CARNIVAL CORP

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Cruise Line Enhances Popular HUB App to Include Comprehensive Day-by-Day Schedule of Youth Activities

0
08/05/2019 | 03:05pm EDT

Continuing to help families make the most of their vacations, Carnival Cruise Line has updated its popular HUB App to include a comprehensive day-by-day schedule of onboard youth programming and activities with the ability to 'like' favorites to receive reminders and updates.

The leader in family cruising carrying more than 900,000 children each year, Carnival has created seemingly endless opportunities for kid-friendly fun from its three age-specific programs to a wide range of onboard activities and attractions. Now, as part of the app's expanded capabilities and functionality, schedules and details for these options are available in one convenient and centralized area.

Carnival's age-specific youth programs featured on the app include:

  • Camp Ocean (ages 2-11) - ocean-inspired area with 400+ arts & crafts, games and educational activities; three age groups: Penguins (2-5), Sting Rays (6-8) and Sharks (9-11).
  • Circle 'C' (ages 12-14) - colorful, vibrant teen space featuring active and video games, crafting activities and dance parties.
  • Club O2(ages 15-17) - cool, high-tech hangout with theme nights, dance parties, movies, karaoke, and more.

A variety of family-friendly programming is also highlighted within the app, including:

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop At Sea - kids make their own customized furry friend keepsake.
  • Hasbro, The Game Show- family-oriented entertainment option including larger-than-life adaptations of the brand's iconic games and activities.
  • Outdoor Attractions - operating hours for WaterWorks aqua parks, SportSquare outdoor recreation area and other open-air spaces.
  • Punchliner Comedy Club - early evening hilarious family-friendly comedy performances for guests of all ages.
  • Seuss at Sea - fleetwide program featuring Green Eggs and Ham with The Cat in the Hat and Friends, Seuss-a-palooza Parade and Story Time, and other activities.
  • Zumbini - high-energy early childhood music and movement class created by Zumba and BabyFirst combining singing, dancing and fun instruments; family classes offered on longer cruises for parent/child bonding.

'Our guests continue to be engaged and excited by our award-winning youth programs, and the HUB App now helps parents keep up with all of the fun in one easy-to-navigate area to plan their perfect vacation. We expect this to be an extremely popular feature for families that want to maximize the fun,' said Melissa Wisecarver, director of youth experience for Carnival Cruise Line.

'We're always looking for ways to expand the capabilities of the HUB App and we're delighted to provide parents and families with this comprehensive overview of our offerings right at their fingertips. We have a lot more in store for the HUB App,' said Alfredo Rojas, senior director of digital product and mobile for Carnival Cruise Line.

Also new is a feature that allows parents to view a detailed, time-specific breakdown of activities and locations for Camp Ocean's daily programming as well as check-in and check-out information and reminders.

Launched in 2015, Carnival's HUB App has become the leading app in the cruise industry with a 4.6+ rating in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and more than 6 million total downloads. HUB App is designed to make the Carnival vacation experience seamless and convenient from beginning to end, allowing guests to track daily happenings on board; view food, beverage and entertainment offerings; chat with family and friends; book shore excursions; and access their Sail & Sign account.

The HUB App was recently expanded to allow guests to have pizza and beverages delivered anywhere on board. Further enhancements and innovations will continue to be rolled out in the coming months.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 19:04:10 UTC
