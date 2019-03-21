Carnival : Adam D. Tihany To Design Seabourn's New Ultra Luxury Purpose-Built Expedition Ships

SEATTLE, March 21, 2019 Seabourn , the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, has contracted hospitality design icon the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, has contracted hospitality design icon Adam D. Tihany to create the indoor and outdoor guest areas of its two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships being built by T. Mariotti and due to launch in June 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

Tihany was the creative vision behind the luxury yacht inspired interiors on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation, the line's two newest ships, which have been welcomed to the fleet to wide acclaim. He also designed interiors for The Grill by Thomas Keller restaurant on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, and Seabourn Quest.

'Adam's creative and artistic talents have proven to be a wonderful match for the Seabourn brand and guests have praised his work on our two newest ships,' said Richard Meadows, Seabourn's president. 'Expedition travel stirs a passion to venture to remote locales first encountered by explorers and the adventurous, and the guest interiors need to feel like they are connected to these destinations through its design and materials. We've spent many hours collaborating and Adam is creating an inspiring design concept that feels well-suited to the remote destinations expedition travelers want to visit while preserving the atmosphere of contemporary, relaxed luxury our guests have come to expect from Seabourn.'

Tihany has created iconic hotel, restaurant, and cruise interiors around the world, including such esteemed properties as The Beverly Hills Hotel, The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Belmond Hotel Cipriani in Venice, Westin Chosun in Seoul, The Four Seasons Dubai DIFC, The Joule in Dallas and The Oberoi New Delhi. He was one of the first designers to collaborate with celebrity chefs, creating signature restaurant interiors for culinary stars including Thomas Keller, Wolfgang Puck, Daniel Boulud, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Charlie Palmer, Heston Blumenthal and Pierre Gagnaire.

For this latest project with Seabourn, Tihany will develop a design vision for the entire vessel including multiple expedition spaces and lounges; all categories of luxurious guest suites, multiple dining venues; Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil; outdoor deck areas; and the innovative and popular Seabourn Square multi-purpose space. Tihany's Product Design arm is designing a bespoke furniture collection for the expedition ship.

'We are thrilled to join Seabourn on this exciting next chapter of expedition cruising,' Tihany said. 'Drawing on the call of adventure and the spirit of daring exploration from across the ages, the new ship's design will define ultra-luxury for the contemporary expedition traveler.'

With his recent work with Seabourn and other Carnival Corporation brands, Tihany has become a leading name in the cruise industry.

As a known expert in hospitality, Tihany frequently lectures at universities and conferences around the world and currently sits on the advisory board of Israel's Design Museum Holon. He served as Art Director of the Culinary Institute of America and is a former member of Pratt Institute's Board of Trustees.

As the newest overall ultra-luxury fleet in the industry, Seabourn's intimate ships offer key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed all-suite accommodations, many with verandas and all 100% ocean front; superb dining in a choice of venues including The Grill by Thomas Keller; differentiated evening experiences in partnership with Sir Tim Rice; Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil; open bars throughout the ship; fine wines poured at any time; award-winning service, and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel right at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations, including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Travelers who covet outdoor adventures will also find the Ventures by Seabourn optional for-charge expedition-style excursion program in select destinations, including Alaska, Antarctica, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia. Guests may book these tours in advance on Seabourn's website.

For more details about the award-winning Seabourn fleet, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn :

Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, P&O Cruises Australia and fathom. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.

For more Information:

Brian Badura

(206) 626-9158 or BBadura@seabourn.com

or

Ashley Fenton

Hawkins International Public Relations

(212) 255-6541 or Ashley@hawkpr.com