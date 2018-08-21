Log in
Carnival Cruise Line, Canaveral Port Authority Reach Agreement on New Terminal

08/21/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) said Tuesday they had reached an agreement with the Canaveral Port Authority on a "state-of-the-art cruise terminal," which would serve as the home port of Carnival's largest ever ship.

The yet-unnamed vessel, a 5,286-lower berth ship, would be the first in North America powered by liquefied natural gas. Construction of the 180,000-ton cruise ship is scheduled to begin in November 2018 at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland, the company said.

Carnival currently has three year-round ships based in Florida's Port Canaveral.

The terms of the agreement are expected to be included on the agenda of the Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners' meeting on Aug. 29, Carnival said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL 0.54% 4659 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
CARNIVAL CORP 1.35% 61.555 Delayed Quote.-8.72%
CARNIVAL CORP -0.62% 52.52 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
