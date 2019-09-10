Carnival : CFO Shaquille O'Neal Brings Larger-Than-Life Fun to Los Angeles

Celebrating its West Coast expansion and the anticipated arrival of its newest ship Carnival Panorama in December, Carnival Cruise Line collaborated with Amazon Treasure Truck in Los Angeles this weekend to bring fun, interactive pop-up activities with Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. At the event, Shaq judged a high-flying dunk contest at the on-site Sky Zone trampoline park and chatted with guests at his 'CFO Fun Fact Zone.'

Upcoming stops include San Diego on Sept. 15 and San Francisco Sept. 29 both showcasing shoreside activations of popular Carnival Panorama features.

The line's first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years, Carnival Panorama is set to debut Dec. 11 with a special three-day cruise then launch seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises Dec. 14. Carnival's West Coast expansion also includes new sailings aboard Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco beginning later this year.