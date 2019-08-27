Log in
Carnival : Costa Cruises To Increase Its Focus On The Mediterranean Starting From 2020

08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT

In winter 2020/21 Costa Fortuna will be offering two new 14-day itineraries, marking the return of the Italian company to Turkey and Israel. Costa's presence in the Mediterranean will grow further with the delivery of the two new flagships Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, both powered by liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, Costa Firenze will be positioned in Asia earlier than anticipated in order to meet increased demand from the Chinese market.

Genoa - August 27, 2019 - Costa Cruiseshas announced major news with the further strengthening of the Italian company in the Mediterranean - a historic destination topping its guests' preferences - starting from 2020.

In winter 2020/21 Costa Fortuna will be offering two new 14-day itineraries, which mark Costa's return to Turkey and Israel. The first, departing from Savona on December 6, 2020 and February 7, 2021, includes Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), Iráklion (Greece), Izmir (Turkey), an overnight call in Istanbul (Turkey), Athens (Greece), Palermo and Naples. The second itinerary, which also sails from Savona on January 10 and March 7, 2021, will be porting in Marseille (France), Barcelona (Spain), Iráklion (Grecia), an overnight call in Haifa (Israel), Kusadasi (Turkey), Palermo and Naples. During the rest of the winter season, Costa Fortuna will be offering one-week itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, also calling at Valencia.

Commenting on the news, Costa Cruises President Neil Palomba said: 'Costa's strategy for the next few years is based on sustainable development while meeting the increasing trends in demand. This announcement is in line with that strategy, our aim being to exceed our guests' expectations. For this reason, we are working to further enhance our presence in the Mediterranean, making it more than ever our home region, with a range of itineraries suiting all needs, in terms of both duration and destinations covered.'

Costa's presence in the Mediterranean Sea will be boosted upon the arrival of Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana, the two new flagships under construction at the Meyer shipyard in Turku, Finland. From November this year, Costa Smeralda will be offering one-week cruises in the Western Mediterranean, together with Costa Toscana, due to enter service in 2021. These two ships constitute a veritable environmental breakthrough: they will both be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the world's cleanest burning fossil fuel, both in port and at sea, thus minimizing environmental impact.

Another addition to the fleet, Costa Firenze, currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Italy), will be deployed in Asia earlier than originally planned. Costa Firenze and her sister ship Costa Venezia, launched last March, are Costa's first ships specifically designed for the Chinese market, where the Italian company was the first to start operating back in 2006 and is currently the market leader.In order to meet the growing demand from Chinese and Asian guests, after her delivery scheduled on September 30, 2020, Costa Firenze will be heading straight to China; this means she will no longer be operating on the Italy, France and Spain itineraries previously scheduled for October 2020.

As a result of these changes, in winter 2020/21 Costa Mediterranea will be replacing Costa Fortuna, offering the same itineraries from Singapore to discover Cambodia, Malaysia and Thailand. The company is also planning changes to Costa Victoria'sprogram after September 9, 2020, and to Costa Luminosa's Caribbean program in winter 2020/21, which are therefore no longer available for bookings.

Costa Cruises is already informing travel agencies and guests of these changes, in order to guarantee that everyone has alternative solutions for their holidays. Guests who have already booked a cruise from Singapore on Costa Fortuna in winter 2020/21 will be rebooked on Costa Mediterranea. Guests booked on any of the following itineraries:

Costa Victoria cruises in India and the Maldives;

Costa Mediterranea cruises in the Indian Ocean;

Costa Luminosa cruises in the Caribbean;

Costa Firenze cruises in the Mediterranean or her positioning cruise to Asia;

will have the opportunity to choose from Costa Cruises' product portfolio and will be entitled to an additional 10% fare discount on the cruise of their choice.

For further information:

Costa Cruises

Gabriele Baroni - Communication Director - cell. +39 349 7668013 - baroni@costa.it

Davide Barbano - Media Relations Manager - cell. +39 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it

Cristiano de Musso - Head of Communication - cell. +39 334 6805095 demusso@costa.it

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:40:01 UTC
