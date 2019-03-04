Princess Cruises : Shares Dates For Six Ships Adding MedallionNet™ the Best Wi-Fi at Sea in 2019

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the world's largest international premium cruise line, announced that MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, will soon be enjoyed by guests sailing on more than half of its fleet.

To meet surging demand from guests, Princess will continue its swift expansion of MedallionNet to add the service on additional ships by the end of 2019. MedallionNet, offering fast, affordable, reliable and unlimited internet service, expands to Coral Princess (April 5) and Island Princess (May 15) in time for the Alaska season, Crown Princess (June 30) and Emerald Princess (August 3) for sailings during Europe this summer and on Golden Princess (December 20) and Sky Princess (October 12) this fall. MedallionNet is currently available on Caribbean Princess, Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Ruby Princess.

"Guests and crew absolutely love MedallionNet. We're expanding it across the fleet as quickly as we can so that in the very near future anyone who sails with us will experience the best WiFi at sea," said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. "While many sail with us to disconnect from their digital life, we realize that offering land-like connectivity from anywhere on the ship is something guests value so that they have the option to stream movies, music, sports or video chat and share their amazing vacation experience as much or as little as they'd like."

Princess MedallionClass Vacations Launch Dates for Royal, Crown and Sky Princess

The cruise line also announced the formal launch dates for the Princess MedallionClass experience on its next three ships. The hassle-free and personalized voyages enabled by the OceanMedallionTM will launch on Royal Princess on April 13, followed by Crown Princess on July 24 and will be featured on Sky Princess beginning October 12, when the newest ship in the Princess fleet departs the shipyard as the first to be built from the ground up with the Ocean® Guest Experience Platform.

Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry and recently honored with a CES® 2019 Innovation Award, the OceanMedallion is complimentary for all guests and features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, eliminates friction points and enables interactive entertainment.

In addition to MedallionNet, Princess MedallionClass Vacations also offer guests a portfolio of experiences specifically designed to save precious time and enhance their cruise vacation, including:

From curbside to poolside in a breeze: Guests who arrive at the terminal with travel documents (i.e. passports) uploaded to their profile have an expedited check-in process that starts their vacation sooner with ease. Personalization starts pre-cruise by guests becoming OceanReady™ before arriving at the port.

Guests who arrive at the terminal with travel documents (i.e. passports) uploaded to their profile have an expedited check-in process that starts their vacation sooner with ease. Personalization starts pre-cruise by guests becoming before arriving at the port. On-demand beverage order and delivery: Using smart devices, guests have the ability to order drinks using OceanNow TM and have them delivered directly to them throughout the ship, including their stateroom.

Using smart devices, guests have the ability to order drinks using and have them delivered directly to them throughout the ship, including their stateroom. OceanCompass™: Available on guests' smart devices and portals throughout the ships, OceanCompass leverages the OceanMedallion to easily locate and chat with friends and family on board using ShipMates, as well as enable point-to-point wayfinding throughout the ship. OceanCompass guides guests throughout their journey, providing directional information so they can seamlessly navigate to their next point of interest.

Other innovative features of the Princess MedallionClass experience include:

Keyless Stateroom Entry: Access to staterooms is a seamless experience where each guest is securely validated as the door automatically unlocks. Personalized greetings including loyalty level recognition welcome the guest on their door portal.

Access to staterooms is a seamless experience where each guest is securely validated as the door automatically unlocks. Personalized greetings including loyalty level recognition welcome the guest on their door portal. JourneyView TM : Available now on ship portals and coming soon to smart devices, this interactive timeline lets guests scroll through all of the events available on board during their voyage. Functionality will also soon give guests the ability to bookmark and add activities that appeal most to them to their own personalized itinerary.

Available now on ship portals and coming soon to smart devices, this interactive timeline lets guests scroll through all of the events available on board during their voyage. Functionality will also soon give guests the ability to bookmark and add activities that appeal most to them to their own personalized itinerary. MedallionPay™: An easy to use payment feature, enabling crew members to focus on meaningful guest interactions.

An easy to use payment feature, enabling crew members to focus on meaningful guest interactions. OceanCasino™: On smart devices and select portals, guests can wager real money on games, including slots, poker, bingo, roulette, keno and lottery from anywhere on board.

On smart devices and select portals, guests can wager real money on games, including slots, poker, bingo, roulette, keno and lottery from anywhere on board. PlayOcean TM : On portals located shipwide and using smart devices, PlayOcean offers guests a new level of fun with interactive games, a digital scavenger hunt, customizable avatars, and more. PlayOcean also transforms guests' mobile devices into game controllers for interactive gaming on the massive Movies Under the Stars screen.

On portals located shipwide and using smart devices, PlayOcean offers guests a new level of fun with interactive games, a digital scavenger hunt, customizable avatars, and more. PlayOcean also transforms guests' mobile devices into game controllers for interactive gaming on the massive Movies Under the Stars screen. OceanViewTM: Guests can stream more than 100 hours of award-winning Ocean Original travel shows to their smart device anywhere on the ship at no cost – content which airs nationally on weekends on ABC and NBC. OceanView is also available on stateroom TVs as well as on Roku, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Now is the perfect time to book a Princess MedallionClass vacation to the Caribbean, Alaska or Europe. For more information visit Princess.com, call 1-800-PRINCESS (774-6247) or contact your professional travel advisor.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 17 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Three new Royal-class ships are currently on order with the next new ship under construction, Sky Princess, scheduled for delivery in October 2019, followed by Enchanted Princess in June 2020. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has five ships arriving over the next six years between 2019 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

