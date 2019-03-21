A really big adventure: Bookings open for AIDA world cruise 2020/2021 with AIDAaura

Following the huge success of past world cruises, AIDA is now launching its fourth world cruise. The highlights on this 117-day XXL adventure are wonderful, distant destinations such as Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn, Sydney and the Australian island of Tasmania, Mauritius and Cape Town. Bookings open on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

On October 26, 2020, the experienced world traveler AIDAaura will set sail with her guests, visiting 41 ports in 19 different countries on four continents. Apart from well-known and popular travel destinations, AIDAaura will also be calling at a number of ports for the first time ever. These include Puerto Chacabuco in Chile, Nuku'alofa in the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga, and the African port of Banjul in The Gambia.

One of the top highlights on the cruise will be New Year's Eve in Sydney, when guests will have the unique opportunity to marvel at the world-famous fireworks display against the legendary backdrop of the Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge, welcoming the new year from the other side of the world.

Starting in Hamburg, and with short stops in the UK and Portugal, AIDAaura will set sail for South America. Once there, guests can look forward to dream destinations such as Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn, on the southernmost tip of South America. After a couple of stops along the Chilean coast, things will turn exotic.

On her way to Australia, AIDAaura will be calling at Tahiti, Tonga and Fiji, among other places. Here guests will have a chance to go snorkeling, surrounded by colorful shoal of fish, rays and marine turtles. Once in Australia, our world travelers can explore metropolises such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

After many adventures Down Under, our ship with the smilling lips will continue her cruise in the Indian Ocean, heading for Mauritius, and will then call at Madagascar.

Animal lovers will find all they could want on the African coast. Apart from the diverse natural scenery in South Africa and Namibia, these countries are also home to an incomparable variety of wildlife, giving our guests the opportunity to see giants of the animal kingdom for themselves.

After the second equator crossing, and stops in Spain and France, AIDAaura will return to Hamburg, arriving there on February 20, 2021.

More information and bookings at travel agencies, by phone at the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0)381/20270707 or at www.aidaselection.de.

Rostock, March 21, 2019