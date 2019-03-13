Carnival : AIDA Cruises cements partnership as main sponsor of the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern until 2021

2019 with sponsorship of the Open Air at Rostock Zoo and children's concert aboard

The Rostock cruise company AIDA Cruises has extended its partnership with the classical music festival Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for another period of three years. The new sponsorship agreement secures AIDA's involvement as the main sponsor up to and including 2021. This means that the two partners' collaboration will by then cover a total of 20 seasons.

'We are delighted and proud to have already been the long-standing and reliable partner of the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern since 2002. With our continuous involvement, we are making a contribution to the further development of our state's cultural landscape,' says Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises, explaining the lengthy partnership.

Dr. Markus Fein, Director of the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, is very pleased that the collaboration has been extended. 'AIDA is a perfect partner for the Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. We share a common approach in combining internationality with strong regional roots.'

During the summer 2019 festival season, AIDA will be the patron for one of this year's highlights: the grand-scale Open Air to mark Rostock Zoo's 120th anniversary. The German Chamber Orchestra of Berlin will be giving an open-air performance of Camille Saint-Saëns' 'Carnival of the Animals' on August 25, 2019. This concert experience will be rounded off with a reading by Katja Riemann, as well as with works by Strauss, Rossini, and Mozart.

The partners' program also includes a children's concert in an unusual venue. An AIDA ship in Rostock-Warnemünde will provide the stage for a magnificent show before a young audience. Last year, around 200 children from nine school classes from Rostock and the local region were enthralled by Gabor Vosteen's flute concert.

Concert tickets are available via the ticket telephone at +49 (0)385 5918585, at www.festspiele-mv.de, and from the usual ticket agencies.

Rostock, March 13, 2019