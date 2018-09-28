Carnival : AIDA Cruises receives renowned Green Cruising Award 2018 for “Green-Cruising” Project

In the context of the 32rd two-day long Stuttgart Controlling and Management Forum, the Green-Controlling-Award 2018 was granted by the Péter-Horváth foundation on September 19, 2018. This year's awardee is AIDA Cruises with its 'Green Cruising' Project. Senior Vice President & CFO AIDA Cruises and CIO Costa Group Dr. Ali Arnaout accepted the price. He convincingly illustrated the innovative approaches of AIDA Cruises to present the 'Green Cruising' strategy as a fundamental part of AIDA's corporate planning and controlling.

'Ecology and economy are no contradiction for AIDA Cruises.', said Arnaout. 'Due to the long-standing strategic importance of sustainability 'Green Controlling' is an integrative component of corporate planning and controlling at AIDA Cruises. Anchoring the goals of Green-Cruising at all stages of planning within reason of the strategic and economic corporate planning and continuously picturing the ecologic and economic goals in the operational regulation is innovative.'

The Green Controlling Award is donated by the Péter-Horváth Foundation. To encourage controlling to work with the 'green challenge', every year, in cooperation with the International Controlling Association (ICV), the most innovative and effective 'green' resolution for design and control of ecologic strategies, programs, projects and procedures in corporations and public institutions are awarded.

Previous awardees are i.e. the Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Telekom AG, PORSCHE AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hansgrohe SE and STABILO International GmbH.

Rostock, September 28, 2018