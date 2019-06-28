Carnival : 1,900 Athletes From 38 Delegations On Board The Costa Victoria For The Naples 2019 Universiade

The Costa Cruises ship will be moored in Naples until July 16, 2019, to accommodate athletes and delegation representatives participating in the sporting event.

Genoa, June 28, 2019 - Costa Victoria is welcoming onboard the first athletes taking part in the Naples 2019 Universiade. The Costa Cruises ship will be moored in the port of Naples until July 16 and will be part of the athletes' village for the sporting event.

During this period, Costa Victoria will host around 1,900 athletes and officials of 38 delegations from around the world, including Italy, France, Germany, Japan, People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Argentina, Australia, Russia. They will be assisted on board by 705 crew members.

'For Costa Cruises it is a great honor to be present at the Naples 2019 Universiade. As an Italian company, we are very pleased to be able to make our contribution to this wonderful event, which is not only a great opportunity to come together and enjoy sport, but also a fabulous chance to promote Naples and the whole of Italy around the world. On board our Costa Victoria, we'll offer the athletes the best of Italian hospitality, which has distinguished Costa for over 70 years and which we provide every day for the international guests who travel on vacation with us.' - says Mario Alovisi, Vice President Revenue Management, Itinerary & Transportation at Costa Cruises.

Costa Victoria is a 75,000 gross tons ship with 964 passenger cabins. The ship includes 3 swimming pools (one covered) plus restaurants, bars, a wellness area, a gym, jogging track, shopping area, theater, conference rooms and solarium. Like all the ships in the Costa fleet, Costa Victoria is flying the Italian flag and brings authentic Italian-style hospitality and holidays to all the world's oceans, with a focus on excellent food and wine, unique shopping experiences and a wide range of famous Italian brands.

During the Universiade, a kitchen team of 100 chefs and assistants will prepare around 6,000 meals a day for the athletes, including breakfast, lunch and dinner. The menus will be created based on the Italian and Mediterranean culinary tradition. A special corner will be dedicated entirely to pizza. The ingredients and products used for the recipes will come from Italian and European suppliers; many of them will have the DOP certification (protected designation of origin) or PGI (protected geographical indication). The mozzarella, which will be produced on board using innovative machinery driven by steam and electricity, deserves special mention. The key ingredient is cow milk and buffalo milk curd from the area of Piana del Sele (Salerno), of the highest certified quality.

Athletes will also be welcome to opt for typical dishes from their countries of origin - such as those included in a special Asian corner - vegan and vegetarian menus, lactose-free and gluten-free menus, halal. All menus will be created specifically for the event, based on the nutritional needs of the athletes. A data sheet stating the ingredients and calorie count will accompany every dish.

The meals will be served on a self-service basis in the Bolero Restaurant (Deck 9), which boasts a magnificent terrace overlooking the sea, and in the Sinfonia Restaurant on Deck 5.

Athletes will be free to use the gym and outdoor spaces, which include a sports field and a jogging path, and will also have a sauna, steam room and hair stylist. There will be no lack of entertainment on board, with music, dance and cooking lessons, parties in the main areas of the ship and shows in the theater.

Once the Universiade is over, Costa Victoria will be positioned in Bari, whence it will depart every week, offering cruises to Greece, with calls at Santorini, Mykonos, Athens and Corfu. In the winter season, Costa Victoria will sail to the Indian Ocean, offering itineraries to discover India and the Maldives.

Main Tecnical Data of Costa Victoria:

Flag: Italian

Gross tonnage: 75,000

Total length: 252.2 meters

Width: 32 meters

Passenger cabins: 964

Total passengers: 2,394

Number of decks: 14

Total crew: 766

