discovery – newly rebranded "Camp Discovery" Youth & Teen Centers offer cruisers, ages 3 to 17, engaging new experiences and wonder-filled centers inspiring creativity, curiosity and entertainment.

High Seas Heist with Detective Joe Kenda – calling all mystery lovers, Princess guests go on the case with celebrity detective Lt. Joe Kenda to see if they can solve a heist whodunit. This voyage-long experience begins with the theft of a rare necklace and ends with the unmasking of the culprit. In between is a journey full of puzzles, clues and activities as guests narrow down their suspect list with help from Lt. Kenda via video segments.

Discovery Hit Shows – Discovery at SEA incorporates content from hit shows and programming like Shark Week, Finding Bigfoot and Mythbusters through activities, challenges and trivia.

With family travelers in mind, Caribbean Princess offers 87 connecting staterooms keeping the whole family together. All stateroom types can accommodate up to 4 people. Families of 5 or more can also be accommodated in a two-bedroom family suite. Each stateroom features the cruise line's award-winning Princess Luxury Bed, designed in collaboration with sleep exert Dr. Michael Breus for the ultimate night of sleep at sea.

Caribbean Princess begins a season of summer Caribbean cruises beginning on May 14, 2019 offering alternating seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings, roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale. Now is the perfect time to book a vacation to the Caribbean during the All Aboard Sale that is available through February 28.

Learn more about The Reef Family Splash Zone and Princess Cruises other family offerings at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/onboard-experience/kids-and-teens/

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is a global premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to more than 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts has created more than 150 award-winning itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises has been continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and much more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship, Sky Princess, under construction scheduled for delivery in October 2019. Princess recently announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests with expected delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 & 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

