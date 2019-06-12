Carnival : Cruise Line Launches Dedicated ‘Why Use A Travel Advisor' Website, Brochure and Facebook Page for Consumers

Carnival Cruise Line is continuing to expand its yearlong 'Why Use a Travel Advisor,' or WUATA, program that is dedicated to promoting the value of travel agents with the launch of WUATA.com, a WUATA brochure and an exclusive WUATA Facebook page. The new initiatives are the industry's first consumer-focused efforts that are 100 percent dedicated to telling the story of the value of using a travel advisor.

Carnival created these new communications tools for travel advisors, their clients and potential clients to share real-life experiences and to illustrate the many ways a travel agent can be an indispensable resource for travelers. The content on both sites and the brochure supports the sentiment of Why Use a Travel Advisor, which can be a powerful tool for new client acquisition as well as building existing clients' loyalty.

'WUATA.com, WUATA Facebook and the WUATA brochure are the first-of-their-kind tools created with consumers in mind to reinforce the value of Why Use a Travel Advisor,' said Adolfo Perez, Carnival's senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. 'This is an incredible opportunity to reach thousands of new potential clients and we look forward to agents sharing these resources with customers, prospects, friends and everyone they know to help raise awareness that travel agents rock!'

WUATA.com features research and facts from Cruise Lines International Association and American Society of Travel Advisors about why consumers should book with a travel advisor; authentic client testimonials lauding their travel agent; a link to the enhanced Carnival Travel Agent Finder; and WUATA Contest, where clients can nominate their agent to compete to be Carnival's 'Most Trusted Travel Advisor.'

On the WUATA Facebook page, found at Facebook.com/CCLWUATA, consumers can find useful news and a link to the Carnival Travel Agent Finder. The story of WUATA will be told organically on the Facebook page, as clients and potential clients share stories and experiences about their rock star agents.

The WUATA brochure reinforces the differentiated value that advisors provide in a multipage format that agents can share with clients to help close sales. A digital version of the WUATA brochure will be available on WUATA.com and advisors can order print copies on GoCCL.com starting July 1.

What is WUATA?

Aimed at helping travel professionals attract new clients and deepen the loyalty of existing clients, Carnival's WUATA: Why Use A Travel Advisor is a multifaceted program with special events that bring clients and industry experts together to promote the travel agent community. The yearlong campaign features WUATA Party events, social media promotions, contests, exclusive merchandise, giveaways and WUATA Word, an innovative crowdsourced word cloud that grows as the movement expands. Easy-to-use tools are available on GoCCL.com to help travel advisors spread the word to existing and potential clients.

Through WUATA, Carnival recently launched a contest to find the 'Most Trusted Travel Advisor,' with clients submitting stories about why their travel professional is the best in the business. In addition to the title, the winning agent and their client nominator will be awarded a cruise on Mardi Gras - debuting in August 2020 - with roundtrip airfare, and the agent also will receive a $1,000 bonus and the commission from their client's Mardi Gras cruise.

For additional information about Carnival Cruise Line call 1-800-327-9501 (individual) or 1-800-327-5782 (groups) or visit the line's travel advisor Internet portal, GoCCL.com. Carnival can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.