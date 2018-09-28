Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carnival : AIDA Cruises receives renowned Green Cruising Award 2018 for “Green-Cruising” Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 05:27pm CEST
In the context of the 32rd two-day long Stuttgart Controlling and Management Forum, the Green-Controlling-Award 2018 was granted by the Péter-Horváth foundation on September 19, 2018. This year's awardee is AIDA Cruises with its 'Green Cruising' Project. Senior Vice President & CFO AIDA Cruises and CIO Costa Group Dr. Ali Arnaout accepted the price. He convincingly illustrated the innovative approaches of AIDA Cruises to present the 'Green Cruising' strategy as a fundamental part of AIDA's corporate planning and controlling.

'Ecology and economy are no contradiction for AIDA Cruises.', said Arnaout. 'Due to the long-standing strategic importance of sustainability 'Green Controlling' is an integrative component of corporate planning and controlling at AIDA Cruises. Anchoring the goals of Green-Cruising at all stages of planning within reason of the strategic and economic corporate planning and continuously picturing the ecologic and economic goals in the operational regulation is innovative.'

The Green Controlling Award is donated by the Péter-Horváth Foundation. To encourage controlling to work with the 'green challenge', every year, in cooperation with the International Controlling Association (ICV), the most innovative and effective 'green' resolution for design and control of ecologic strategies, programs, projects and procedures in corporations and public institutions are awarded.

Previous awardees are i.e. the Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Telekom AG, PORSCHE AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hansgrohe SE and STABILO International GmbH.

Rostock, September 28, 2018

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 15:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
05:27pCARNIVAL : AIDA Cruises receives renowned Green Cruising Award 2018 for “G..
PU
03:00pCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Signs Preferred Supplier Agreement with West Coast-Based ..
AQ
03:00pCARNIVAL : Princess Cruises Reports OceanMedallion Activation Milestone; All Car..
AQ
09/27CARNIVAL : Apple, Amazon and WellCare rise while Carnival skids
AQ
09/27CARNIVAL : CEO Arnold Donald Takes to the Skies in Carnival AirShip
PU
09/27CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Signs Preferred Supplier Agreement with West Coast–..
PU
09/27CARNIVAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
09/27CARNIVAL : Princess Cruises Reports OceanMedallion™ Activation Milestone
AQ
09/27COSTA CRUISES AND AISM : Tours Now Also Accessible to Guests with Disabilities f..
PU
09/27Carnival Shares Fall After Guiding Profit Below Estimates -- Earnings Review
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:56aCarnival sized up after earnings stumble 
09/27Carnival Corporation (CCL) CEO Arnold Donald on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
09/27CARNIVAL : Here's Why It's Time To Tap The Brakes 
09/27Wells Fargo defends cruise line stocks 
09/27Cruise line sector trades weak after Carnival guidance disappoints 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 861 M
EBIT 2018 3 288 M
Net income 2018 3 103 M
Debt 2018 9 781 M
Yield 2018 2,88%
P/E ratio 2018 15,35
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
EV / Sales 2018 2,97x
EV / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capitalization 46 292 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 73,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan B. Buckelew Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP1.21%46 292
CARNIVAL-3.21%46 292
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-1.70%45 449
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES10.22%27 020
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC1.38%24 052
ACCOR2.23%14 856
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.