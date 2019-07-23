Carnival : Chief Procurement Officer Julia Brown Receives Two Top Corporate Recognitions

Key leader of world's largest leisure travel company named among Women to Watch and Most Influential Women in Corporate America on annual listings of top female executive leaders

MIAMI, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced that Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) Julia Brown has been recognized as one of this year's 'Women to Watch' by Cranfield University and one of 2019's 'Most Influential Women in Corporate America' by Savoy magazine.

Brown is recognized as one of only 50 women chosen from over 500 prospective candidates for the annual Women to Watch supplement, which is released in conjunction with the Female FTSE Report and showcases inspiring female professionals ideally suited for board positions with FTSE 350 companies now or in the near future. In addition, this is the second time she has been named to the Savoy Most Influential Women in Corporate America list of African American women achievers impacting corporate America.

The accolades are the latest for Brown, who has received numerous recognitions during her four years in leadership at Carnival Corporation and throughout her career. As chief procurement officer for Carnival Corporation, Brown oversees strategic sourcing and supplier relationship management. Working closely with Carnival Corporation's nine global cruise line brands and their leadership teams, Brown strategically procures goods and services from among over 33,000 suppliers globally to further strengthen the company's supplier relationships and leverage its global scale across it $10 billion spend. In addition to these distinctions, Brown has also been named among the 'Top 75 Most Powerful Women in Business' and '100 Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America' by Black Enterprise magazine, the 'Top 100 Women to Watch' by Today's Chicago Woman and one of the top 100 'Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America' seven times by Savoy Magazine.

'Julia is a key member of our leadership team and we're thrilled that she is being recognized with these well-deserved accolades,' said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. 'Among many other important initiatives, she is spearheading our ongoing efforts to leverage our scale and collective expertise to deliver cost savings, enhance product offerings and improve operations to ensure we are delivering exceptional experiences for our guests. Her incredible track record and valuable insights provide an inspiring example for professionals of all backgrounds and at every stage of their career.'

First introduced by Cranfield University's Gender Leadership and Inclusion Centre in 2009, Women to Watch is an annual supplement published by Cranfield University's School of Management alongside the Female FTSE Board Report, an annual analysis of the progress that FTSE companies have made with respect to increasing board representation of women. The 2019 edition features 50 Black, Asian and other Minority Ethnic (BAME) women, showcasing inspiring professionals who come from backgrounds historically under-represented in the senior leadership pipeline. This year's list was compiled in collaboration with The Network of Networks BAME - Multicultural Chapter (TNON) and the Black British Business Awards.

Featured in the Summer 2019 edition of Savoy magazine, the Most Influential Women in Corporate America list spotlights African-American women with expertise in a range of industries who embody talent, leadership and grace while executing critical roles for some of the largest corporations in the world. Over 500 prospective candidates were evaluated by a selection committee made up of the Savoy editorial board and community leaders for influence in areas including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth and community outreach. The Most Influential Women were selected based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

Brown has over 25 years of leadership and global procurement experience. She has served as CPO at Mondelēz International, Kraft Foods and Clorox, where she built a global reputation of being a transformational leader delivering billions of dollars of value. Her background also includes work with top consumer brands, including Diageo and Gillette. Brown currently serves on the board of the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and Chartered Institute for Purchasing and Supply-CIPS (London). She is chair of the Hotel, Food and Beverage Council for the Cruise Line Industry Association (CLIA), a member of the Executive Leadership Council and the International Women's Forum (IWF) and recently joined the American Airlines Corporate Customer Advisory Council. She received a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, and is based in Miami.

