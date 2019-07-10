Log in
CARNIVAL CORP

CARNIVAL CORP

(CCL)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carnival : Cruise Line Partners with Clean the World to Assist in Global Soap Recycling Initiative

0
07/10/2019 | 09:33am EDT

Today, Carnival Cruise Line announced it is the first large-scale cruise operator to partner with Clean the World. Through this global sustainability program, nearly 40 tons of discarded soap will be collected each year to be recycled into new soap bars and distributed to vulnerable communities worldwide.

Clean the World is a global health leader in WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) and sustainability dedicated to saving lives by recycling and distributing soap and other hygiene products to more than 127 countries.

As part of the program, Carnival will start collecting discarded soap from guest and crew staterooms throughout the fleet and send it to a Clean the World recycling center where the soap will be sanitized, melted down and reprocessed. Together, Carnival and Clean the World will distribute more than 400,000 new, clean bars of soap to people in need across the globe each year. The new program has already been tested on several of Carnival's ships and will be rolled out across its entire North American fleet by the end of July. It is one of multiple initiatives underway to further reduce waste disposal and recycle additional products used on board.

Through its partnership with Carnival, Clean the World will be able to expand its existing recycling program to locations throughout the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and Central America, providing life-saving hygiene services to residents in these areas as well as further support its WASH programming in the Dominican Republic.

'We're proud and honored to be the first large-scale cruise line to partner with Clean the World, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those in underprivileged communities throughout the world,' said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 'Carnival guests use more than three million bars of soap each year. With this partnership, we'll positively impact the lives of so many people who will have access to a basic hygiene product that so many of us take for granted.'

'We rely on partners to help us deliver much-needed hygiene supplies to children and families in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico, and South America, which are among the areas most in need of this support,' says Shawn Seipler, founder and chief executive officer, Clean the World. 'This incredible partnership with Carnival Cruise Line allows us to expand our outreach, putting more soap into the hands of people in need. We hope that this program will continue to grow in the future.'

Nearly 5,000 children under age five die each day - two million children a year - due to hygiene-related diseases. Through its efforts, Clean the World has contributed to a 60 percent reduction in the death rate of young children worldwide.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:32:03 UTC
