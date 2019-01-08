Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : AIDA Cruises seeks protagonists for new employee campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:34am EST

In spring 2019, filming starts for the cruise line's second reality documentary series that will give applicants on Instagram and YouTube an impression of the variety of career opportunities.

With a new reality docu-series to go live on Instagram and YouTube in the summer of 2019, AIDA Cruises wants to give those interested in starting a new career with Germany's leading cruise line an authentic look at life and work on board a cruise ship and to present diverse career opportunities. For the filming to take place in spring 2019, two weeks on board AIDAperla in the Caribbean, the company is currently seeking three protagonists from the occupational groups Guest Services, Gastronomy, and Sport & Activities who would like to be the new faces in the video series. Depending on their professional experience, the future video stars get to know interesting career opportunities on board in their respective work areas and also face various challenges. By the end of the exciting voyage, the protagonists may have even found their new dream job with AIDA. Applications may be submitted until February 10, 2019, online at www.aida.de/careers.

The new video series is AIDA Cruises' second reality documentary show. In April 2018, the company drew a number of applicants for a job on board the AIDA fleet with Germany's first Instagram series 'The Crew.' Under the motto 'four weeks, six jobs, one goal,' six AIDA Cruises employees shared their varied everyday lives at sea and their personal bucket lists for professional and private dreams that they fulfilled around the world.

AIDA Cruises is one of the fastest growing and commercially most successful tourism businesses in Germany and offers excellent career opportunities in an international team to professionals and managers from a wide variety of fields. Around 12,500 employees from over 40 countries currently work on land and on board the 13 AIDA ships. By 2023, the company will have put three further cruise ships into service.

All current job opportunities, exciting stories and vlogs relating to the various fields of employment at AIDA Cruises and highlights from the reality series 'The Crew' can be found at www.aida.de/careers.

Rostock, January 8, 2019

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 16:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
11:34aCARNIVAL : AIDA Cruises seeks protagonists for new employee campaign
PU
08:31aCARNIVAL : OceanMedallion™ Named IoT Wearables Innovation of the Year
PR
01/07CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Named Best Ocean Cruise Line by USA Today 10Best Readers'..
AQ
01/04CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
01/02CARNIVAL : Cruise AirShip Takes Flight; Kicks Off Month-Long Tour Of California
AQ
2018CARNIVAL : Cruise AirShip Takes Flight; Kicks Off Month-Long Tour of California
PU
2018CARNIVAL : Royalty and Roses Marks Ceremony to Name Carnival Cruise Line Float F..
AQ
2018CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
2018CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Decks Its Halls for the Holiday Season
PU
2018CARNIVAL CORPORATION : 's Environmental Leadership Earns Global Recognition; Env..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 19 682 M
EBIT 2019 3 583 M
Net income 2019 3 332 M
Debt 2019 11 845 M
Yield 2019 4,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,55
P/E ratio 2020 9,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 35 010 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 67,3 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan B. Buckelew Chief Information Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP2.72%35 010
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-0.69%36 845
CARNIVAL4.23%35 010
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES0.99%21 282
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-1.48%20 979
ACCOR-0.30%12 291
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.