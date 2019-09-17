Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carnival Corp    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Cruise Line Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 11:37am EDT

While Carnival Cruise Line employees always knew it, it's now official, and America's Favorite Cruise Line™ is now certified as a Great Place to Work™. The designation was based on employee surveys by the Great Place to Work organization, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors. Employing Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms that at least 70 percent of employees have a consistently positive experience within their company.

Carnival Cruise Line, which employs more than 40,000 shipboard and shoreside team members, was recognized for providing a positive workplace environment where all employees feel valued and respected, with opportunities for professional growth and advancement as well as leadership behaviors that create a culture of trust. Employee engagement is a critical component of Carnival's culture and the company prides itself on building an atmosphere of empowerment, creativity and innovation.

In the confidential surveys across shipboard and shoreside employees, more than 80 percent of team members indicated that they are proud to tell others they work at Carnival and their work has special meaning to them - that it's not 'just a job.' Eighty-two percent said they feel good about the way the company gives back to the community, while 85 percent of new hires said that 'when they join the company, they are made to feel welcome.'

'At Carnival, we take a great deal of pride in fostering a collaborative working environment where team members feel valued and respected, all rooted in our Carnival Service Values,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'To have our team members say we're a Great Place to Work is a wonderful validation of those efforts.'

Established in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line has grown from a single ship to a fleet of modern cruise ships and the flagship brand of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest leisure travel company. The line operates two- to 24-day cruises from more than 20 homeports across North America, Australia and Europe, with three new ships on order between now and 2022.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 15:36:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CARNIVAL CORP
11:37aCARNIVAL : Cruise Line Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified&trad..
PU
10:39aCARNIVAL CORPORATION : 's Cruise Line Brands Resume Regular Sailings to The Baha..
AQ
09:48aLONDON MARKETS: British Pound Edges Higher As Supreme Court Hears Brexit Case
DJ
09:31aSEABOURN : Signs Extension As "The Official Cruise Partner" Of UNESCO
PR
09/16Carnival Names Rowlett as VP of New Incident Analysis Group
DJ
09/16CARNIVAL : Names Sandra Rowlett to Newly Created Role of Vice President, Inciden..
PR
09/13CARNIVAL : Liberty, Carnival Pride Deliver Relief Supplies to Freeport to Assist..
PU
09/13CARNIVAL : Cruise Line Brands Resume Regular Sailings to The Bahamas
PR
09/13CARNIVAL : Seabourn Receives 14 Top Travel Awards In One Month, Lauded By Travel..
AQ
09/12CARNIVAL : Ecstasy Resumes Calls at Half Moon Cay, Nearly 2,200 Guests Enjoy a D..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 229 M
EBIT 2019 3 259 M
Net income 2019 3 015 M
Debt 2019 11 752 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,29x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
Capitalization 34 498 M
Chart CARNIVAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,11  $
Last Close Price 48,92  $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnold W. Donald President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stuart Subotnick Director
Richard J. Glasier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNIVAL CORP2.54%34 498
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL20.19%42 975
CARNIVAL PLC0.32%34 498
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC30.45%26 867
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES16.50%23 875
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS25.83%11 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group