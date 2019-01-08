Carnival : AIDA Cruises seeks protagonists for new employee campaign

In spring 2019, filming starts for the cruise line's second reality documentary series that will give applicants on Instagram and YouTube an impression of the variety of career opportunities.

With a new reality docu-series to go live on Instagram and YouTube in the summer of 2019, AIDA Cruises wants to give those interested in starting a new career with Germany's leading cruise line an authentic look at life and work on board a cruise ship and to present diverse career opportunities. For the filming to take place in spring 2019, two weeks on board AIDAperla in the Caribbean, the company is currently seeking three protagonists from the occupational groups Guest Services, Gastronomy, and Sport & Activities who would like to be the new faces in the video series. Depending on their professional experience, the future video stars get to know interesting career opportunities on board in their respective work areas and also face various challenges. By the end of the exciting voyage, the protagonists may have even found their new dream job with AIDA. Applications may be submitted until February 10, 2019, online at www.aida.de/careers.

The new video series is AIDA Cruises' second reality documentary show. In April 2018, the company drew a number of applicants for a job on board the AIDA fleet with Germany's first Instagram series 'The Crew.' Under the motto 'four weeks, six jobs, one goal,' six AIDA Cruises employees shared their varied everyday lives at sea and their personal bucket lists for professional and private dreams that they fulfilled around the world.

AIDA Cruises is one of the fastest growing and commercially most successful tourism businesses in Germany and offers excellent career opportunities in an international team to professionals and managers from a wide variety of fields. Around 12,500 employees from over 40 countries currently work on land and on board the 13 AIDA ships. By 2023, the company will have put three further cruise ships into service.

All current job opportunities, exciting stories and vlogs relating to the various fields of employment at AIDA Cruises and highlights from the reality series 'The Crew' can be found at www.aida.de/careers.

Rostock, January 8, 2019