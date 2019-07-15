Log in
CARNIVAL CORP

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/12 04:01:35 pm
46.26 USD   +0.94%
08:15aAIDACARA : First call in Bremerhaven
PU
07/13CARNIVAL : Vista Arrives at Grand Bahama Shipyard to Begin Repair
PU
07/13CARNIVAL : Vista Azipod Repair Underway
PU
News 
AIDAcara: First call in Bremerhaven

AIDAcara: First call in Bremerhaven

07/15/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Fourth German cruise port in the AIDA summer program

In celebration of AIDAcara's maiden call in Bremerhaven, Captain Manuel Pannzek welcomed numerous guests from the city of Bremerhaven, port management and the tourist industry on board for the traditional plaque ceremony on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

With Bremerhaven, AIDA Cruises is adding another German cruise port to its program along with Hamburg, Kiel and Warnemünde. In July and August, AIDAcara is departing from Bremerhaven on a three-week cruise to Iceland and Greenland. As part of the AIDA Selection program, guests on board AIDAcara experience a cruise full of highlights such as the Prins-Christian-Sund Passage (Greenland), Disko Bay (Greenland) and a visit to Iceland's capital, Reykjavik.
On September 14, 2019, AIDAcara is leaving Bremerhaven for this season for the Mediterranean. The 15-day cruise to Mallorca takes guests along the western coast of Europe with stops in London, Lisbon, and Menorca. AIDAcara will spend the winter at the Canary Islands, the Azores, and the Cape Verde Islands.

The AIDA Selection program is ideal for cosmopolitan explorers who want to experience different countries and their people in an intensive and unique way.
Extraordinary routes, long stays on shore, a personal atmosphere, and authentic local culture are what make the AIDA Selection cruises so special. Starting in December 2019, AIDA Cruises is adding another Selection ship to its fleet. With AIDAmira, guests will have a first-time opportunity to experience the natural wonders in southern Africa. All information on the AIDA Selection cruises can be found at www.aidaselection.de.

Next summer, AIDAcara will be visiting Bremerhaven four times. Between July and August, the cruise ship is setting sail on two 21-day cruises and one 22-day cruise to Iceland and Greenland. On September 12, 2020, AIDAcara is heading for the Mediterranean again.

All AIDA Selection cruises can be booked with travel agencies, online at www.aida.de, or with the AIDA Customer Center by phoning +49 (0) 381 / 20 27 07 07.

Rostock, July 15, 2019

Sample price for the editors:

Iceland & Greenland 2 with AIDAcara
August 2019
21 days from/to Bremerhaven
starting from €*1,899 per person

* AIDA VARIO price per person with double occupancy (interior stateroom), availability is limited

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:14:09 UTC
