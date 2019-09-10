Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : CFO Shaquille O'Neal Brings Larger-Than-Life Fun to Los Angeles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 01:17pm EDT

Celebrating its West Coast expansion and the anticipated arrival of its newest ship Carnival Panorama in December, Carnival Cruise Line collaborated with Amazon Treasure Truck in Los Angeles this weekend to bring fun, interactive pop-up activities with Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. At the event, Shaq judged a high-flying dunk contest at the on-site Sky Zone trampoline park and chatted with guests at his 'CFO Fun Fact Zone.'

Upcoming stops include San Diego on Sept. 15 and San Francisco Sept. 29 both showcasing shoreside activations of popular Carnival Panorama features.

The line's first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years, Carnival Panorama is set to debut Dec. 11 with a special three-day cruise then launch seven-day Mexican Riviera cruises Dec. 14. Carnival's West Coast expansion also includes new sailings aboard Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco beginning later this year.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 17:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
01:17pCARNIVAL : CFO Shaquille O'Neal Brings Larger-Than-Life Fun to Los Angeles
PU
12:00pCARNIVAL : AIDA Cruises and Corvus Energy Sign Agreement for World's Largest Bat..
PR
09/09CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Relief Supplies on Their Way to Freeport via Two Car..
PU
09/09CARNIVAL CORPORATION : and Tropical Shipping Expand Partnership to Include Globa..
AQ
09/09CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
09/08CARNIVAL : Cruise line resumes regular calls to the bahamas
PU
09/06CARNIVAL : and Tropical Shipping Expand Partnership to Include Global Collection..
PR
09/06CARNIVAL CORPORATION : Partners with Tropical Shipping to Collect and Ship Donat..
AQ
09/06CARNIVAL CORPORATION : and Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation Pledge $..
AQ
09/05CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Sept. 5 5 pm
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 248 M
EBIT 2019 3 262 M
Net income 2019 3 024 M
Debt 2019 11 747 M
Yield 2019 4,22%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,26x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
Capitalization 33 946 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,68  $
Last Close Price 47,61  $
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP-7.26%33 946
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL19.67%42 787
CARNIVAL PLC-4.25%33 946
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC28.87%26 543
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES13.11%23 180
ACCOR7.79%11 752
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group