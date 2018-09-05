Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP (CCL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Carnival Corporation & plc : Announces Exchange Rate For Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:02am CEST

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 19, 2018, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 (U.S.) per share. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 24, 2018.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock or Carnival plc ADSs will receive a dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in sterling unless shareholders elected to receive the dividend in U.S. dollars by August 24, 2018.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by Bloomberg (BFIX) at 12 noon London time on September 4, 2018 (US$1 = 77.98487 pence). Accordingly, the dividend payable in sterling on September 14, 2018, will be 38.99244 pence per share.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of 10 dynamic brands that include nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard, as well as Fathom, the corporation's immersion and enrichment experience brand.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 234,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 22 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2018 and 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

In 2017, Fast Company recognized Carnival Corporation as being among the "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies" in both the design and travel categories. Fast Company specifically recognized Carnival Corporation for its work in developing Ocean Medallion™, a high-tech wearable device that enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform capable of transforming vacation travel into a highly personalized and elevated level of customized service.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com, www.cunard.com, and www.fathom.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation--plc-announces-exchange-rate-for-quarterly-dividend-300706431.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
08:02aCARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Exchange Rate For Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/04CARNIVAL : AIDA Cruises Introduces AIDAnova, the World's First Cruise Ship Power..
PR
09/01A Greek Island Paradise Tries to Be a Little Less Welcoming
DJ
08/30CARNIVAL : Holland America Line Makes Caribbean Air Credit Offer for Canadian Re..
AQ
08/30CARNIVAL : Sixth Annual Day of Play at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospit..
PU
08/30CARNIVAL : Fascination Rescues Barbados Fishermen In Distress
PU
08/29CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Takes To The Sky With Innovative ‘Homeport Advantag..
PU
08/29CARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
08/28CARNIVAL : Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam Reaches Milestone and Su..
PU
08/28CARNIVAL : Girl Power! First Female Cruise Director/Entertainment Director Duo N..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04What Is Happening With Hilton Grand Vacations? 
08/14Norwegian Cruise Line Has Better Growth - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/13/18) 
08/13TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : July Service And Financial Sector Edition 
08/09Cruise line rally after Norwegian guidance boost 
07/2732 Of 71 Consumer Cyclicals WallStar Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For July 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.