Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

A really big adventure: Bookings open for AIDA world cruise 2020/2021 with AIDAaura

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 11:15am EDT

Following the huge success of past world cruises, AIDA is now launching its fourth world cruise. The highlights on this 117-day XXL adventure are wonderful, distant destinations such as Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn, Sydney and the Australian island of Tasmania, Mauritius and Cape Town. Bookings open on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

On October 26, 2020, the experienced world traveler AIDAaura will set sail with her guests, visiting 41 ports in 19 different countries on four continents. Apart from well-known and popular travel destinations, AIDAaura will also be calling at a number of ports for the first time ever. These include Puerto Chacabuco in Chile, Nuku'alofa in the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga, and the African port of Banjul in The Gambia.

One of the top highlights on the cruise will be New Year's Eve in Sydney, when guests will have the unique opportunity to marvel at the world-famous fireworks display against the legendary backdrop of the Opera House and the Sydney Harbor Bridge, welcoming the new year from the other side of the world.

Starting in Hamburg, and with short stops in the UK and Portugal, AIDAaura will set sail for South America. Once there, guests can look forward to dream destinations such as Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego and Cape Horn, on the southernmost tip of South America. After a couple of stops along the Chilean coast, things will turn exotic.

On her way to Australia, AIDAaura will be calling at Tahiti, Tonga and Fiji, among other places. Here guests will have a chance to go snorkeling, surrounded by colorful shoal of fish, rays and marine turtles. Once in Australia, our world travelers can explore metropolises such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

After many adventures Down Under, our ship with the smilling lips will continue her cruise in the Indian Ocean, heading for Mauritius, and will then call at Madagascar.

Animal lovers will find all they could want on the African coast. Apart from the diverse natural scenery in South Africa and Namibia, these countries are also home to an incomparable variety of wildlife, giving our guests the opportunity to see giants of the animal kingdom for themselves.

After the second equator crossing, and stops in Spain and France, AIDAaura will return to Hamburg, arriving there on February 20, 2021.

More information and bookings at travel agencies, by phone at the AIDA Customer Center at +49 (0)381/20270707 or at www.aidaselection.de.

Rostock, March 21, 2019

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 15:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
11:15aA REALLY BIG ADVENTURE : Bookings open for AIDA world cruise 2020/2021 with AIDA..
PU
11:15aCARNIVAL : Adam D. Tihany To Design Seabourn's New Ultra Luxury Purpose-Built Ex..
PU
03/20CARNIVAL : Pack These Values with Holland America Line and Receive Pre-Paid Grat..
AQ
03/20CUNARD : Uncorks Line-up of Speakers for 2019 Wine Voyage
PR
03/20CARNIVAL : Wins Neptune Award as Greenest Shipowner of the Year
PR
03/19CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings
PR
03/19CARNIVAL : Becomes First Cruise Line To Can And Keg Its Own Private Label Craft ..
AQ
03/19SEABOURN ANNOUNCES SENIOR OFFICERS F : Extraordinary Destinations' on Seabourn S..
AQ
03/19CARNIVAL : Ship owners worry about clean fuel bill as ports ban 'scrubbers'
RE
03/18SEABOURN ANNOUNCES SENIOR OFFICERS F : Extraordinary Destinations" on Seabourn S..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 700 M
EBIT 2019 3 577 M
Net income 2019 3 333 M
Debt 2019 11 624 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 11,81
P/E ratio 2020 10,60
EV / Sales 2019 2,56x
EV / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capitalization 38 846 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 66,1 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP14.67%38 846
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL13.92%42 007
CARNIVAL10.28%38 846
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC18.27%24 869
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES18.62%24 266
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS31.80%12 164
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.