Carnival : Costa Cruises Supports The "Pink Is Good" Project On Board Its Ships

10/11/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

Awareness-raising activities have been launched on the Costa fleet operating in the Mediterranean to support the Umberto Veronesi Foundation 'Pink is Good' project for the prevention of female cancers.

Genoa,October 11, 2018 - Marking breast cancer prevention month, for the third year running, Costa Cruiseswill be supporting the Umberto Veronesi Foundationand its Pink is Goodproject, which aims to definitively defeat breast, uterus and ovarian cancer, promoting prevention and providing annual funding to doctors and researchers who have decided to dedicate their lives to studying and treating these diseases.

During the third week of October, a campaign will once again be run on board fleet ships sailing in the Mediterranean to raise awareness about'Pink is Good': information material and further details will be distributed to every cabin to inform guests about the prevention of female cancers. This is essential in order to detect the disease in its earliest stages, with suggestions about healthy lifestyles and the regular tests and check-ups required.

Costa Cruises will also provide concrete support for scientific research, funding a research scholarship for a worthy Italian female researcher, who will be awarded following a public tender procedure run by the Umberto Veronesi foundation.

For further information contact:

Costa Cruises

Press Office - Tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it

Gabriele Baroni - Communication Director - cell +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it

Davide Barbano - Media Relations Manager - +39 010.5483523 - +39 334.6525216 - barbano@costa.it

Press releases and photos available at www.costapresscenter.com

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 14:07:03 UTC
