Carnival Cruise Line, Canaveral Port Authority Reach Agreement on New Terminal

By Stephen Nakrosis



Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) said Tuesday they had reached an agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority on a "state-of-the-art cruise terminal," which would serve as the home port of Carnival's largest ever ship.

The yet-unnamed vessel, a 5,286-lower berth ship, would be the first in North America powered by liquefied natural gas. Construction of the 180,000-ton cruise ship is scheduled to begin in November 2018 at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland, the company said.

Carnival currently has three year-round ships based in Florida's Port Canaveral.

The terms of the agreement are expected to be included on the agenda of the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners' meeting on Aug. 29, Carnival said.

