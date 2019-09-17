Carnival : Cruise Line Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company

While Carnival Cruise Line employees always knew it, it's now official, and America's Favorite Cruise Line™ is now certified as a Great Place to Work™. The designation was based on employee surveys by the Great Place to Work organization, a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors. Employing Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven methodology, the certification confirms that at least 70 percent of employees have a consistently positive experience within their company.

Carnival Cruise Line, which employs more than 40,000 shipboard and shoreside team members, was recognized for providing a positive workplace environment where all employees feel valued and respected, with opportunities for professional growth and advancement as well as leadership behaviors that create a culture of trust. Employee engagement is a critical component of Carnival's culture and the company prides itself on building an atmosphere of empowerment, creativity and innovation.

In the confidential surveys across shipboard and shoreside employees, more than 80 percent of team members indicated that they are proud to tell others they work at Carnival and their work has special meaning to them - that it's not 'just a job.' Eighty-two percent said they feel good about the way the company gives back to the community, while 85 percent of new hires said that 'when they join the company, they are made to feel welcome.'

'At Carnival, we take a great deal of pride in fostering a collaborative working environment where team members feel valued and respected, all rooted in our Carnival Service Values,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'To have our team members say we're a Great Place to Work is a wonderful validation of those efforts.'

Established in 1972, Carnival Cruise Line has grown from a single ship to a fleet of modern cruise ships and the flagship brand of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest leisure travel company. The line operates two- to 24-day cruises from more than 20 homeports across North America, Australia and Europe, with three new ships on order between now and 2022.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.